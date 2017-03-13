2017 Wichita Eagle/VarsityKansas.com All-Metro boys basketball team

ISRAEL BARNES, SOUTHEAST JUNIOR
After being the compliment to Jerrick Harding last season, Barnes showed he was more than capable of handling the go-to duties in this season. The 6-foot-4 junior maintained his efficiency playing along the perimeter and in the post, as his average rose to 28.8 points and 8.1 rebounds. Barnes scored at least 35 points in seven games this season, as he accounted for nearly 43 percent of the scoring for Southeast (10-11). Barnes showcased his improved ball handling and moves around the basket to fill several different roles throughout the season for Southeast. “He’s a strong kid in a 6-4 frame, about 195 pounds, so he was probably the biggest guard in the City League,” Southeast coach Melvin Herring said. “He was able to use his size and did really well for us. He was pretty dominant this season.”
TYLER BROWN, VALLEY CENTER JUNIOR
Known mostly for his scoring outbursts, notably a 50-point game in December, Brown had his most complete season to date and set the Valley Center single-season assist record with 112. Brown, a 6-foot guard, finished averaging 29.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 steals with four games over 40 points. Brown accounted for 48 percent of his team’s scoring and scored or assisted on more than 68 percent of the offense for Valley Center (7-14). “He doesn’t just fill up the scoring sheet, he’s a guy who can fill up the stat column,” Valley Center coach Ty Unrau said. “What I was most impressed with about Tyler was his ability to make the right basketball play. When he did attract double teams, he was able to find the open guy and he was all about making his teammates better and it showed this year.”
CHRIS MEITZNER, KAPAUN SENIOR
Kapaun Mount Carmel (17-5) won its first outright City League championship in 42 seasons and Meitzner’s command of the offense played a large role in that. After missing the first three games of the season, Meitzner, a 5-10 guard, led the Crusaders in scoring (18.1 points) and assists (4.1) while adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals and finished as the City League’s second-leading scorer. Kapaun’s unorthodox style — fast-paced, free-flowing, and off-the-cuff — reached its peak when Meitzner was making plays. “We were able to be so successful this year because of what Chris is capable of doing pushing the tempo,” Kapaun coach John Cherne said. “He’s just a really, really tough kid and a great competitor. He was able to make himself and those around him better, which is a trait that’s unusual these days.”
MATT PILE, EISENHOWER SENIOR
A dominant defensive force, Pile was crucial to Eisenhower (23-2) winning the most games in program history and winning its first state trophy after the Tigers finished third in Class 5A. Pile, a 6-8 senior who has signed with Nebraska-Omaha, finished averaging 18.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.9 blocks and ended his career with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Pile constantly drew double-teams in the post and completely altered other team’s game plans when attacking the basket, as Pile logged a trouble double of 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 blocks in the state tournament semifinals. “His numbers only tell part of the impact he makes for us,” Eisenhower coach Steve Blue said. “I think teams gear their game plan around how they’re going to handle Matt Pile. I thought he proved if he’s not the best player in the state, then he’s definitely one of the top few at the state tournament.”
NYJEE WRIGHT, DERBY SENIOR
Wright concluded a standout career that coach Brett Flory thinks could be remembered as the most accomplished in program history. After averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.9 steals this season to lead Derby to a 17-5 season, Wright finished his career as Derby’s all-time leader in assists (286) and steals (173) and No. 2 in points (1,117). The tight ball-handling, the improved explosion, and the vision to make the great plays seem ordinary made Wright, a 5-10 guard, a standout this season. “Statistically, what he did was unbelievable and more importantly, he won a lot of games,” Flory said. “He’s had a remarkable career and it’s been an honor to coach him. I think his ball handling is as good as any high school kid as I’ve ever seen. Overall, he’s just a very complete player, especially for someone who plays the point guard position.”
STEVE BLUE, EISENHOWER COACH
After losing at the state tournament as the higher seed in his past three appearances, Blue was finally able to lead Eisenhower to a breakthrough performance at the Class 5A tournament this season. Eisenhower (23-2) finished with the most wins in program history and its first two victories at the state tournament, as the Tigers finished third in 5A. Eisenhower won 23 games this season with an average margin of victory of 17.1 points. “I’ve been so impressed with this group and their resiliency,” Blue said. “I’m always going to remember this team for that and now they finally have some hardware to be remembered by, too. They’re not just great basketball players, they’re great people, too. I’m so happy to see them finally get what they deserve.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
ALL-METRO SELECTION PROCESS
This is the 13th year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.
Last month, The Eagle sent nomination ballots to all basketball coaches at the 40 high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.
Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.
Taylor Eldridge selected the teams after tabulating nominations, his own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches.
COMING SUNDAY
The Eagle’s 56th annual All-State boys and 41st annual All-State girls basketball teams, honoring the best players from across Kansas. All-classification teams will be included.
Comments