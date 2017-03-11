3A boys: Belle Plaine finishes fourth

The 60-point barrier has been a magical number for Belle Plaine with the Dragons a perfect 11-0 when they’d hit that mark this season.
They got there again in Saturday’s Class 3A boys third-place game, hitting the number on the nose. Only problem was Southeast-Saline eclipsed the mark long before the Dragons could and a tight game entering the fourth quarter became a 72-60 runaway win for the Trojans.
Belle Plaine trailed 50-49 going into the fourth quarter and briefly took a 51-50 lead early in the fourth on a Caleb Sturgeon layup. But a dry spell that surfaced in the third quarter reappeared in the fourth and a 16-2 Southeast run ended the Dragons’ hopes.
“We started missing shots, but part of that was we stopped executing and that was the biggest difference,” Belle Plaine coach Joe Newman said. “It’s something we’d struggled with all year where we get not seeing the ball go in a couple times and we don’t want to run our stuff. Then it’s scramble mode and what got us here was execution.”
Bo Gooch scored 26 points to lead the Dragons, but went scoreless in the fourth quarter when Belle Plaine hit 4 of 14 shots after entering the period just below 50 percent for the game.
Jackson Montgomery hit a big three-pointer to start Southeast-Saline’s decisive run and Hunter White scored seven straight points to finish it. Montgomery finished with 26 points and White had 23 as the Trojans finished the year 20-6.
Belle Plaine finished 16-10 and Newman found plenty of satisfaction in the Dragons’ showing, which included an upset of No. 2-seed Galena in the quarterfinals. Belle Plaine will return three starters, including Gooch, who is just a sophomore.
“Coming off a three-win season last year, our goal was to win seven games, and we well surpassed that,” Newman said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I’m through the roof. We’ve had a heck of a run.”
