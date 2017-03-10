Derby holds off Westfor spot in final game

With one senior on its roster, the spotlight probably should still feel bright at times for the Derby Panthers.
That’s not how it’s playing out in the Class 6A girls tournament at Koch Arena.
Faced with the challenge of battling No. 8-seed West – the tournament’s Cinderella after its upset of four-time champion South — the Panthers leaned heavily on their sophomore cornerstone and a teammate who played middle-school basketball a year ago.
Derby’s young team showed its mettle, holding off West 50-48 to advance to Saturday’s championship.
The Panthers (20-4), winners of 17 of their last 18 games, will face Manhattan (23-1). The second-seeded Indians avenged their only loss, edging Olathe South 47-44 in the other semifinal.
Kennedy Brown, Derby’s 6-foot-6 sophomore center, scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots. Freshman Sydney Nilles added 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, providing enough support to hold off the pesky Pioneers.
“I think we started building this program last year,” said Brown, whose presence made it difficult for West to accomplish its stated goal of attacking the basket. “That was kind of our game-changing year for us and this year we’re building on that.
“We’re playing more confident, we’re winning more games, we’re playing tougher teams.”
Few could argue that West (15-9) wasn’t up for the challenge. One night after the Pioneers edged South 54-52 to end the Titans’ 53-game winning streak and four-year reign atop 6A, they battled to the end against Derby. Senior Brianna Johnson banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer for the last of her team-high 18 points.
“We played hard but we still dug ourselves a hole,” said first-year coach Brian Johnson. “Derby’s a good team. You couldn’t let Kennedy have a field day, but she’s a hard player to stop.”
That has become obvious to Derby opponents in two short seasons. Less noticeable is the effect the Panthers’ supporting cast has had on games.
In Thursday’s quarterfinal victory over Olathe East, sophomore Aliyah Myers and Nilles fueled a game-ending 10-0 run that gave Derby a 40-33 victory. On Friday, Nilles stepped to the free-throw line with 14 seconds remaining and hit two free throws for a 50-45 lead that dimmed the flame on West’s title hopes.
“I used to be really scared to do that,” Nilles said of wanting the ball in pressure situations. “But now I’m like, ‘Hey, give it to me.’”
Derby’s maturation continued in a game that featured six ties and 13 lead changes. The Panthers scored eight unanswered points late in the third quarter to take a 42-35 lead, but Johnson answered with one of West’s eight three-pointers at the end of the quarter to keep applying the pressure.
The Panthers never surrendered the lead in the fourth quarter. Nilles made 4 of 4 free throws to help make that happen.
“I’m proud of her for stepping up and hitting those shots and getting those boards,” Brown said. “She’s seeing the court well and she’s playing the best basketball she has all year.”
Dy’Mond McElrath scored 11 points, including some tough off-balance shots, for West.
“I’m proud of them,” Brian Johnson said. “Our goal was to win a state championship. We’re just going to have to try to come out tomorrow and take third.”
