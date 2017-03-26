Girls soccer teams to watch: Kapaun returns everyone from 5A title game run

When Anthony Cantele took over the Kapaun girls soccer program last spring, he figured with such a young team that his second season would be when the Crusaders would begin their ascent.
To its own surprise, Kapaun caught fire in the postseason and rode the momentum all the way to the Class 5A championship game.
Now all 11 starters are back and a talented incoming freshman class gives Cantele even more depth to work with this season, which begins Tuesday for Kapaun in the opening round of the Titan Classic.
“One of the first things I thought about after losing in the state title game last year was, ‘Wow, we’re going to have a really good shot again these next two years,’ ” Cantele said. “That kind of experience is so critical. Now that they have a taste they know what it takes to get there. But we’re not a secret anymore and there is a target on our back, so we’re going to have to be ready for every team’s best shot.”
The majority of Kapaun’s lineup is still juniors. Sierra Fury (20 goals last season) and Brenna Monty are the team’s forwards, Nancy Vargas, Evelyn Nguyen, and Kaley Ball return to the midfield, and Anna Roulston, Emma Conover, and Mary Clair Boulanger are all back on the back line with Megan Michaelis in goal.
Even though they led the Crusaders to 16 wins last season, they know their lineup spots aren’t safe this season with so much incoming talent.
“It motivates everyone to work that much harder in practice because you almost feel like you’re playing for your spot every day in practice,” Fury said. “I think that’s only going to make us a better team because those freshmen have come in and pushed us and it’s making everybody better.”
It’s made choosing a starting 11 and a formation that much more difficult for Cantele.
“It’s become a bit of a debate on the coaching staff what the best formation even is for this group,” Cantele said. “I feel like it could be any of five different ones. We have so many versatile girls that can play all over the field. It’s definitely a good problem to have.”
This season the group is motivated to repeat its postseason run from a year ago.
“I feel like there is that chance this season could be special because everyone on the team just wants it so bad now,” Roulston said. “We were all almost there last year, so now we’re working to get back and win it this time.”
Here are four other teams from the area to watch this season:
Maize South: After reaching the quarterfinals in Class 5A last season, Maize South brings back its entire lineup from a 12-win squad and drops down to 4-1A this season. Maize South has standouts on every level of the field in senior defender Avery Green (a Kansas State signee), senior midfielder Hayden Burnett (18 assists last season), and junior Gaby Crowell (17 goals last season). Maize South also returns Paige Ledesma, Saige Peebler, and Ana Waren to its midfield, while Mariah Moore and Kailey Corr are back on the back line. “I think we’re going to have better depth this season,” Maize South coach Marlon Rios said. “We lost (six games by one goal) last season and I think having better depth is going to help us win those close, important games this season that we should have won last year.”
McPherson: Coach Chris Adrian has no problem calling this year’s Bullpup squad the most talented team he has had in his seven seasons. The core of Aislinn Hughes and Jessie Kynaston up top, Alayna Wallace in the middle, and Heidi Myers and Laiken Hein on the back line have helepd McPherson to a third-place and runner-up finish in Class 4-1A the last two seasons. With another standout freshman class, McPherson has the top-end talent and depth to make its most serious run at the school’s first state title. “We have a lot of speed, especially in our midfield and in our attack,” Adrian said. “We’ve got some girls who can really fly. But this team has also played together for ages and they have that connection that’s hard to explain. When you have 11 players who play for each other, then they’re able to take you to the next level.”
Valley Center: Since Steen Danielsen took over the program five years ago, Valley Center has become a team that dominates possession and plays stellar defense. That should once again be the case this season, as Valley Center returns its keeper, a first-team Class 5A selection in Bethan Reeves, and both of its centerbacks in the senior duo of Jadyn Eddy and Ariel Wolff from a defense that yielded just four goals last season. Speedy winger Sydney Martens also returns, while Sammy Boese, Emma Girtz, and Emily Breault all are back in the midfield. Replacing a 26-goal scorer in Kennedy Weaver will be the challenge for the Hornets. “I think since we do a great job of possessing as a team, the offensive power is going to come from the team,” Danielsen said. “It’s not going to be one specific player. I have a feeling we’re going to be sharing the wealth this season.”
Maize: After completing its most dominant season to date, Maize will try to follow up a 19-1 season that ended in a third-place finish in Class 5A. The Eagles must replace 50-goal scorer in Katie McClure, as well as Ashley Zane, Krysa Krier, and Tanna Benefiel. Maize does return its other 49-goal scorer in forward Makayla Toth, while Katie Krier is another significant returner in the offensive attack. The defense figures to be stronger this season with centerback Ashlyn Lakin returning to anchor the back line along with Bailey Stedman and Raquelle Hardin in goal. Maize might not have as dominating an offensive attack, but could win just as much as it becomes a more balanced team this season. “It’s going to be difficult to replace 80 goals from last season and our challenge this year is going to be trying to find some chemistry with whoever plays up top with Makayla Toth,” Maize coach Jay Holmes said. “We have some good options, but we’re going to need them to step up fast for us.”
