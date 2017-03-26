Girls soccer preview: Lynch a senior standout for Eisenhower

In her first season playing for the Eisenhower girls soccer team, Tera Lynch became the go-to scorer.
After graduating her favorite forward to pair up with, Brynn Suddeth, Lynch figures to become even more of a primary scoring threat this season for the Tigers after finishing 24 goals and adding 12 assists last season. Eisenhower opens its season this week in the Goddard tournament.
“She’s definitely got the experience and she’s a team captain now,” Eisenhower coach Brandon Sommer said. “A lot of the girls look up to her on the field and she’s going to be big for us this season.”
Sommer said that in preseason practices Lynch has linked up well with sophomore Kiley Sweet. The pair figures to split time up top as forwards and in the midfield together. Both are speedy players who have the ability to take on defenders and should make a lethal duo for Eisenhower.
But Lynch is the proven scorer. She has signed with Washburn.
“I think Tera’s passing is a little underrated and she’s also a great dribbler,” Sommer said. “Obviously a lot of people know she has a great shot and whenever she gets in good enough position, she’ll make defenses pay for it.”
Here are four other players to watch from the area this season:
Carroll junior defender Maguire Sullivan: Under coach Greg Rauch, Carroll likes to dominate possession and that’s made possible by the work of Sullivan, the team’s foundation at centerback. She has the rare combination of pace and power on the back line and the instincts to frustrate any team’s top goal-scorer. Sullivan, who has made a non-binding oral commitment to Kansas State, could even move up on the field at times this season. “We could play Maguire anywhere on the field and she would be a huge addition anywhere,” Rauch said. “Her versatility allows us to play a lot of different formations and we’re able to shift her around on the field. She gives us a big advantage.”
Trinity senior midfielder Ally Henderson: Trinity reached the Class 4-1A championship game last season largely because Henderson elevated her game, finishing with 33 goals and 16 assists in her junior campaign. Trinity funnels the ball to Henderson in the middle of the field and lets her go create, as her technical skill and determination almost always commands a double-team. Henderson, who has signed with Baylor, will remain in her central attacking midfielder role this season. “Ally has that ability to put the team on her shoulders and carry us,” Trinity coach Mark Brooks said. “What stands out to me about her is just her will to win. She wants to win so bad and she’s willing to do whatever it takes. She’s just a great competitor.”
Newton senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz: No player was more dangerous with the ball at her feet last season than Entz, Newton’s dynamo in the middle of the field who registered 34 goals and 10 assists. The Railers return the majority of their lineup and are motivated to reach the Class 5A semifinals after losing on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. Entz, who has signed with Kansas State, will make Newton a dangerous side. “She has that ability to take over a game,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “It seems like she always saves her best for the big games and that’s not just scoring. She’s able to set up her teammates and make everyone around her better, too.”
Derby senior forward Jordan Eickelman: Eickelman’s three years have produced three of the best seasons in Derby history, as it won 15 games and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals once again. Eickelman, who has signed with Missouri State, notched 24 of her 32 goals last season in the last 11 games when the stakes were raised. First-year coach Paul Burke figures to keep Eickelman up top in his formation, where her pace always makes her a threat to take the top off of the defense. With so much attention expected this season, Eickelman could become more of a facilitator as she has the vision to make teams pay for sending double teams her way by creating opportunities for her teammates.
