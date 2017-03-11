Saturday’s state tournament scoreboard

BOYS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Free State 48, Wichita South 42
Friday’s semifinals
Lawrence 41, BV North 36
BV Northwest 67, Free State 40
Saturday’s finals
Third place: BV North (17-7) vs. Free State (17-7), 2 p.m.
Championship: Lawrence (17-7) vs. BV Northwest (21-3), 6:15
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65
Eisenhower 55, Carroll 50
Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Friday’s semifinals
KC Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 39
Shawnee Heights 57, Eisenhower 55
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Wichita Heights (18-6) vs. Eisenhower (22-2), 2 p.m.
Championship: KC Schlagle (18-6) vs. Shawnee Heights (21-3), 6:15
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Andover Central 77, KC Piper 71
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
Miege 81, Louisburg 47
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 61, Andover Central 51
Miege 54, Abilene 36
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Andover Central (9-15) vs. Abilene (20-4), 2 p.m.
Championship: McPherson (20-4) vs. Miege (21-3), 6:15
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
Friday’s semifinals
Holcomb 74, Topeka Hayden 69, OT
Pratt 76, Wichita Collegiate 65
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Topeka Hayden (17-7) vs. Wichita Collegiate (22-2), 2 p.m.
Championship: Holcomb (23-1) vs. Pratt (19-5), 6:15
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Cheney 54, Norton 44
SE-Saline 56, Hugoton 39
Friday’s semifinals
Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 35
Cheney 49, SE-Saline 41, OT
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Belle Plaine (16-9) vs. SE-Saline (19-6), 2 p.m.
Championship: Marysville (21-4) vs. Cheney (16-9), 6:15
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John 51, Pittsburg Colgan 38
Seabury 59, Ness City 47
Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
Hoxie 74, Sedan 57
Friday’s semifinals
St. John 52, Seabury 51, 6OT
Sacred Heart 70, Hoxie 51
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Seabury (19-5) vs. Hoxie (19-5), 2 p.m.
Championship: St. John (24-1) vs. Sacred Heart (24-1), 6:15
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36
South Gray 73, Onaga 46
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 64, St. Francis 44
South Gray 58, Burlingame 56
Saturday’s finals
Third place: St. Francis (22-3) vs. Burlingame (22-3), 2 p.m.
Championship: Hanover (23-1) vs. South Gray (24-1), 6:15
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40
Wallace County 51, Ashland 34
Friday’s semifinals
Hartford 57, Central Christian 50
Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Central Christian (20-5) vs. Caldwell (22-3), 2 p.m.
Championship: Hartford (20-5) vs. Wallace County (19-6), 6:15
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42
Derby 40, Olathe East 33
Friday’s semifinals
Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44
Derby 50, Wichita West 48
Saturday’s finals
Championship: Derby (20-4) vs. Manhattan (23-1), 4 p.m.
Third place: Olathe South 66, Wichita West 39
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize 51, De Soto 17
Salina Central 58, KC Schlagle 47
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Carroll 23
Friday’s semifinals
Maize 54, Salina Central 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38
Saturday’s finals
Championship: Maize (21-3) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (21-3), 4 p.m.
Third place: Leavenworth 52, Salina Central 41
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KC Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Circle 66, Labette County 52
Miege 63, Wellington 49
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 54, KC Piper 38
Miege 50, Circle 39
Saturday’s finals
Championship: McPherson (21-4) vs. Miege (21-3), 4 p.m.
Third place: KC Piper 66, Circle 39
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Andale 47, Clay Center 36
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Girard 63, Topeka Hayden 58
Scott City 44, Burlington 40
Friday’s semifinals
Jefferson West 57, Andale 41
Girard 42, Scott City 19
Saturday’s finals
Championship: Jefferson West (20-4) vs. Girard (23-1), 4 p.m.
Third place: Andale 57, Scott City 54
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton 44, Riley County 25
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29
Cheney 44, Council Grove 29
Friday’s semifinals
Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37
Cheney 54, Thomas More Prep 43
Saturday’s finals
Championship: Cheney (21-4) vs. Hugoton (25-0), 4 p.m.
Third place: Thomas More Prep 63, Nemaha Central 57
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Wabaunsee 61, Pittsburg Colgan 42
Meade 57, Hill City 46
Friday’s semifinals
Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41
Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47
Saturday’s finals
Championship: Wabaunsee (23-2) vs. Central Plains (25-0), 4 p.m.
Third place: Meade 51, Valley Falls 40
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
Olpe 61, Stockton 53
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 58, Centralia 57
Olpe 58, South Central 47
Saturday’s finals
Championship: Hanover (23-2) vs. Olpe (24-1), 4 p.m.
Third place: Centralia 55, South Central 45
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 37
Golden Plains 60, Central Christian 38
Friday’s Semifinals
Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41
Saturday’s finals
Championship: Wheatland-Grinnell (22-3) vs. Waverly (24-1), 4 p.m.
Third place: Otis-Bison 41, Golden Plains 34
