Girls soccer preview: Taylor Eldridge predictions

CITY LEAGUE
Coach: Anthony Cantele, second season. 2016: 16-5, lost in 5A championship.
Schedule: at Titan Classic, Mar. 28-Apr. 1; at West, Apr. 4; at East, Apr. 6; at Trinity, Apr. 10; Northwest, Apr. 13; Southeast, Apr. 18; Heights, Apr. 20; at Topeka Hayden, at Apr. 21; at Washburn Rural, at Apr. 25; Carroll, Apr. 27; Trinity, Apr. 29; Maize South, May 8; at North, May 9; at South, May 11.
Projected record: 15-1
Players to watch: Sierra Fury, jr., MF-F; Anna Roulston, jr., D; Nancy Vargas, jr., MF; Evelyn Nguyen, jr., MF; Kaley Ball, jr., MF; Emma Conover, jr., D; Mary Clair Boulanger, jr., D; Megan Michaelis, jr., GK; Brenna Monty, jr., F; Emily Michaelis, so., MF.
Coach: Greg Rauch, seventh season. 2016: 14-4, lost in 5A regional championship.
Schedule: at Emporia, Mar. 16; at Titan Classic, Mar. 28-Apr. 1; Thomas More Prep, Apr. 3; Heights, Apr. 4; at East, Apr. 8; West, Apr. 11; North, Apr. 18; at South, Apr. 20; Washburn Rural, Apr. 21; at Southeast, Apr. 25; at Kapaun, Apr. 27; Trinity, May 2; at Maize, May 5; Northwest, May 9.
Projected record: 13-3
Players to watch: Maguire Sullivan, jr., D; Hanleigh Allen, jr., F; Whitney Bockover, sr., D; Ashton McCorry, jr., GK; Erin Akin, sr., MF; Lauren Kerr, sr., F; Taryn Lubbers, fr., MF; Lauren Brooks, fr., MF; Libby Brooks, fr., MF.
Coach: Dylan Gruntzel, fifth season. 2016: 6-11.
Schedule: at Goddard, Mar. 16; at Titan Classic, Mar. 28-Apr. 1; at North, Apr. 4; Kapaun, Apr. 6; Carroll, Apr. 8; at Southeast, Apr. 11; South, Apr. 13; at West, Apr. 18; at Northwest, Apr. 20; at Collegiate, May 1; Dodge City, May 2; Word of Life, May 4; Emporia, May 5; Heights, May 9.
Projected record: 12-4
Players to watch: Cami Tatman, sr., MF-F; Anahy Guevara, jr., F; Emilee Endsley, jr., MF; Brynn Walker, so., D; Katya Camacho, so., D; Melissa Martinez, so., MF; Suzannah Young, so., MF; Caitlin Cordes, sr., GK.
Coach: Chelsea Breen, fourth season. 2016: 9-8-1, lost in 6A regional championship.
Schedule: Derby, Mar. 16; at Titan Classic, Mar. 28-Apr. 1; Northwest, Apr. 4; Independent, Apr. 6; at Dodge City, Apr. 7; at Eisenhower, Apr. 11; at East, Apr. 13; at Heights, Apr. 18; Carroll, Apr. 20; at West, Apr. 25; Southeast, Apr. 27; at North, Apr. 29; Hutchinson, May 9; Kapaun, May 11.
Projected record: 8-8
Players to watch: Melonie Baca, sr., MF-F; Kayla Beaver, sr., D-MF; Kaelee Kimmel, sr., D; Hunter Owsley, sr., D; Samantha Vaughn, so., MF-F; Katie Morrison, so., MF-F; Maria Stephens, so., MF-F; Aubrey Resendez, so., MF-F; Maddie Garcia, fr., GK; Katherine Rose, jr., D; Breanna Savage, jr., MF-F.
Coach: Bobby Bribiesca, 19th season. 2016: 8-9.
Schedule: at Titan Classic, Mar. 28-Apr. 1; at South, Apr. 4; Derby, at Apr. 7; at Heights, Apr. 11; at Kapaun, Apr. 13; at Maize, Apr. 17; East, Apr. 20; Olathe South, Apr. 21; North, Apr. 25; West, Apr. 27; at Manhattan, May 2; Washburn Rural, May 4; at Carroll, May 9; Southeast, May 11.
Projected record: 7-9
Players to watch: Emily Jensen, jr., F; Abril Lucio, jr., MF; Whitney Weiford, sr., D; Brittany Murray, so., MF; Darling Simon, so., F; Madison Driskill, jr., D.
Coach: Curt Wullschleger, fourth season. 2016: 11-7, lost in 6A regional championship.
Schedule: at Goddard tournament, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; East, Apr. 4; West, Apr. 13; at Carroll, Apr. 18; at Southeast, Apr. 20; Garden City, Apr. 21; at Northwest, Apr. 25; at Heights, Apr. 27; South, Apr. 29; North Cup, May 1-6; Kapaun, May 9; at Thomas More Prep, May 11.
Projected record: 7-9
Players to watch: Nayeli Gallo, so., F; Irai Fernandez, so., MF; Danisha Brown, sr., D.
Coach: Brianna Falvey, third season. 2016: 5-11-1.
Schedule: at Titan Classic, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; at Carroll, Apr. 4; Northwest, Apr. 11; at Southeast, Apr. 13; South, Apr. 17; at Kapaun, Apr. 20; at Dodge City, Apr. 21; North, Apr. 27; Manhattan, Apr. 28; at North Cup, May 1-6; at East, May 9; West, May 11.
Projected record: 6-10
Players to watch: Zion Dewerff, sr., F; Mackenzie Greer, jr., D; Juliana Padilla, jr., MF; Ashley Vega, so., GK; Juliana Padilla, jr., MF; Ramiah Richard, jr., F; Sofia El Kabbadj, fr., D; Kayla Willenborg, fr., MF-F.
Coach: Brian Shilling, first season. 2016: 2-15.
Schedule: at Titan Classic, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; at Junction City, Apr. 3; East, Apr. 11; heights, Apr. 13; BV North, Apr. 14; Topeka West, Apr. 17; at Kapaun, Apr. 18; North, Apr. 20; Trinity, Apr. 24; Carroll, Apr. 25; at South, Apr. 27; Great Bend, May 2; at West, May 8; at Northwest, May 11.
Projected record: 2-14
Players to watch: Sydney Rush, sr., MF; Madison Smith, so., MF; Kaitlynn Hayes, fr., F.
Coach: Lucien Roden, first season. 2016: 3-12-1.
Schedule: at Junction City, Mar. 30; Kapaun, Apr. 4; at Carroll, Apr. 11; at North, Apr. 13; East, Apr. 18; South, Apr. 25; at Northwest, Apr. 27; at North Cup, May 1-6; Southeast, May 8; at Heights, May 11.
Projected record: 1-11
AV-CTL I
Coach: Jay Holmes, 10th season. 2016: 19-1, lost in 5A championship.
Schedule: at Titan Classic, Mar. 28-Apr. 1; at Valley Center, Apr. 4; Maize South, Apr. 6; Goddard, Apr. 11; at Salina Central, Apr. 13; at SM East, Apr. 15; Northwest, Apr. 17; at Salina South, at Apr. 18; at Campus, Apr. 25; Derby, Apr. 27; at Hutchinson, May 4; Carroll, May 5; Newton, May 9; Trinity, May 11.
Projected record: 15-1
Players to watch: Makayla Toth, sr., F; Katie Krier, sr., MF; Ashlyn Lakin, jr., D; Elizabeth Palmer, jr., F; Bailey Stedman, jr., D; Kaylee Swanson, sr., MF; Raquelle Hardin, sr., GK.
Coach: Scott Jantzi, sixth season. 2016: 15-4, lost in 5A quarterfinals.
Schedule: Rose Hill, Mar. 17; at McPherson Invitational, Mar. 28-31; at Andover, Apr. 4; Valley Center, Apr. 6; Maize South, Apr. 11; at Buhler, Apr. 13; Salina Central, Apr. 18; at McPherson, Apr. 21; Derby, Apr. 25; at Salina South, Apr. 27; Hutchinson, May 2; Campus, May 4; at Maize, May 9; at Andover Central, May 11.
Projected record: 14-2
Players to watch: Megan Akers, sr., GK; Brookelynn Entz, sr., MF-F; Rebekah Tonn, sr., D-MF; Aylin Torres, sr., MF-F; Abby Edson, jr., D; Izzy Saenz, jr., MF; Aspen Olson, so., MF; Aurora Castillo, so., D-MF; Kenzie Parsons, jr., D; Legacy Victorio-Coto, so., MF.
Coach: Paul Burke, first season. 2016: 15-4, lost in 6A quarterfinals.
Schedule: at South, Mar. 16; at Titan Classic, Mar. 28-Apr. 1; Eisenhower, Apr. 4; Arkansas City, Apr. 6; at Northwest, Apr. 7; at Andover Central, Apr. 11; Hutchinson, Apr. 18; Campus, Apr. 20; at Newton, Apr. 25; at Maize, Apr. 27; at Salina South, May 2; Salina Central, May 4; at Andover, Rose Hill, May 11.
Projected record: 12-4
Players to watch: Jordan Eickleman, sr., F; Alexis Palmer, sr., MF; Lexie Winkle, jr., GK; Rileigh Mahoney, jr., D.
Coach: Trey Crow, 14th season. 2016: 6-10.
Schedule: McPherson, Mar. 16; at McPherson Invitational, Mar. 28-31; at Arkansas City, Apr. 4; at Andover Central, Apr. 6; Andover, Apr. 10; at Goddard, Apr. 13; Maize, Apr. 18; at Hutchinson, Apr. 20; at Salina Central, Apr. 25; Newton, Apr. 27; Derby, May 2; Valley Center, May 4; at Campus, May 9; at Eisenhower, May 11.
Projected record: 6-10
Players to watch: Kasey Renshaw, sr., MF; Diana Lara, jr., D; Cierah Nunemaker, jr., MF; Haylee Householter, jr., F; Sydnee Connell, jr., MF.
Coach: Dave Ouderkirk. 2016: 6-11.
Schedule: at Eisenhower, Mar. 16; at Titan Classic, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; Andover Central, Apr. 4; Andover, Apr. 6; at Valley Center, Apr. 11; Maize, Apr. 13; at Newton, Apr. 18; Goddard, Apr. 21; Salina South, Apr. 25; at Maize South, Apr. 27; at Campus, May 1; at Derby, May 4; Hutchinson, May 8; McPherson, May 11.
Projected record: 5-11
Coach: Brad Binns, second season. 2016: 4-13.
Schedule: Buhler, Mar. 23; at Titan Classic, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; at Maize South, Apr. 4; Goddard, Apr. 6; Valley Center, Apr. 13; at Derby, Apr. 18; Salina South, Apr. 20; at McPherson, Apr. 25; Campus, Apr. 27; at Newton, May 2; Maize, May 4; at Salina Central, May 8; at South, May 9; Andover, May 11.
Projected record: 5-11
Players to watch: Brailey Moeder, sr., MF; Brooke Ackley, sr., D; Hallie Dejmal, sr., MF; Alix Miller, sr., MF.
Coach: Nicole Peschel, second season. 2016: 1-16.
Schedule: Andover, Mar. 16; at Titan Classic, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; at Goddard, Apr. 4; Eisenhower, Apr. 6; at Arkansas City, Apr. 11; at Rose Hill, Apr. 13; at Derby, Apr. 20; Maize, Apr. 25; at Hutchinson, Apr. 27; Salina Central, May 1; at Newton, May 4; Salina South, May 9; Valley Center, May 11; at Buhler, May 12.
Projected record: 3-13
Players to watch: Yazmin Puentes, fr., MF; Elizabeth Baalman, so., GK; Amber Zerr, jr., MF; Kayla Blackwood, jr., D-MF.
AV-CTL II
Coach: Marlon Rios, seventh season. 2016: 12-7, lost in 5A quarterfinals.
Schedule: at McPherson Invitational, Mar. 28-31; Hutchinson, Apr. 4; at Maize, Apr. 6; at Newton, Apr. 11; Trinity, Apr. 13; Goddard, Apr. 18; Eisenhower, Apr. 20; at Hays, Apr. 22; at Valley Center, Apr. 25; Salina Central, Apr. 27; Andover Central, May 1; Andover, May 4; at Kapaun, May 8; Arkansas City, May 9.
Projected record: 12-4
Players to watch: Gaby Crowell, jr., F; Hayden Burnett, sr., MF; Paige Ledesma, sr., MF; Brooke Cooper, jr., F; Avery Green, sr., D; Saige Peebler, sr., MF; Ana Waren, sr., MF; Mariah Moore, sr., D; Kailey Corr, sr., D.
Coach: Brandon Sommer, fifth season. 2016: 15-2-1, lost in 5A regional championship.
Schedule: Salina Central, Mar. 16; at Goddard Invitational, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; at Derby, Apr. 4; at Campus, Apr. 6; South, Apr. 11; Valley Center, Apr. 18; at Maize South, Apr. 20; Winfield, Apr. 24; at Andover Central, Apr. 25; at Andover, Apr. 27; Rose Hill, May 2; Arkansas City, May 4; at Goddard, May 9; Salina South, May 11.
Projected record: 13-3
Players to watch: Tera Lynch, sr., MF-F; Kiley Sweet, so., MF-F; Anna Wusterbarth, so., MF; Jenna Boese, jr., D; Kensey Arlt, sr., GK; Riley Loyd, fr., F; Miriam Voorhees, fr., D.
Coach: Steen Danielsen, fifth season. 2016: 13-2-2, lost in 5A regional championship.
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 30; Maize, Apr. 4; at Newton, Apr. 6; at Buhler, Apr. 10; Salina Central, Apr. 11; at Hutchinson, Apr. 13; at Winfield, Apr. 17; at Eisenhower, Apr. 18; Arkansas City, Apr. 20; at Collegiate, Apr. 24; Maize South, Apr. 25; at Goddard, Apr. 27; at Andover, May 1; at Salina South, May 4; Andover Central, May 9; at Campus, May 11.
Projected record: 12-4
Players to watch: Bethany Reeves, sr., GK; Sammy Boese, sr., MF; Jadyn Eddy, sr., D; Ariel Wolff, sr., D; Emma Girtz, jr., MF; Sydney Martens, jr., D; Emily Breault, so., MF.
Coach: Jessica Jackson, second season. 2016: 11-7, lost in 5A regional championship.
Schedule: East, Mar. 16; Goddard Invitational, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; Campus, Apr. 4; at Hutchinson, Apr. 6; at Maize, Apr. 11; Salina South, Apr. 13; at Maize South, Apr. 18; at El Dorado, Apr. 20; at Salina Central, Apr. 21; Andover, Apr. 25; Valley Center, Apr. 27; at Arkansas City, May 2; at Andover Central, May 4; Eisenhower, May 9.
Projected record: 10-6
Players to watch: Kaitlyn Logan, sr., MF; Mikayla Hutchison, sr., F; Karlee Lowen, sr., GK; Mia Miller, jr., D.
Coach: Chris Lemons, eighth season. 2016: 8-9.
Schedule: at Campus, Mar. 16; at Goddard Invitational, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; Newton, Apr. 4; at Salina Central, Apr. 6; at Salina South, Apr. 10; McPherson, Apr. 13; at Arkansas City, Apr. 16; Andover Central, Apr. 20; at Goddard, Apr. 25; Eisenhower, Apr. 27; Valley Center, May 1; at Maize South, May 4; Derby, May 8; at Hutchinson, May 11.
Projected record: 8-8
Players to watch: Hayley Jones, jr., D; Morgan Short, jr., D; Issy Bleakley, so., D; Baileigh Pepper, so., MF; Hannah Becker, jr., F; Delaney Drumright, sr., MF-F.
Coach: Stephanie Garcia, 12th season. 2016: 7-10.
Schedule: at McPherson Invitational, Mar. 28-31; at Salina Central, Apr. 4; Salina South, Apr. 6; Derby, Apr. 11; at Collegiate, Apr. 13; Augusta, Apr. 17; at Andover, Apr. 20; El Dorado, Apr. 24; Eisenhower, Apr. 25; at Arkansas City, Apr. 27; at Maize South, May 1; Goddard, May 4; at Valley Center, May 9; Newton, May 11.
Projected record: 6-10
Players to watch: Kassidy Wackerly, sr., D; Kylie Price, sr., MF-D; Alyssa Kubick, so., F; Lexi White, jr., F; Ashtyn Brown, jr., GK.
Coach: Joe Schwartz, first season. 2016: 1-16.
Schedule: at Goddard Invitational, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; Salina South, Apr. 4; at Derby, Apr. 6; at Winfield, Apr. 10; Campus, Apr. 11; Collegiate, Apr. 17; Andover, Apr. 18; at Valley Center, Apr. 20; at Mulvane, Apr. 25; Andover Central, Apr. 27; Goddard, May 2; at Eisenhower, May 4; at Maize South, May 9; Winfield, May 11.
Projected record: 1-15.
Players to watch: Erianna Palmer, sr., GK; Jaycee Burley, sr., D; Leslie Vega, sr., D; Tiphanie Medina, sr., D-MF; Mallory West, jr., F; Angie Ramirez, so., MF; Jordyn Logsdon, fr., MF.
AV-CTL III-IV
Coach: Chris Adrian, seventh season. 2016: 16-3-1, won 4-1A third place.
Schedule: at Salina South, Mar. 16; McPherson Invitational, Mar. 28-31; at Circle, Apr. 6; Buhler, Apr. 11; at Andover, Apr. 13; El Dorado, Apr. 18; at Collegiate, Apr. 20; Newton, Apr. 21; Hutchinson, Apr. 25; Trinity, Apr. 28; at Winfield, May 2; at Rose Hill, May 4; at Augusta, May 8; at Salina Central, May 11.
Projected record: 15-1
Players to watch: Aislinn Hughes, jr., F; Jessie Kynaston, jr., F; Alayna Wallace, sr., MF; Heidi Myers, sr., D; Laiken Hein, jr., D.
Coach: Kasey Brown, third season. 2016: 10-6-2, lost in 4-1A regional championship.
Schedule: El Dorado, Mar. 27; at Collegiate, Mar. 28; Mulvane, Mar. 30; at Buhler, Apr. 4; McPherson, Apr. 6; at El Dorado, Apr. 11; Independent, Apr. 13; at Rose Hill, Apr. 18; at Mulvane, Apr. 20; Augusta, Apr. 24; Winfield, Apr. 27; at North Cup, May 1-6; Collegiate, May 8; Augusta, May 12.
Projected record: 11-5
Players to watch: Kaitlyn Sabala, sr., MF; Ashley Soderlund, so., GK; Dalyn Garrison, sr., D; Kelli Bush, sr., F.
Coach: Anna Johnson, x season. 2016: 7-9.
Schedule: Augusta, Mar. 16; at Circle, Mar. 30; Collegiate, Apr. 3; Winfield, Apr. 4; Buhler, Apr. 6; at Augusta, Apr. 10; at El Dorado, Apr. 17; at Collegiate, Apr. 18; Circle, Apr. 20; Arkansas City, Apr. 25; at North Cup, May 3-6; at Rose Hill, May 8; at Winfield, May 9; El Dorado, May 11.
Projected record: 10-6
Coach: Mariam Lane. 2016: 6-9-3, lost in 4-1A regional championship.
Schedule: at Hutchinson, Mar. 23; at Goddard Invitational, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; Circle, Apr. 4; at Mulvane, Apr. 6; Valley Center, Apr. 10; at McPherson, Apr. 11; Newton, Apr. 13; Winfield, Apr. 18; Rose Hill, Apr. 20; Augusta, Apr. 27; at Collegiate, May 2; at Great Bend, May 4; El Dorado, May 9; Campus, May 12.
Projected record: 6-10
Coach: Carl Titterington, second season. 2016: 5-11-1.
Schedule: at Titan Classic, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; at Mulvane, Apr. 4; Arkansas City, Apr. 10; Rose Hill, Apr. 11; Valley Center, Apr. 17; at Buhler, Apr. 18; at Augusta, Apr. 20; at Eisenhower, Apr. 24; Collegiate, Apr. 25; at Circle, Apr. 27; McPherson, May 2; at El Dorado, May 4; Mulvane, May 9; at Arkansas City, May 11.
Projected record: 6-10
Coach: Rainey Maloy, first season. 2016: 7-8-2, lost in 4-1A regional championship.
Schedule: at Mulvane, Mar. 16; at McPherson Invitational, Mar. 28-31; El Dorado, Apr. 4; at Rose Hill, Apr. 6; Mulvane, Apr. 10; at Collegiate, Apr. 11; at Andover Central, Apr. 17; Winfield, Apr. 20; at Circle, Apr. 24; at Buhler, Apr. 27; at El Dorado, May 2; Collegiate, May 4; McPherson, May 8; Circle, May 12.
Projected record: 5-11
Players to watch: Brittney Wendler, jr., MF-F; Alexis Bowen, sr., D; Kylee Guilliams, sr., MF; Taylor Boucher, jr., D.
Coach: Jillian King, fifth season. 2016: 3-9-1.
Schedule: at Circle, Mar. 28; at Mulvane, Apr. 3; Independent, Apr. 10; Augusta, Apr. 11; Andover Central, Apr. 13; at Arkansas City, Apr. 17; Mulvane, Apr. 18; McPherson, Apr. 20; Valley Center, Apr. 24; at Winfield, Apr. 25; Rose Hill, Apr. 27; East, May 1; Buhler, May 2; at Augusta, May 4; Circle, May 8.
Projected record: 4-11
Players to watch: Greer Cody, sr., F; Maddie Reed, so., MF; Anna Caughlin, so., D.
Coach: Matt Henderson, first season. 2016: 3-14.
Schedule: at Newton, Mar. 17; at Goddard Invitational, Mar. 27-Apr. 1; Augusta, Apr. 6; at Winfield, Apr. 11; Campus, Apr. 13; Circle, Apr. 18; at Buhler, Apr. 20; El Dorado, Apr. 25; at Collegiate, Apr. 27; at Eisenhower, May 2; McPherson, May 4; Mulvane, May 8; at Derby, May 11.
Projected record: 3-12
Players to watch: Alyssa Knaak, sr., MF-F; Mattison Futhey, sr., D; Rachel Salazar, sr., GK.
Coach: Jason Williams, second season. 2016: 1-10.
Schedule: at Circle, Mar. 27; at Junction City, Mar. 28; at Valley Center, Mar. 30; at Augusta, Apr. 4; Collegiate, Apr. 6; Circle, Apr. 11; Mulvane, Apr. 17; at McPherson, Apr. 18; Goddard, Apr. 20; at Andover Central, Apr. 24; at Rose Hill, Apr. 25; Augusta, May 2; Winfield, May 4; at Buhler, May 9; at Mulvane, May 11.
Projected record: 1-14
Players to watch: Jaden McAdoo, jr., D; Trinity Daniels, jr., MF; Jessica Baker, so., D.
OTHER AREA TEAMS
Coach: Mark Brooks, third season. 2016: 15-4, lost in 4-1A championship.
Schedule: Word of Life, Mar. 28; Thomas More Prep, Mar. 31; at Olathe Northwest, Apr. 1; Garden City, Apr. 7; Kapaun, Apr. 10; at Maize South, Apr. 13; Dodge City, Apr. 18; Southeast, Apr. 24; at Manhattan, Apr. 25; at McPherson, Apr. 28; at Kapaun, Apr. 29; at Carroll, May 2; Hays, May 5; Independent, May 9; at Maize, May 12.
Projected record: 9-7
Players to watch: Ally Henderson, sr., MF; Brooklyn Barclay, sr., D; Lauren Snodgrass, sr., Grace Hancock, so.; Alea Bird, fr.; Emma Webber, fr.; Emma Adams, fr.
Coach: Chris Porter, first season. 2016: 2-13-2.
Schedule: Great Bend, Mar. 28; at Thomas More Prep, Mar. 30; Thomas More Prep, Apr. 1; Junction City, Apr. 4; at South, Apr. 6; at Collegiate, Apr. 10; Word of Life, Apr. 11; at Circle, Apr. 13; Sunrise, Apr. 18; Home School, Apr. 20; Classical, Apr. 25; at Classical, Apr. 27; at Trinity, May 9.
Projected record: 5-8
Players to watch: Lea Coccetella, jr., F; Georgia Smallwood, jr., F; Kryssy Henderson, jr., MF.
3. Sunrise Academy
Coach: Eddie Blackmon, ninth season. 2016: 3-7.
Schedule: Home School, Mar. 30; at KC Grandview, Apr. 7; at KC East, Apr. 8; at Home School, Apr. 11; Classical, Apr. 13; at Independent, Apr. 18; Classical, Apr. 24; Northwest JV tournament, Apr. 28-29.
Players to watch: Alyssa Jolly, sr., GK; Sarah Brooks, sr., D; Jessica Moncrief, sr., MF; Hannah Dort, jr., F.
Comments