Boys tennis preview: Five area players to watch

Eisenhower’s Luke Howard didn’t win the Class 5A boys singles tennis title last year, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a successful junior season.
Howard captured third place with a three-set victory over Pittsburg’s Logan Benham, and those points helped the Tigers clinch their first team championship.
“We were the only school that had four individual placers, and in the end that was the difference,” coach Evan Manning said. “Luke stepped up huge in that match. If he doesn’t beat Benham, then that’s it; we take second.”
Howard is back for his senior season and has another shot at the individual crown. But he’ll have plenty of competition, including defending champion Rodney Steven of Carroll and second-place finisher Berett Hollis of Arkansas City.
Howard said that emphasizing the defensive part of his game was a key to his success last season, when he played No. 2 singles behind Ian Farris.
“Being defensive and having Ian and (Coach Evan Manning) there to help play every day, so I got a lot better just by playing people like them every day,” Howard said.
Manning said he and Farris tried to challenge Howard as much as possible.
“With Ian there, 6-3, 190, and I hit the ball fairly hard, so we hit the ball harder than other high school kids,” Manning said.
Having those kinds of challenges helped to decrease any intimidation factor when Howard faces the other top 5A players. Howard said he plans to change his strategy up this year against those players.
“Definitely play a little more offensive in points against Rodney and Berett, as they’re offensive to me, and it’s hard to beat them when I just play defensive all the time,” he said. “Over the summer we’ve been working on finishing more points with my forehand, and getting my serve bigger and stronger. So that should help me in the future.”
Farris might be gone, but Eisenhower will also return doubles players Collin Anderson (senior) and Tyler McGreevy (junior), who placed eighth at state and helped boost the Tigers’ point total.
Carroll junior Rodney Steven: Steven was Class 5A’s dominant player in 2016, capturing the City League title, the regional title and rolling to a state championship as a sophomore. His state title came at the expense of Arkansas City’s Berett Hollis, whom he also defeated in the regional final. Steven burst onto the scene a year earlier with a fourth-place finish at state. The coaches’ rankings have Carroll first, followed by Ark City, Eisenhower, St. James Academy and Maize.
Arkansas City senior Berett Hollis: Hollis will try to give the Bulldogs a sweep of the 5A tennis team titles after their girls won last fall. A state runner-up in 2016, Hollis captured the state title as a freshman in 2014. He defeated Eisenhower’s Luke Howard in straight sets in the 2016 semifinal, but Steven scored a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the championship match.
Maize senior Kaden Jobe: A standout for the Eagles in soccer and basketball as well, Jobe was part of the third-place doubles team at 5A state a year ago. Coach John Anderson will have to replace Jobe’s partner and said that sophomore Chase Schreiner will be paired with him. Jobe’s main strength is making his partner better, Anderson said. “He makes whoever he’s playing with stronger because of his skill at the net,” he said.
Collegiate junior Lakelin Conrad: Conrad was second at state to Topeka Hayden senior Tommy Hunter – a four-time Class 4A singles champion – a year ago, but his points helped the Spartans take the team title. Conrad is the only underclassman returning in an otherwise senior-laden Collegiate lineup, joined by Easton Ewy at singles and the doubles team of Ben Murphy and Matt Regier. “He’s just defined by hard work and an insatiable desire to get better,” Collegiate coach Dave Hawley said.
