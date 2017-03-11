Eisenhower regroups to turn back Heights

Something had to be said after they had all gone through such a heartbreaking experience.
So the Eisenhower seniors — Matt Pile, Bryce Bush, Shawn McCool, and Jordan Greene — called a players-only meeting before they ended their careers on Saturday in the third-place game at the Class 5A boys tournament in Topeka.
“We were all hanging our heads after we lost (in overtime to Shawnee Heights), so we called that meeting,” Pile said. “We basically said this is our last night together, we might as well go out and enjoy it and end on a win.”
After losing in the last second in the semifinals, Eisenhower showed no emotional hangover, shooting 53 percent from the field in defeating Heights 64-57.
Eisenhower (23-2) finished with the most wins in school history, won its first two games at the state tournament, and earned the program’s first state trophy.
“I’ve been so impressed with this group and their resiliency,” Eisenhower coach Steve Blue said. “I’m always going to remember this team for that and now they finally have some hardware to be remembered by, too. They’re not just great basketball players, they’re great people, too. I’m so happy to see them finally get what they deserve.”
The alley-oop from the duo, Dylan Vincent to Matt Pile, gives Eisenhower its 1st lead of the game: 19-18 over Heights early 2Q
Eisenhower took a usual strength of Heights — its 2-3 zone — and turned it into a weakness, as Pile served as the 6-foot-8 point man in the middle of the zone. Not only was Pile (20 points, 16 rebounds) able to have success on his own, but he was also crucial in Tanner King (20 points) thriving against the zone.
When Pile caught it by the free-throw line, he drew the defender closest to the basket and King cut along the baseline into the opening for easy baskets.
“All I have to do is try to find the open spot,” King said. “Matt does a really good job at finding me.”
Tanner King is having himself A GAME. The junior has 14 points and 6 rebounds and Eisenhower now up 42-35 on Heights.
Even with Eisenhower playing efficiently on offense, Heights was able to stick around because of the three-point shooting of Devin Davis, who made four three-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points.
Heights rallied to within 58-55 with 1:09 remaining and forced a turnover, but missed a quick shot and had to begin fouling. Dylan Vincent (14 points) scored the 1,000th point in his career as a junior on a pair of free throws and Heights never had another possession with a chance to tie.
“This was a real celebration of Sedgwick County basketball,” Heights coach Joe Auer said. “We have no reason to hang our heads because that’s one of the best teams in the state. For those two teams to come back in the consolation game and play that hard and play that well, I thought that was pretty special. It never gets old playing on the last day and I have nothing but pride and love for my kids and respect for Eisenhower’s program.”
And for the first time, the Eisenhower seniors ended their season — and their careers — on a win.
“This wasn’t the game we wanted to win, but at least we didn’t end on a loss like we’ve done the last three years,” Pile said. “All of these guys are my brothers and so far this has been the best experience of my life playing with these guys.”
2017 Eisenhower Boys— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) March 11, 2017
✅ Most Wins in School History (23-2)
✅ 1st win at the State Tournament
✅ 1st trophy at the State Tournament (3rd) pic.twitter.com/mxtPMcm967
