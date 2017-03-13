Long-time North baseball coach Maurice Hendershot was ‘gentle, sweet man’

Long-time North High baseball coach Maurice Hendershot died Monday morning at the age of 92.
Mr. Hendershot led North to nine trips to the state tournament and won a state championship in 1966 during his career spanning from 1960-87.
“My dad loved North High,” said his daughter, Ann Burgett. “He would always say, ‘Once a Redskin, always a Redskin.’ ”
Mr. Hendershot, or “Shot” as he was known at North, was popular among players because not only did his teams win, but they had fun in the process.
“He was just a gentle, sweet man,” said Kyle Sanders, who was his long-time assistant and took over for Mr. Hendershot after he retired. “He was a lot of fun to play for and I think what I’ll remember most about him was just his gentle, sweet nature.”
Sanders takes pride in following Mr. Hendershot’s legacy and continuing the tradition he started at North. He is entering his 30th season coaching the Redskins with plans of retiring at the end of this season.
“We’re the only two coaches at North for the last 58 years,” Sanders said. “I was pretty proud when I completed my 28th year and I knew I had lasted as long as him. I saw him on his 90th birthday and I told him that was pretty special. It doesn’t happen at too many places.”
Burgett said the easy-going nature of Mr. Hendershot wasn’t just when he was coaching. That’s just who he was, whether he was coaching baseball, teaching driver’s ed, or as a father at home. He also was the school’s long-time swimming coach.
“I never once saw him mad, ever,” Burgett said. “He was so easy-going and patient at home. I think that’s what made him such a great coach.”
Burgett has followed in her father’s footsteps as a coach. She has coached volleyball in the area for years and was recently named coach at Northwest for next season.
She still applies things that her father taught her when she was just beginning as a coach.
“I think the biggest thing I learned from him was just trying to be patient with your kids,” Burgett said. “He was always very patient with his players and he just loved his job, so that’s something that I try to do as well. I always looked at him and said that’s what I want to be like. He was a good coach and a great person.”
Mr. Hendershot is survived by his wife, Glenna, 90, and his two children, Ron Hendershot and Burgett.
