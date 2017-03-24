Softball preview: Five teams to watch

Chuck Schrader has been able to see the success of the Andale-Garden Plain softball program first-hand.
Before this season though, all those experiences came in the opposite dugout, as the veteran coach spent a decade at the helm of AVCTL rival Clearwater.
That meant matching up with a team that won four state titles and reached a fifth state title game over that stretch, a legacy that will now be Schrader’s to continue as he takes over the program after a rare absence from the state 4A-I tournament last season.
“We played Andale every year while I was at Clearwater,” Schrader said. “I’m familiar with all the coaches and teams in the league, familiar with a lot of the kids. That’s helped a little bit with the transition.”
The pressure that some coaches or teams may put on themselves when at a tradition-rich program just isn’t that evident, though.
Schrader says the pressure and expectations manifest themselves as desire for the players to improve on an individual level, which, in the long run, helps the team continue to be successful.
“It matters a great deal to the kids that they’re a part of this,” he said. “That pushes them even harder. If there’s any pressure, its pressure they put on themselves in order to be where they want to be within our own program.”
While the team in general is young, Schrader will be counting on some veterans to fill vital roles as the youngsters come along.
Senior pitcher Bailey Bugner is back to command the circle, and classmate Peyton Chavez will roam the outfield, giving the Indians a pair of returning all-AVCTL first-teamers. Juniors Rachel Bergkamp at catcher and Shanda Cox in the outfield, and sophomore outfielder Macie Eck also return with some experience looking to get past the regional runner-up finish in 2016.
“It’s been a great group of kids to work with so far,” Schrader said. “We’ll know more after a few doubleheaders, but you’ll never hear me complaining about a lack of effort or teamwork with this group. And that makes coaching fun.”
Northwest: Returning nearly every player from last year’s regional championship squad that finished 18-5, Northwest coach Cody Stucky sees a big shift in demeanor heading into 2017. Gone is the goofiness of a team full of underclassmen, and arriving is the one-track focus of a team laden with experience. That bodes well for a team that has reached states in four of the past five years but wants to be playing on the final day of the season once again. Senior Emily Prichard will be leaned on heavily as a pitcher, while corner infielders Kassidy Blevins and Lucy Herter are returning all-state performers that will try to help boost an already potent offense to new levels. Kayli Dryden, Callie Trevino, Isabel McCarty, Tadum Soetaert and Isabella Soliz earned all-City League honors, and all want a crack at Bishop Carroll’s streak of titles.
Maize: A two-year stretch without reach the state tournament can feel like an eternity in the short span of a high school career. Senior Maura Glatczak, a returning all-state catcher, is the only current Maize player to suit up on the final weekend of the season, and coach Jenny Meirowsky said that’s left a sour taste in her player’s mouths after going 14-8 and falling in a one-run game to Goddard in the regional final. The good news is the Eagles return a pair of all-AVCTL pitchers in juniors Lauryn Ogden and Madi Arnold to form the base of a strong defense, and Glatczak, Ogden and junior infielder Savannah Hughes provide some pop in the lineup.
Valley Center: Coach Corey Jones understands that there are some inherent expectations when a team returns the bulk of its contributors on a team that has won two straight regional titles. He just doesn’t think that it’s bad pressure to have. All five of his seniors — pitchers Kaylee Burnett and Ashlyn Jacobs, infielders LaTaylah Perez and Ashley Thorne, and outfielder Wylie Glover — have already signed on to continue their careers in college, but they have some unfinished business left after falling in the first round of the 5A tournament to Topeka Seaman in each of the past two seasons. The return of junior shortstop Taylor Rowley from injury will also help, as will a mix of underclassmen ready to step up.
Douglass: Winning the title in a sturdy Central Plains League proved that Douglass is still able to compete in a deep 3A class. A tough 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cheney in the regional semifinals ended the season a bit too early for the Bulldogs’ liking, but second-year coach Don Patterson likes the nucleus he has back. That starts with the senior quartet of pitcher Lexi Sanborn, catcher Shayna Bergley and infielders Madison Hartley and Allison Zalusky. Junior Jennifer Dunagan will likely fill the second pitcher role. With just 16 players on the roster, depth will be at a premium, but an upperclassman-loaded infield and an athletic, if inexperienced, outfield will have them ready to push through in an attempt to return to states for the first time since 2013.
Comments