March 11, 2017 1:47 PM

Saturday’s state tournament scoreboard

BOYS

CLASS 6A

At Koch Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT

BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37

BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54

Free State 48, Wichita South 42

Friday’s semifinals

Lawrence 41, BV North 36

BV Northwest 67, Free State 40

Saturday’s finals

Third place: BV North (17-7) vs. Free State (17-7), 2 p.m.

Championship: Lawrence (17-7) vs. BV Northwest (21-3), 6:15

CLASS 5A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Thursday’s quarterfinals

KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53

Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65

Eisenhower 55, Carroll 50

Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52

Friday’s semifinals

KC Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 39

Shawnee Heights 57, Eisenhower 55

Saturday’s finals

Third place: Wichita Heights (18-6) vs. Eisenhower (22-2), 2 p.m.

Championship: KC Schlagle (18-6) vs. Shawnee Heights (21-3), 6:15

CLASS 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Andover Central 77, KC Piper 71

McPherson 65, Labette County 47

Abilene 83, Mulvane 58

Miege 81, Louisburg 47

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson 61, Andover Central 51

Miege 54, Abilene 36

Saturday’s finals

Third place: Andover Central (9-15) vs. Abilene (20-4), 2 p.m.

Championship: McPherson (20-4) vs. Miege (21-3), 6:15

CLASS 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45

Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51

Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69

Pratt 69, Burlington 48

Friday’s semifinals

Holcomb 74, Topeka Hayden 69, OT

Pratt 76, Wichita Collegiate 65

Saturday’s finals

Third place: Topeka Hayden (17-7) vs. Wichita Collegiate (22-2), 2 p.m.

Championship: Holcomb (23-1) vs. Pratt (19-5), 6:15

CLASS 3A

At Sports Arena, Hutchinson

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62

Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44

Cheney 54, Norton 44

SE-Saline 56, Hugoton 39

Friday’s semifinals

Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 35

Cheney 49, SE-Saline 41, OT

Saturday’s finals

Third place: Belle Plaine (16-9) vs. SE-Saline (19-6), 2 p.m.

Championship: Marysville (21-4) vs. Cheney (16-9), 6:15

CLASS 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

St. John 51, Pittsburg Colgan 38

Seabury 59, Ness City 47

Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54

Hoxie 74, Sedan 57

Friday’s semifinals

St. John 52, Seabury 51, 6OT

Sacred Heart 70, Hoxie 51

Saturday’s finals

Third place: Seabury (19-5) vs. Hoxie (19-5), 2 p.m.

Championship: St. John (24-1) vs. Sacred Heart (24-1), 6:15

CLASS 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46

St. Francis 49, South Barber 36

South Gray 73, Onaga 46

Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover 64, St. Francis 44

South Gray 58, Burlingame 56

Saturday’s finals

Third place: St. Francis (22-3) vs. Burlingame (22-3), 2 p.m.

Championship: Hanover (23-1) vs. South Gray (24-1), 6:15

CLASS 1A-II

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46

Caldwell 64, Axtell 40

Wallace County 51, Ashland 34

Friday’s semifinals

Hartford 57, Central Christian 50

Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44

Saturday’s finals

Third place: Central Christian (20-5) vs. Caldwell (22-3), 2 p.m.

Championship: Hartford (20-5) vs. Wallace County (19-6), 6:15

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

At Koch Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52

Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44

Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42

Derby 40, Olathe East 33

Friday’s semifinals

Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44

Derby 50, Wichita West 48

Saturday’s finals

Championship: Derby (20-4) vs. Manhattan (23-1), 4 p.m.

Third place: Olathe South 66, Wichita West 39

CLASS 5A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Maize 51, De Soto 17

Salina Central 58, KC Schlagle 47

Leavenworth 45, Newton 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Carroll 23

Friday’s semifinals

Maize 54, Salina Central 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38

Saturday’s finals

Championship: Maize (21-3) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (21-3), 4 p.m.

Third place: Leavenworth 52, Salina Central 41

CLASS 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Thursday’s quarterfinals

KC Piper 45, Abilene 34

McPherson 60, Paola 54

Circle 66, Labette County 52

Miege 63, Wellington 49

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson 54, KC Piper 38

Miege 50, Circle 39

Saturday’s finals

Championship: McPherson (21-4) vs. Miege (21-3), 4 p.m.

Third place: KC Piper 66, Circle 39

CLASS 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Andale 47, Clay Center 36

Jefferson West 51, Larned 37

Girard 63, Topeka Hayden 58

Scott City 44, Burlington 40

Friday’s semifinals

Jefferson West 57, Andale 41

Girard 42, Scott City 19

Saturday’s finals

Championship: Jefferson West (20-4) vs. Girard (23-1), 4 p.m.

Third place: Andale 57, Scott City 54

CLASS 3A

At Sports Arena, Hutchinson

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hugoton 44, Riley County 25

Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37

Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29

Cheney 44, Council Grove 29

Friday’s semifinals

Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37

Cheney 54, Thomas More Prep 43

Saturday’s finals

Championship: Cheney (21-4) vs. Hugoton (25-0), 4 p.m.

Third place: Thomas More Prep 63, Nemaha Central 57

CLASS 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Plains 60, Chase County 30

Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26

Wabaunsee 61, Pittsburg Colgan 42

Meade 57, Hill City 46

Friday’s semifinals

Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41

Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47

Saturday’s finals

Championship: Wabaunsee (23-2) vs. Central Plains (25-0), 4 p.m.

Third place: Meade 51, Valley Falls 40

CLASS 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Centralia 67, Quinter 34

Hanover 49, Dighton 34

South Central 62, Rural Vista 43

Olpe 61, Stockton 53

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover 58, Centralia 57

Olpe 58, South Central 47

Saturday’s finals

Championship: Hanover (23-2) vs. Olpe (24-1), 4 p.m.

Third place: Centralia 55, South Central 45

CLASS 1A-II

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Waverly 49, Wetmore 44

Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46

Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 37

Golden Plains 60, Central Christian 38

Friday’s Semifinals

Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41

Saturday’s finals

Championship: Wheatland-Grinnell (22-3) vs. Waverly (24-1), 4 p.m.

Third place: Otis-Bison 41, Golden Plains 34

