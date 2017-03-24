Softball preview: Five players to watch

Finding a spot in the middle of the defense as a freshman isn’t the most common occurrence.
It’s a move sometimes born out of necessity, but that wasn’t the case for Sydni Hawkins.
The Southeast shortstop, who will begin her junior campaign on Thursday, has taken her spot in the middle infield ever since she first suited up for the Golden Buffaloes, and two straight first-team All-City League nods have shown that she’s right at home.
“We have some extremely talented girls in the Wichita area,” Southeast coach Loren Scarbrough said. “In her first two years, she was first-team all-city, and last year second-team all-state, which is really tough to do.
“For her to be in that conversation, it just shows how much talent she has, and she’s getting better every season. That’s probably a little scary for everyone else, but it’s great for us.”
Hawkins was plenty scary for opponents last season, putting up a .596 batting average, while scoring 39 runs and knocking in 33.
That kind of production can be vital for a team looking to improve from top to bottom, as a leadoff hitter who reaches base well over half the time can help take some pressure off the rest of the lineup.
“She’s hit at the top of our order since Day 1,” Scarbrough said. “As she goes, we go. She’s got speed from the left side and power, and she allows us to do a lot of things with our lineup.”
Only halfway through her high school career, Hawkins is already looked to as a team leader, and with the experiences passed down to her by former teammates, she’s ready for that challenge as well.
“She’s had the opportunity to play with some girls who are older and really mentored her, and now that she’s becoming an upperclassman, she’s a leader,” Scarbrough said. “Her teammates, they’re watching her, and she’s showing them what it looks like to be part of a successful team.”
Carroll senior Maddison Miller: Golden Eagles coach Steve Harshberger sees it as a time for the third baseman who has hit 20 home runs and added nearly 100 RBIs the last two seasons to be the big bat in the lineup. “Maddie is a great kid, even-keeled and always ready to play,” Harshberger said of his UT Arlington signee. “If she can hit .500 and 20 doubles, I’d love it. And she’s the type of player who can do that.”
Andover senior Lexi Lesperance: Lesperance didn’t hide her talents last season, instead showcasing them on the postseason stage, posting a 1.47 ERA and striking out 33 in four playoff games, including a huge effort to upset five-time defending champ Bishop Carroll in the state 5A quarterfinals. “From freshman through junior year, Lexi has grown to the point where she’s consistent every day,” Andover coach Ernie Hager said of Lesperance, who also hit .520 at the plate in her junior season.
Goddard senior Talli Shepherd: Shepherd offers a building block for the three-time defending AVTCL II champs. The Pacific signee reached base at a .755 clip as a junior last season, and posted a .675 batting average on her way to first-team all-state honors. “It’s huge when you get on base at that percentage,” coach Rita Smith said. “It puts pressure on the defense, and with a pretty young team behind her this year, hopefully it takes some pressure off them.”
Augusta senior Taylor Hinnenkamp: As the lone member of this year’s Augusta team that was part of state title runs in 2014 and 2015, Hinnenkamp is well aware of what it takes to be successful. The senior outfielder will slide over to center after playing three years in left. “She’s a little speedster for us,” Augusta coach Shane Steinkamp said. “She can bunt, slap and hit with some power, so she’s going to get on base and create some havoc for defenses. She gives us a lot of things we can do because she can handle the bat so well.”
Comments