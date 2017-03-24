Baseball preview: Five teams to watch

Independent baseball coach Jamie Fowler has a luxury that many coaches don’t have around the area, and that is having nine seniors on this year’s team. The Panthers finished the 2016 season 21-2, but the goal of qualifying for the 3A state tournament was missed and this year’s team is eager to get the season going.
“I think with our experience and having nine seniors this year, I’m very hopeful to make a deep run this year,” Fowler said. “This will be my 18th season coaching and I’ve never had a team that I could just roll out nine seniors.”
The Panthers will have the honor of having many key players back from last year and it starts with the pitching staff. Fowler says the coaching staff works extremely hard with the pitching staff and that it will be a key to this year’s team.
Caden Springer (Pratt CC signee) will anchor the Panthers staff along with Luke Boline. Blaine Wood (Doane signee) will be the catcher for the Panthers and will provide leadership as well as a strong glove.
“If it plays out the way a coach expects it to play out, you’ll have nine coaches out on the field at all times,” Fowler said. “They’re experienced, they’ve been there and play summer ball with each other all summer long at the highest level.”
Fowler says he likes how humble his players are.
“I got to practice the other day and the guys had decided to start by themselves 45 minutes early,” Fowler said. “That’s the kind of guys that I’ve got and I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we’ll be putting out on the field for every game.”
El Dorado: Senior Cole Roberts will be the ace of the pitching staff after earning first team all-league honors last season. Senior Dacota Motter will make the transition from second base to shortstop and will be the leader of the infield after earning second team all-league a year ago. The Wildcats, who finished last season 13-8, will look to top AV-CTL IV.
Maize South: Maize South will compete in 4A-I this season after going 20-3 and reaching the 5A tournament last season. Senior Bryce Sell (Air Force signee) and junior Chase Hampton will be the Nos. 1 and pitchers once again for the Mavericks. Jordan Maxson (K-State signee) will anchor the lineup with a strong arm from his catcher position and an stronger bat in the lineup.
Rose Hill: The Rockets will try to reload after losing nine seniors from last year’s state third place team in 4A-I. Nate Scantlin (Iowa Western CC signee), a 2016 All-Metro pick who batted .486 in his junior campaign, will play center field. Griffin McBride (Dodge City CC signee) will man the shortstop position. He hit .435 a season ago.
West: The Pioneers qualified for their first state appearance in nearly 30 years last season with a 17-7 record. The nucleus is back, starting with All-Metro pick Colby Pechin (Butler CC signee). Pechin posted a 1.12 ERA in 51 innings pitched. He’ll have familiar target Jose Salas (Highland CC signee) behind the plate to throw to. Salas batted .447 last year as a junior and will be a threat from the middle of the Pioneers lineup.
