3A girls: Unbeaten Hugoton routs Cheney for crown

Hoping for the dream start to cap a dream run at the Class 3A girls title, Cheney instead got a nightmare.
It came in the form of top-ranked and undefeated Hugoton, which all but ended those hopes before the Cardinals could even try to make them a reality.
Not only did Hugoton come out and smack Cheney in the mouth, the Eagles landed so many early haymakers it was hard to tell which was the knockout blow. Hugoton scored the game’s first 15 points, led 37-13 and raced away with a 59-37 win to finish a 26-0 season.
Cheney (21-5) ended on the wrong end of the second-largest margin of victory in 3A title-game history.
“They’re good. They’re really, really good,” Cheney coach Rod Scheer said. “We just couldn’t stop them.”
Cheney had already knocked off the tournament’s No. 3 and 2 seeds on its way to the title game and with a significant size advantage and tourney-long tenacity on the glass, the Cardinals hoped those strengths would prevail. Instead, they saw Hugoton use its speed to get to the basket for layups.
The result was stunning. Hugoton hit its first four shots in the game’s first two minutes and led 11-0. The Eagles hit 8 of 14 shots in the opening period, getting a pair of three-pointers to go along with the layups as they simply imposed their will on Cheney.
“We knew they shoot a ton of threes and we weren’t going to sit in a zone and watch them,” Scheer said. “We were going to face the challenge and see what happens.”
As well as things were flowing for Hugoton, they were going equally bad for Cheney. The Cardinals made 1 of 14 shots in the quarter and went 0 of 7 on three-pointers, falling behind 21-2.
After trailing by 24 at halftime, Cheney showed its mettle and slowly crawled back. A 10-3 run to finish the third quarter pulled the Cardinals within 45-28 and when Haley Albers and Kirstin Campbell opened the fourth with back-to-back baskets off Hugoton turnovers, the seemingly insurmountable lead was down to 13 with 5:55 left.
“Its 13 and we’re thinking, ‘Let’s hit a three or get a two and get a timeout,’ ” Scheer said. “But we could never get over the hump to get there. We threw our best at them and they responded.”
Hugoton did indeed respond, answering Cheney’s charge with an 11-1 run to put the victory away. After winning the Class 4A-II state title in 2015 and getting upset in last year’s 4A-II semifinals, Hugoton completed its mission to get back on top.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment, waiting like caged animals for 3 1/2 months,” Hugoton coach Andy Gillen said. “Ever since last March, we wanted a taste to get this chance out of our mouths and you could see that in the first quarter.”
Four of Hugoton’s five starters finished in double figures led by 16 points and 12 rebounds from Dallie Hoskinson. Katy Heger and fellow guard Amy Scott each added 15 and Sydney Hein had 13.
Haley Albers led Cheney (21-5) with 11 points and 16 rebounds, but was 3 of 16 from the field and 1 of 10 from three-point range. Campbell added 10 points.
