Cheney triumphs in OT;Belle Plaine bows out

As every point of a 14-point third-quarter lead dwindled away, Cheney coach Lee Baldwin stood in front of the Cardinal bench, not showing the least bit of emotion.
Perhaps he knew. Or perhaps he trusted his Cardinals were not going to let this one get way.
The Cardinals tested that resolve plenty, but in the end proved Baldwin right. Despite blowing the big lead and enduring a back-and-forth fourth quarter which saw the Trojans force overtime, Cheney outscored Southeast-Saline 10-2 in the extra period to secure a 49-41 win.
“I think you might be the only person who’s ever called me stoic and calm on the sidelines,” Baldwin joked afterward. “We re-invented different ways to lose this year and lately we haven’t done that. If you’d seen us play this year, we fell apart. We didn’t do that this time and that shows the maturity and the growth of this team. It took awhile to get that figured out, but it’s worth it now and we’re playing our best basketball.”
Cheney (16-9) will take on Marysville (21-4) in Saturday’s 6:15 championship game. The Bulldogs blew past Belle Plaine 68-35 in Friday’s other semifinal.
After ties at 31, 33, 35 , 37 and 39 — the last of those on a Jackson Montgomery runner in the lane with 9.4 seconds left to force overtime — Cheney completely dominated the extra period. Lakin Petz opened overtime with a three-pointer after SE-Saline had missed three shots and following another Trojan miss, he drove to the basket and in mid-air flipped the ball up.
Whether it was a shot or a pass, it ended up in the hands of teammate Trey Patterson, who put it in for a bucket.
“I don’t know what it was,” I was just going to the glass and saw it go up and put it up.”
Patterson was huge in the overtime, scoring Cheney’s final 10 points. After Ondrej Taborsky scored the Trojans’ only points of the period, Patterson made two free throws and then converted a three-point play with 30 seconds left for the dagger.
He finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 15 of those points coming after halftime.
The way things stood at the break, Patterson’s production would have seemed like a luxury. Cheney got out to a quick 8-2 start and completely dominated the opening half, holding SE-Saline to 5-of-23 shooting overall, 0-fer from three-point range while also forcing six turnovers.
At that point, up 25-13, it seemed almost a sure thing the Cardinal boys would join the Cheney girls in the title game.
But after taking a 14-point lead early in the third quarter, the Cardinals came unglued. They committed six turnovers and SE-Saline took full advantage, storming back with a 16-2 run to tie the game on a Montgomery basket.
Though Trent Scheer’s late bucket gave Cheney the lead entering the fourth,
“I told the guys at halftime they were a good defensive team and they were going to get up in us,” Baldwin said. “You can talk about it all you want, but it’s hard to simulate. We looked bad for about 10 minutes there where everything that could have gone wrong, did.”
A month ago, it would have spelled the end for Cheney, which late in the season was sitting 9-9. But the Cardinals have found magic in the postseason and they regrouped through the tense final quarter to win going away.
“They came with pressure we hadn’t seen the whole game and obviously we weren’t ready for that,” Patterson said. “After we composed ourselves we were fine. It’s crazy. From 9-9 to where we are now, it’s unreal.”
Petz added 13 points and all eight Cardinals who played scored in the first half, SE-Saline was led by Montgomery’s 19 points, but the Trojans went just 16 of 53 overall and 2 of 17 on three-pointers.
Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 35 — Joe Newman made no bones about it.
“That was the best player we’ve seen this year,” the Belle Plaine boys coach said. “Hands down.”
Nobody was in any position to argue after Marysville’s Gabe Pieschl put on a show during the first half of Friday’s Class 3A boys semifinal at the Sports Arena. Going inside and outside, the Bulldog junior turned Belle Plaine’s upset bid upside down scoring 25 of his game-high 29 points in the first half.
Pieschl punctuated his monstrous half with a three-pointer in the closing seconds which gave the Bulldogs a commanding 39-18 lead at the break. Though he sat for much of the second half, the Dragons never could make a run and wound up on the wrong end of the most lopsided semifinal in boys 3A tournament history.
“We knew he was going to be good and tough to guard,” Newman said. “We lost him a few times, but hey they’re a great team. It’s not just him, they’re a great team. When I watched them yesterday, I thought they were the best team here.”
Offensive balance carried Marysville past Silver Lake, but Pieschl put on a one-man show against the Dragons. If they stuck a guard on him, Pieschl drove to the bucket with ease, converting 8 of 10 shots inside the arc. With a bigger defender, he stepped out and hit 3 of 7 three-pointers.
Needing to match his firepower, Belle Plaine made just 1 of 6 shots and fell in a 9-2 hole.
