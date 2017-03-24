Baseball preview: Five players to watch

The Derby Panthers will return three-year starter Tanner Olmstead. The Panthers went 17-6 last season and saw their season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 6A tournament. Olmstead was 4-2 on the mound last year with a 1.82 ERA.
“I have four different pitches and I can throw all of them for a strike whenever I want to,” Olmstead said. “I think having a variety of pitches is nice to have and I have three pitches that have movement on them, so that makes it hard to hit.”
Olmstead was also able to get the job done in the batters box. He posted a .356 batting average and was second on the team in that category. Olmstead drove in 18 runs and stole five bases in his junior campaign.
“We basically are bringing back five starters to our team,” Derby coach Todd Olmstead said. “We lost the whole right side of our infield and our catcher, but the guys stepped up that were behind them and I feel really good about this team.”
Olmstead will be one of the key leaders on this year’s team and the spotlight doesn’t bother him.
“I think just being around all the guys long enough, I’ve kind of more or less just stepped into the leadership role,” Tanner Olmstead said. “I think they respect me and if I say that something needs to get done then they’re going to do their best to get it done. I really like the way this team is headed and can’t wait to see where this team takes us.”
Andover senior Jack Macki: Macki finished last season batting .380 with 14 RBIs and used his speed to grab five triples. Macki was the leader of the Trojans defense in the middle of the field, but also made his presence felt on the mound, going 6-1 with a 1.40 ERA. The four-year varsity starter and 2016 All-Metro selecetion will be one of the top players in AV-CTL III.
Northwest senior Brady Dingman: Dingman hit .500 last season with 16 RBIs and nine extra base hits. He was a member of the All-Metro team and will be one of the top sluggers in the City League. Dingman was also impressive in the field, committing just one error at first base.
Eisenhower senior Tanner Congleton: Congleton batted .415 last season. He carried a .513 on base percentage and also drove in 22 runs while scoring 19. His strong arm from right field will make it hard for opponents to try and stretch base hits.
Carroll senior Jacob Ensz: Ensz led the Carroll pitching staff, posting a 5-0 record with a 0.95 ERA. He struck out 42 batters in 36 2/3 innings while walking six as a junior last season. The 2016 All-Metro selection will be one of the top pitchers around the area this year with his left-handed delivery.
