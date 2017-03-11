4A-I girls: Miege tops McPherson for fourth straight title

1:05 Ashland gives back with food after fire Pause

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

1:46 'They never stood a chance in a lot of these pastures, the fire was so fast'

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

12:17 Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team

2:05 Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape