4A-II boys: Pratt knocks off Collegiate

A year ago, fifth-seeded Pratt found itself matched against Collegiate in the opening round of the Class 4A-Division II state tournament.
The Spartans rolled en route to the 4A-II title.
But Friday, the fired-up Greenbacks – many of whom were also part of the Class 4A football champions – were not to be denied, beating the Spartans 76-65 in the semifinals.
“I think our kids came out and played with confidence,” Pratt coach Chris Battin said. “They played with composure, which is something that we talked about (Thursday and Friday).
“And, you know, they battled. I think that’s the key when you play a team like Collegiate, you’ve just got to keep competing and get after it, because they’re going to make runs. And, for the most part, we had answers when we needed them.”
Saturday in the final, No. 4 Pratt (19-5) will face second-seeded Holcomb (23-1), a 73-69 overtime winner over Hayden, in the 6:15 p.m. title game. Collegiate (22-2) will face Hayden (17-7) for third place.
When senior big man Samson Kohman got into early foul trouble, sophomore Travis Theis and seniors Drew Roadhouse and Traik Peltier filled the void.
Theis hit all three of his three-point attempts and finished with a team-leading 19 points. Roadhouse scored 18 – 11 in the most critical times of the second half.
And Peltier, a 6-6 wide body, muscled his way to seven points and five rebounds – all at crucial junctures of the game.
Battin’s football players are really aiming for a second title, and Roadhouse, a baseball player, wants to go one better (The Greenbacks made the state tournament in Pratt last year but lost in the first round.).
“I want one in baseball, too,” he said.
