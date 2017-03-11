Saturday’s state tournament box scores

CLASS 6A BOYS
FIRST: BV NORTHWEST 64, LAWRENCE 61
Lawrence
15
10
9
27
—
61
BV Northwest
16
27
9
12
—
64
LAWRENCE: Solko 0-4 0-0 0, Chapple 4-5 3-3 11, King 7-14 2-4 19, Mallory 4-9 5-5 14, Buffalomeat 3-5 0-0 6, Miller 1-7 1-2 3, Selden 1-2 0-0 2, Quartlebam 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 22-54 13-17 61.
BV NORTHWEST: A. Pleasant 6-16 4-5 16, Morgan 3-4 0-3 6, Braun 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 10-16 5-8 26, J. Pleasant 2-6 0-0 4, Ward 1-3 0-0 3, Clark 1-2 1-2 3, Heath 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 10-18 64.
Three-point shooting: Lawrence 4-10 (King 3-5, Mallory 1-3, Solko 0-1, Miller 0-1), BV Northwest 2-6 (Jackson 1-2, Ward 1-3, A. Pleasant 0-1). Rebounds: Lawrence 33 (Chapple 9), BV Northwest 28 (Jackson 8). Fouls: Lawrence 21, BV Northwest 17.
THIRD: FREE STATE 43, BV NORTH 42
BV North
4
4
10
24
—
42
Free State
14
3
12
14
—
43
BV NORTH: Rhyner 3-5 0-0 7, Gittemeier 0-1 0-0 0, Bullock 4-12 4-4 14, Emery 5-8 1-3 11, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Hendershot 0-1 0-0 0, Baston 2-4 2-2 6, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Freberg 1-3 0-0 2, Orr 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-41 7-11 42.
FREE STATE: Dineen 0-2 2-2 2, Thomsen 2-3 0-0 6, Pavlyak 5-8 0-0 14, Cordes 0-3 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 2-2 2, Luinstra 3-6 2-6 8, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, McCaffrey 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 3-3 2-4 8. Totals 14-30 8-14 43.
Three-point shooting: BV North 3-16 (Bullock 2-8, Rhyner 1-3, Hendershot 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Turner 0-2), Free State 7-15 (Pavylak 4-5, Thomsen 2-3, McCaffrey 1-2, Luinstra 0-2, Cordes 0-3). Rebounds: BV North 24 (Emery 8), Free State 22 (Clark 6). Fouls: BV North 15, Free State 11.
CLASS 5A BOYS
FIRST: SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 66, KC SCHLAGLE 49
KC Schlagle
11
8
15
15
—
49
Shawnee Heights
14
18
15
19
—
66
KC SCHLAGLE: Mitchell 6-17 1-3 15, Grant-Foster 2-11 4-4 9, Johnson 2-9 2-2 8, Cushon 3-5 2-2 8, Gaw 3-9 3-4 9. Totals 16-51 12-15 49.
SHAWNEE HEIGHTS: Freeman 5-7 1-1 11, Tr. Brown 7-12 2-3 21, Zentner 3-5 3-3 9, Moss 4-7 1-2 12, Brooks 2-6 0-0 4, McFalls 1-2 0-0 2, Ty. Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Buchanan 0-0 2-2 2, White 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 16-51 12-15 49.
Three-point shooting: KC Schlagle 5-17 (Johnson 2-5, Mitchell 2-6, Grant-Foster 1-4, Gaw 0-2), Shawnee Heights 9-20 (Tr. Brown 5-10, Moss 3-5, White 1-4, Brooks 0-1). Rebounds: KC Schlagle 27 (Cushon 10), Shawnee Heights 31 (Freeman, Tr. Brown 7). Fouls: KC Schlagle 12, Shawnee Heights 15.
THIRD: EISENHOWER 64, W. HEIGHTS 57
W. Heights
18
10
18
11
—
57
Eisenhower
15
15
19
15
—
64
WICHITA HEIGHTS: Andrews 3-16 1-2 7, Davis 6-13 0-0 16, Baker 4-9 5-6 13, Collins 3-7 0-0 7, Richardson 3-7 2-2 8, Kirkendoll 3-4 0-0 6, Hale 0-1 0-0 0, Okon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 8-10 57.
EISENHOWER: D. Vincent 3-8 7-9 15, Bush 1-3 2-2 5, King 10-16 0-1 20, Wake 2-7 0-0 4, Pile 8-9 4-6 20, J. Vincent 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 13-18 64.
Three-point shooting: Wichita Heights 5-16 (Davis 4-8, Collins 1-5, Hale 0-1, Andrews 0-2), Eisenhower 3-11 (D. Vincent 2-6, Bush 1-3, King 0-1, J. Vincent 0-1). Rebounds: Wichita Heights 26 (Richardson 7), Eisenhower 34 (Pile 16). Fouls: Wichita Heights 18, Eisenhower 14.
CLASS 4A-I BOYS
FIRST: MIEGE 67, McPHERSON 53
Miege
21
7
20
19
—
67
McPherson
17
12
10
14
—
53
MIEGE: Ray 5-7 0-0 12, Lopes 3-3 1-2 10, Robinson 7-10 2-3 16, Weber 2-4 4-6 8, Badocchi 6-8 9-12 21. Totals 23-32 16-23 67.
McPHERSON: Labertew 2-2 1-1 5, M. Alexander 6-18 0-0 15, Jake Alexander 2-6 0-0 6, Diggs 0-1 0-0 0, Pyle 10-20 2-2 25. Totals 21-48 3-4 53.
Three-point shooting: Miege 5-9 (Lopes 3-3, Ray 2-3, Badocchi 0-1, Weber 0-2), McPherson 8-23 (Pyle 3-8, M. Alexander 3-9, Jake Alexander 2-5, Diggs 0-1). Rebounds: Miege 26 (Badocchi 13), McPherson 11 (M. Alexander, Pyle 4). Fouls: Miege 11, McPherson 16.
THIRD: ABILENE 56, AND. CENTRAL 41
Abilene
11
17
19
9
—
56
And. Central
12
7
9
13
—
41
ABILENE: Veach 4-5 3-5 11, Wilson 3-8 0-1 7, Wildey 3-8 0-0 8, Robinson 7-10 3-5 17, Base 3-4 0-0 6, Hartman 0-0 2-2 2, O’Neal 1-1 1-2 3, Wildman 0-0 2-2 2, Mayden 0-1 0-0 0, Schartz 0-2 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 11-17 56.
ANDOVER CENTRAL: Bell 4-7 3-5 12, Col. Taylor 3-8 2-2 10, Belt 0-9 0-0 0, Anthemides 1-7 2-3 4, Leedom 3-8 5-5 13, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Con. Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-43 12-15 41.
Three-point shooting: Abilene 3-8 (Wildey 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Mayden 0-1), Andover Central 5-24 (Cole Taylor 2-6, Leedom 2-6, Bell 1-3, Belt 0-4, Anthemides 0-5). Rebounds: Abilene 32 (Wildey, Base 6), Andover Central 25 (Anthemides 7). Fouls: Abilene 18, Andover Central 16.
CLASS 4A-II BOYS
FIRST: HOLCOMB 60, PRATT 45
Holcomb
14
17
12
17
—
60
Pratt
7
15
10
13
—
45
HOLCOMB: Roth 0-4 3-4 3, Bra. Stegman 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-8 0-4 1, VanCleave 13-16 0-1 31, Dickson 4-8 0-5 8, Mader 2-3 0-0 6, Blackburn 2-4 5-6 9. Totals 22-45 9-18 60.
PRATT: Stephens 2-5 0-0 5, Theis 2-6 0-0 5, Myers 4-10 1-1 10, Kohman 5-15 6-6 19, Bry. Stegman 1-4 0-0 2, Studer 0-1 0-0 0, Roadhouse 0-2 0-0 0, Peltier 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 16-50 7-7 45.
Three-point shooting: Holcomb 7-15 (VanCleave 5-7, Mader 2-3, Roth 0-1, Gilbert 0-4); Pratt 6-17 (Kohman 3-8, Stephens 1-1, Theis 1-3, Myers 1-3, Roadhouse 0-2). Rebounds: Holcomb 38 (VanCleave 16); Pratt 24 (Kohman 7). Fouls: Holcomb 12, Pratt 16.
THIRD: T. HAYDEN 92, W. COLLEGIATE 72
T. Hayden
28
26
20
18
—
92
W. Collegiate
10
27
21
14
—
72
T. HAYDEN: Sutton 4-5 1-1 9, Harvey 9-11 5-6 23, Hanika 5-7 4-6 15, Canfield 4-8 1-2 11, Wilson 1-2 1-4 3, Federico 2-3 0-0 4, Hobart 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 8-13 0-0 21, Dinkel 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 35-53 13-21 92.
W. COLLEGIATE: McNerney 9-19 6-10 24, Fisher 6-9 6-6 20, Kelley 1-3 4-6 6, Winter 0-3 0-0 0, Root 2-3 3-4 5, Bradley 2-5 0-0 5, Dick 1-6 3-4 5, Reddy 0-2 0-0 0, Ashley 1-7 3-4 5. Totals 22-57 25-34 72.
Three-point shooting: Hayden 9-19 (Braun 5-8, Canfield 2-5, Hanika 1-1, Dinkel 1-2, Hobart 0-1, Harvey 0-2), Collegiate 3-16 (Fisher 2-2, Bradley 1-3, Dick 0-1, Kelley 0-1, McNerney 0-3, Ashley 0-3, Winter 0-3). Rebounds: Hayden 33 (Federico 8), Collegiate 29 (McNerney 13). Fouls: Hayden 3, Collegiate 18.
CLASS 3A BOYS
FIRST: MARYSVILLE 45, CHENEY 37
Marysville
9
10
9
17
—
45
Cheney
13
12
6
6
—
37
MARYSVILLE: Blumer 1-7 3-4 6, Pieschl 6-12 9-11 22, Haggard 1-4 2-2 4, Lindhorst 1-3 1-2 4, Meinhardt 3-6 1-3 7, Wetter 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 12-35 18-26 45.
CHENEY: Dewey 1-4 0-0 2, Scheer 4-8 0-1 9, Petz 3-6 3-6 9, Patterson 2-9 2-4 6, Grover 1-2 1-2 3, Adolph 1-3 0-0 3, Grace 2-5 0-0 5, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 6-13 31.
Three-point shooting: Marysville 3-19 (Lindhorst 1-3, Blumer 1-6, Pieschl 1-7, Wetter 0-1, Haggard 0-2); Cheney 3-9 (Grace 1-1, Adolph 1-2, Scheer 1-2, Petz 0-1, Patterson 0-3). Rebounds: Marysville 21 (Meinhardt 5); Cheney 31 (Grover 8). Fouls: Marysville 13, Cheney 22.
THIRD: SE-SALINE 72, BELLE PLAINE 60
Belle Plaine
17
19
13
11
—
60
SE-Saline
19
14
17
22
—
72
BELLE PLAINE: Gooch 9-16 4-4 26, Reynolds 0-3 3-4 3, Osgood 5-12 1-2 14, Stover 5-6 1-4 11, Sturgeon 1-4 0-1 2, Padley 0-1 0-0 0, Nolan 1-7 2-2 4. Totals 21-49 11-17 60.
SE-SALINE: Koehn 3-5 0-0 7, Murray 5-8 1-3 12, J. Montgomery 7-14 9-10 26, White 0-13 5-6 23, Taborsky 2-2 0-1 4, Pohl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-43 15-20 72.
Three-point shooting: Belle Plaine 7-22 (Gooch 4-6, Osgood 3-8, Sturgeon 0-2, Reynolds 0-3, Nolan 0-3), SE-Saline 5-9 (J. Montgomery 3-5, Murray 1-1, Koehn 1-3). Rebounds: Belle Plaine 26 (Gooch 7), SE-Saline 26 (Murray, White 8). Fouls: Belle Plaine 19, SE-Saline 11.
CLASS 2A BOYS
FIRST: SACRED HEART 59, ST. JOHN 51
St. John
7
7
22
15
—
51
Sacred Heart
11
12
14
22
—
59
ST. JOHN: Smith 2-4 1-3 5, Kinnamon 5-12 4-5 16, Valenzuela 0-2 0-0 0, J. Calleros 5-8 4-5 14, Fisher 2-6 7-10 11, E. Calleros 0-2 0-0 0, Osborne 0-1 0-0 0, Long 2-4 0-2 4, Halling 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-39 17-27 51.
SACRED HEART: Riordan 1-5 1-1 3, Leners 1-2 1-2 3, Herrenbruck 2-2 2-2 6, Brown 4-11 6-6 16, Jordan 4-8 11-12 21, Elmore 1-1 0-1 2, Gormley 1-1 0-0 2, Skidmore 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 16-33 21-24 59.
Three-point shooting: St. John 2-11 (Kinnamon 2-6, Fisher 0-1, Smith 0-2, E. Calleros 0-2), Sacred Heart 6-16 (Skidmore 2-3, Jordan 2-4, Brown 2-6, Leners 0-1, Riordan 0-2). Rebounds: St. John 32 (Kinnamon, Valenzuela, Fisher 5), Sacred Heart 21 (Jordan 5). Fouls: St. John 24, Sacred Heart 20.
THIRD: SEABURY 68, HOXIE 56
Seabury
12
12
25
19
—
68
Hoxie
13
7
11
25
—
56
SEABURY: Wycoff 8-10 1-2 19, McDermott 5-13 4-6 15, Dizerega 2-4 5-7 9, King 5-10 0-0 14, Gaumer 2-4 0-0 5, Shami 0-2 1-2 1, Co. Green 0-1 0-0 0, Ch. Green 1-1 0-1 2, Xu 0-1 0-0 0, Hornberger 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 11-18 68.
HOXIE: Weimer 0-6 2-2 2, Dible 4-10 0-1 11, Slipke 4-10 2-2 12, Schwartz 5-9 2-4 14, Robben 4-6 0-2 8, Tr. Burris 1-2 0-0 3, Ta. Burris 2-3 0-0 4, Schipers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-47 6-11 56.
Three-point shooting: Seabury 9-22 (King 4-8, Wycoff 2-3, Gaumer 1-3, McDermott 1-4, Easter 1-4), Hoxie 8-22 (Dible 3-7, Schwartz 2-3, Slipke 2-6, Burris 1-1, Weimer 0-5). Rebounds: Seabury 33 (Dizerega 9), Hoxie 35 (Dible 8). Fouls: Seabury 14, Hoxie 17.
CLASS 1A-I BOYS
FIRST: HANOVER 60, SOUTH GRAY 36
Hanover
16
15
12
17
—
60
South Gray
9
8
11
8
—
36
HANOVER: W. Bruna 3-9 6-6 12, Fritschi 3-5 1-3 7, Zarybnicky 2-3 2-3 6, Jueneman 8-14 8-8 26, C. Bruna 1-4 1-2 4, Zabokrtsky 0-1 0-0 0, Stallbaumer 1-1 1-1 3, Atkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-37 19-23 60.
SOUTH GRAY: Miller 4-10 0-0 10, Skinner 0-7 0-0 0, Peters 7-11 4-5 18, Davis 1-5 0-2 2, Miller 1-8 3-4 5, Enns 0-2 0-0 0, Jantz 0-2 1-2 1, Neufeld 0-1 0-0 0, Bullinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 8-13 36.
Three-point shooting: Hanover 3-11 (Jueneman 2-3, C. Bruna 1-3), South Gray 2-15 (Miller 2-4, Griebel 0-1, Peters 0-1, Miller 0-4, Skinner 0-5). Rebounds: Hanover 33 (W. Bruna 6), South Gray 28 (Peters 8). Fouls: Hanover 20, South Gray 21.
THIRD: BURLINGAME 59, ST. FRANCIS 56
St. Francis
4
14
12
11
7
8
—
56
Burlingame
9
15
12
5
7
11
—
59
ST. FRANCIS: Rogers 0-3 1-2 1, Busse 8-13 6-6 26, Cravens 4-9, 5-6 13, Waters 3-16 8-11 14, Nietzel 0-2 0-0 0, Krien 0-1 0-0 0, Raby 0-1 0-0 0, Dinkel 1-2 0-0 2, Straub 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 20-25 56.
BURLINGAME: Quaney 2-3 0-1 4, Greenwood 3-8 0-0 7, Noonan 2-7 1-2 5, Giffin 4-15 0-0 11, Thompson 7-13 4-8 18, Herrick 4-5 1-2 10, Lee 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 24-55 6-13 59.
Three-point shooting: St. Francis 4-16 (Busse 4-8, Waters 0-1, Nietzel 0-1, Krien 0-1, Dinkel 0-1, Straub 0-2, Rogers 0-2), Burlingame 5-17 (Giffin 3-8, Herrick 1-2, Greenwood 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Noonan 0-2). Rebounds: St. Francis 40 (Cravens 11), Burlingame 30 (Thompson 10). Fouls: St. Francis 19, Burlingame 20.
CLASS 1A-II BOYS
THIRD: CALDWELL 61, C. CHRISTIAN 35
C. Christian
8
9
6
12
—
35
Caldwell
8
22
18
13
—
61
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Butterfield 2-10 0-0 4, Gibson 3-5 0-0 8, Duree 2-2 0-0 4, Rich 2-4 0-0 4, Heneha 4-12 1-4 9, Hall 1-5 0-0 3, Schwartzkopf 0-0 1-2 1, Heading 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 14-40 4-8 35.
CALDWELL: Di. Volavka 8-10 4-6 20, Risley 5-9 2-3 15, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Dent 1-1 0-0 2, Ward 5-14 0-1 10, Dent 1-1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Noyezz 0-0 0-2 0, Dvorak 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 3-3 0-0 7, Da. Volavka 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 25-47 6-13 61.
Three-point shooting: Central Christian 3-20 (Gibson 2-2, Hall 1-4, Walton 0-1, Heneha 0-6, Butterfield 0-7), Caldwell 5-14 (Risley 3-4, Rice 1-1, Brown 1-5, Ward 0-4). Rebounds: Central Christian 26 (Rich, Duree, Butterfield 6), Caldwell 29 (Di. Volavka 8). Fouls: Central Christian 16, Caldwell 13.
CLASS 6A GIRLS
FIRST: MANHATTAN 43, DERBY 42
Manhattan
13
12
13
6
—
44
Derby
5
5
12
20
—
42
MANHATTAN: McAtee 3-5 2-2 10, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Ke. Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Ki. Wilson 2-5 1-1 5, Carr 5-17 0-0 14, Harper 0-2 4-4 4, Worthington 1-3 5-5 7. Totals 13-39 12-12 44.
DERBY: Young 0-3 0-0 0, Nilles 4-13 5-8 14, Winter 0-4 0-0 0, Alford 3-12 2-2 8, Brown 4-12 5-9 13, Myers 1-6 4-6 7, Henson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-50 16-25 42.
Three-point shooting: Manhattan 6-19 (Carr 4-13, McAtee 2-3, Williams 0-1, Ke. Wilson 0-1, Worthington 0-1), Derby 2-22 (Myers 1-2, Nilles 1-8, Winter 0-2, Young 0-3, Brown 0-3, Alford 0-4). Rebounds: Manhattan 41 (Carr 11), Derby 26 (Brown 12). Fouls: Manhattan 21, Derby 15.
THIRD: OLATHE SOUTH 66, W. WEST 39
O. South
18
16
14
18
—
66
W. West
15
5
9
10
—
39
OLATHE SOUTH: Butaud 7-14 0-0 16, Gooch 1-2 0-1 2, Griswold 2-3 0-0 5, Roebuck 8-8 4-4 20, Bartels 7-12 1-4 15, Harshbarger 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 2-2 4, Winslow 0-10 2-4 2, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 9-15 66.
WICHITA WEST: Bri. Johnson 3-13 1-2 7, Muldrow 2-2 2-4 6, Pittman 6-11 0-1 12, McElrath 1-7 0-2 2, Timmer 0-3 0-0 0, Gould 2-3 0-0 6, Bre. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Cashaw 0-0 2-2 2, Shaw 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 16-45 5-11 39.
Three-point shooting: Olathe South 3-12 (Butaud 2-8, Griswold 1-1, Winslow 0-3), Wichita West 2-16 (Gould 2-3, Pittman 0-1, Timmer 0-1, Owens 0-1, McElrath 0-3, Bri. Johnson 0-7). Rebounds: Olathe South 38 (Bartels 8), Wichita West 26 (Bri. Johnson, Muldrow 5). Fouls: Olathe South 13, Wichita West 17.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
FIRST: AQUINAS 47, MAIZE 35
Aquinas
5
10
11
21
—
47
Maize
3
7
4
21
—
35
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Corrigan 1-2 8-9 11, Pearson 0-3 5-6 5, Townsell 2-4 5-5 10, Weledji 4-15 1-1 9, Thomas 3-5 2-2 8, Hartnett 1-1 2-5 4. Totals 11-30 23-28 47.
MAIZE: Roe 4-11 2-2 12, Stewart 0-4 1-2 5, Jones 0-6 2-2 4, Holmes 1-10 10-11 12, White 2-6 1-1 5, Cauthon 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 8-39 16-18 35.
Three-point shooting: Aquinas 2-7 (Corrigan 1-2, Townsell 1-3, Pearson 0-2), Maize 3-15 (Roe 2-5, Cauthon 1-1, Stewart 0-1, White 0-1, Holmes 0-3, Jones 0-4). Rebounds: Aquinas 30 (Weledji 10), Maize 21 (Roe, Jones, Holmes 3). Fouls: Aquinas 13, Maize 25.
THIRD: LEAVENWORTH 52, S. CENTRAL 41
Leavenworth
15
8
18
11
—
52
S. Central
7
8
13
13
—
41
LEAVENWORTH: Moore 4-11 4-4 12, A. Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Haywood 1-3 0-0 3, Lister 8-14 6-10 23, M. Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Cole 0-0 4-4 4, Robinson 1-4 0-1 2, Mack 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-37 14-19 52.
SALINA CENTRAL: Merkle 4-7 0-0 8, Backes 3-4 0-0 7, Petty 1-2 2-2 4, Cain 3-9 4-4 12, Knoth 2-6 3-4 7, Ward 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 14-33 9-10 41.
Three-point shooting: Leavenworth 4-11 (A. Brown 1-1, Mack 1-1, Lister 1-2, Haywood 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Moore 0-3), Salina Central 4-12 (Cain 2-4, Backes 1-2, Ward 1-5, Knoth 0-1). Rebounds: Leavenworth 19 (Moore 5), Salina Central 19 (Backes, Cain 4). Fouls: Leavenworth 12, Salina Central 16.
CLASS 4A-I GIRLS
FIRST: MIEGE 66, McPHERSON 59
Miege
15
9
18
24
—
66
McPherson
16
13
11
19
—
59
MIEGE: Gonzalez 7-13 8-10 22, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 6-11 14-16 27, C. Harms 0-2 0-0 0, Verhulst 4-6 0-0 8, Mannebach 0-1 0-0 0, J. Harms 3-4 0-0 9, MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 22-26 66.
McPHERSON: E. Yowell 1-3 0-1 3, Hett 0-0 1-2 1, Robertson 6-17 14-15 30, Bruner 0-0 0-0 0, Cooks 8-14 4-4 20, C. Yowell 1-4 0-0 3, Hageman 0-0 0-0 0, Schieferecke 0-3 0-1 0, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-42 19-23 59.
Three-point shooting: Miege 4-9 (J. Harms 3-3, Bentley 1-1, C. Harms 0-1, Mannebach 0-1, Gonzalez 0-3), McPherson 6-14 (Robertson 4-7, E. Yowell 1-3, C. Yowell 1-3, Schieferecke 0-1). Rebounds: Miege 15 (Bentley 6), McPherson 29 (Cooks 8). Fouls: Miege 21, McPherson 21.
THIRD: KC PIPER 66, CIRCLE 39
Circle
9
10
9
11
—
39
KC Piper
13
17
19
17
—
66
CIRCLE: Jeffries 1-4 0-0 2, Perry 1-2 0-0 2, Beck 4-10 5-6 15, Martin 2-13 4-5 9, Galloway 1-3 0-0 2, Kelly 3-7 1-3 7, Hammer 1-1 0-0 2, Garrison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 10-14 39.
KC PIPER: Ford 4-6 1-3 9, Morrow 4-5 4-8 12, Leslie 1-7 0-0 2, Cobbins 6-13 8-8 22, Vigil 1-3 2-2 5, Andrade 0-0 2-2 2, Rogers 1-1 0-0 2, Banes 0-4 5-6 5, Gooch 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 20-44 23-31 66.
Three-point shooting: Circle 3-10 (Beck 2-4, Martin 1-5, Kelly 0-1), KC Piper 3-9 (Cobbins 2-4, Vigil 1-3, Banes 0-2). Rebounds: Circle 19 (Martin, Galloway 5), KC Piper 40 (Morrow 13). Fouls: Circle 21, KC Piper 12.
CLASS 4A-II GIRLS
FIRST: GIRARD 54, JEFF WEST 48
Jeff West
10
10
11
17
—
48
Girard
9
14
9
22
—
54
JEFFERSON WEST: A. Negonsott 2-8 0-0 4, Becker 3-10 2-2 11, Garza 3-6 1-3 7, Metzger 3-6 0-0 9, Murdie 4-11 7-8 15, Biltoft 1-1 0-0 2, Giltner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 10-13 48.
GIRARD: Cuthbertson 0-1 0-2 0, Hanson 5-6 2-3 12, Augustin 3-6 7-8 15, Crain 2-6 8-8 13, Ray 6-12 2-2 14, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-32 19-23 54.
Three-point shooting: Jeff West 6-18 (Metzger 3-6, Becker 3-8, A. Negonsott 0-4), Girard 3-6 (Augustin 2-4, Crain 1-2). Rebounds: Jeff West 20 (Murdie 8), Girard 29 (Augustin 9). Fouls: Jeff West 19, Girard 13.
THIRD: ANDALE 57, SCOTT CITY 54
Andale
15
12
14
16
—
57
Scott City
9
20
10
15
—
54
ANDALE: Geist 4-4 5-7 13, R. Bergkamp 1-5 5-6 7, Winter 3-6 2-3 9, Easter 1-4 3-4 6, J. Bergkamp 3-7 1-1 7, Blasi 1-2 0-0 2, Gutschenritter 2-9 1-3 5, Eck 0-0 2-2 2, Knoblauch 2-5 0-0 5, Bruce 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 19-26 57.
SCOTT CITY: Wiebe 0-4 0-0 0, Latta 4-13 3-4 13, Yager 2-9 3-6 7, Weathers 1-2 0-0 2, Price 8-14 3-3 23, Smith 3-5 3-5 9, McGonagle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 12-18 54.
Three-point shooting: Andale 4-12 (Winter 1-1, Blasi 1-1, Knoblauch 1-3, Easter 1-4, R. Bergkamp 0-3), SC 6-15 (Price 4-6, Latta 2-7, McGonagle 0-2). Rebounds: Andale 35 (Gutschenritter 9), SC 30 (Smith 9). Fouls: Andale 19, SC 20.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
FIRST: HUGOTON 59, CHENEY 37
Cheney
2
11
15
9
—
37
Hugoton
21
16
8
14
—
59
CHENEY: Ortiz 0-2 1-2 1, Wewe 0-2 1-1 1, Campbell 3-10 3-4 10, Smith 4-7 0-1 8, Albers 3-16 4-6 11, Freund 1-2 0-0 2, Monson 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 9-14 37.
HUGOTON: D. Hoskinson 5-13 6-12 16, Hein 5-8 2-2 13, Scott 2-6 10-12 15, Rawlins 0-1 0-0 0, Heger 6-13 1-1 15, Fabela 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 19-27 59.
Three-point shooting: Cheney 2-19 (Campbell 1-4, Albers 1-10, Ortiz 0-1, Wewe 0-1, Jones 0-1, Monson 0-2), Hugoton 4-11 (Heger 2-2, Scott 1-2, Hein 1-3, D. Hoskinson 0-2, Fabela 0-2). Rebounds: Cheney 33 (Albers 16), Hugoton 32 (D. Hoskinson 12). Fouls: Cheney 19, Hugoton 15.
THIRD: TMP 63, NEMAHA CENTRAL 57
TMP
11
20
12
20
—
63
Nem. Central
10
17
16
14
—
57
THOMAS MORE PREP: M. Koenigsman 2-8 7-8 12, Wellbrock 1-3 0-0 2, Koeerner 5-11 4-5 17, Zimmerman 3-4 2-2 8, Vitztum 5-10 10-12 20, A. Koenigsman 1-3 0-0 2, Schippers 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-41 23-27 63.
NEMAHA CENTRAL: M. Hammes 2-8 1-2 6, Larkin 1-2 0-0 2, Macke 8-14 2-2 18, K. Dalinghaus 10-18 0-0 20, J. Dalinghaus 0-2 0-0 0, A. Kramer 3-4 1-2 9, Rottinghaus 0-1 0-0 0, A. Hammes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 4-6 57.
Three-point shooting: TMP 4-15 (Koerner 3-8, M. Koenigsman 1-5, A. Koenigsman 0-1, Schipper 0-1), Nemaha Central 3-11 (A. Kramer 2-3, M. Hammes 1-5, K. Dalinghaus 0-1, Rottinghaus 0-1, A. Hammes 0-1). Rebounds: TMP 28 (Vitztum 10); Nemaha Central 26 (K. Dalinghaus 9). Fouls: TMP 8, Nemaha Central 20.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
FIRST: CENT. PLAINS 60, WABAUNSEE 48
Wabaunsee
12
10
7
19
—
48
C. Plains
17
13
10
20
—
60
WABAUNSEE: Hutley 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, M. Michaelis 3-13 0-0 6, Oliver 5-10 3-4 13, Schultz 5-15 10-13 21, A. Schreiner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-49 14-19 48.
CENTRAL PLAINS: E. Ryan 6-10 6-7 18, Crites 0-5 3-4 3, Hurley 3-4 0-0 7, Kasselman 6-9 6-6 18, J. Ryan 4-9 2-2 14, Donecker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-39 17-19 60.
Three-point shooting: Wabaunsee 2-7 (Schultz 1-3, Hutley 1-4), Central Plains 5-11 (J. Ryan 4-7, Hurley 1-2, Crites 0-1, E. Ryan 0-1). Rebounds: Wabaunsee 31 (Johnson 7), Central Plains 29 (J. Ryan 7). Fouls: Wabaunsee 16, Central Plains 16.
THIRD: MEADE 51, VALLEY FALLS 40
Meade
12
5
16
18
—
51
Valley Falls
15
10
11
4
—
40
MEADE: Stapleton 5-17 15-16 26, Reimer 2-7 1-1 5, Rudzik 1-4 1-1 3, Lewis 3-11 4-4 10, Wondra 2-5 1-4 5, Neel 0-2 0-0 0, Shewey 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 13-47 24-28 51.
VALLEY FALLS: DeLong 0-8 0-2 0, Kirkwood 4-8 5-6 14, Kearney 4-5 3-4 13, Burns 1-3 1-2 3, Frakes 3-6 0-5 6, Wildeman 0-1 0-0 0, Hawk 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 13-36 11-21 40.
Three-point shooting: Meade 1-6 (Stapleton 1-2, Rudzik 0-1, Wondra 0-1, Lewis 0-2), Valley Falls 3-6 (Kearney 2-2, Kirkwood 1-2, Burns 0-1, DeLong 0-1). Rebounds: Meade 38 (Wondra 9), Valley Falls 32 (Kearney 8). Fouls: Meade 15, Valley Falls 20.
CLASS 1A-I GIRLS
FIRST: HANOVER 50, OLPE 47
Olpe
13
12
12
10
—
47
Hanover
9
17
8
16
—
50
OLPE: Smith 4-7 6-7 14, McDougald 4-4 0-1 8, Barnard 2-2 0-0 5, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Vogts 3-7 5-6 11, Klumpe 1-1 1-2 3, F. Davis 0-1 0-0 0, N. Davis 2-7 1-1 6. Totals 16-31 13-17 47.
HANOVER: Jueneman 6-12 0-0 12, R. Doebele 3-10 1-2 7, M. Doebele 3-6 9-11 15, Zarybnicky 2-4 0-1 6, Sedlacek 0-0 1-2 1, Lohse 1-7 1-2 4, Klipp 0-2 5-6 5. Totals 15-41 17-24 50.
Three-point shooting: Olpe 2-6 (Barnard 1-1, N. Davis 1-3, Smith 0-1), Hanover 3-18 (Zarybnicky 2-4, Lohse 1-7, M. Doebele 0-1, Klipp 0-2). Rebounds: Olpe 24 (Vogts 9), Hanover 25 (Jueneman 6). Fouls: Olpe 23, Hanover 18.
THIRD: CENTRALIA 55, S. CENTRAL 45
South Central
8
14
15
8
—
45
Centralia
9
19
9
18
—
55
SOUTH CENTRAL: Harris 2-2 1-2 5, Rutherford 10-17 0-0 20, Kissel 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 6-18 3-4 15, Jellison 0-3 0-0 0, T. Snyder 1-3 0-0 3, A. Snyder 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 4-6 45.
CENTRALIA: Koch 1-3 0-0 2, Glatczak 4-14 5-6 15, Kramer 2-7 1-3 5, Haufler 5-9 0-0 10, Lueger 9-13 2-5 20, Boyce 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 8-14 55.
Three-point shooting: South Central 1-13 (T. Snyder 1-2, Rutherford 0-1, Kissel 0-2, Alexander 0-8), Centralia 3-19 (Glatczk 2-9, Boyce 1-4, Lueger 0-2, Kramer 0-4). Rebounds: South Central 26 (Alexander 6), Centralia 34 (Haufler 7). Fouls: South Central 16, Centralia 11.
CLASS 1A-II GIRLS
FIRST: WAVERLY 54, WHEATLAND 49
Wheatland
6
18
12
13
—
49
Waverly
14
9
11
20
—
54
WHEATLAND: Haffner 3-11 0-2 7, Kniesteadt 2-9 0-0 4, Schultz 2-6 0-0 5, Br. Bixenman 3-10 5-5 12, Ba. Bixenman 2-12 2-2 7, Heier 0-1 0-0 0, Goetz 2-4 2-2 6, Zimmerman 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 17-58 11-13 49.
WAVERLY: Bowers 1-2 1-2 3, Massoth 8-20 7-7 25, Meader 6-12 4-6 16, Foster 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 1-1 0-2 2, Fischer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-40 12-17 54.
Three-point shooting: Wheatland 4-23 (Schultz 1-2, Br. Bixenman 1-4, Haffner 1-6, Ba. Bixenman 1-8), Waverly 2-7 (Massoth 2-7). Rebounds: Wheatland 30 (Schultz, Kniesteadt 6), Waverly 35 (Meader 14). Fouls: Wheatland 16, Waverly 14.
THIRD: OTIS-BISON 41, G. PLAINS 34
Golden Plains
0
7
14
13
—
34
Otis-Bison
4
12
13
12
—
41
GOLDEN PLAINS: Miller 2-15 4-4 10, Schiltz 2-16 6-8 10, Nieman 1-9 1-2 3, Ritter 2-2 1-1 5, Schaben 0-2 0-0 0, Lugo 2-3 2-3 6. Totals 9-47 14-18 34.
OTIS-BISON: Regan 3-11 2-6 8, Schilowsky 1-5 0-0 3, Mitchell 1-6 0-0 2, Wiltse 4-9 5-6 13, Trapp 1-5 2-4 4, Anderson 3-5 5-7 11. Totals 13-41 14-23 41.
Three-point shooting: G. Plains 2-16 (Miller 2-7, Schiltz 0-9), Otis-Bison 1-6 (Schilowsky 1-4, Trapp 0-1, Regan 0-1). Rebounds: G. Plains 33 (Lugo 9), Otis-Bison 43 (Wiltse 14). Fouls: G. Plains 18, Otis-Bison 17.
Comments