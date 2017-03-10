Friday’s state tournament box scores

CLASS 6A BOYS
LAWRENCE 41, BV NORTH 36
BV North
13
4
3
16
—
36
Lawrence
9
10
9
13
—
41
BV NORTH: Rhyner 1-2 0-0 3, Bullock 2-14 6-6 11, Emery 7-8 0-1 14, Hunter 1-4 1-2 4, Orr 1-6 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Freberg 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 13-36 7-9 36.
LAWRENCE: Solko 0-1 0-0 0, Chapple 0-1 0-0 0, King 7-11 2-6 17, Mallory 4-8 2-3 12, Buffalomeat 0-2 1-2 1, Miller 2-5 1-2 5, Selden 0-2 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 16-37 6-13 41.
Three-point shooting: BV North 3-11 (Rhyner 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Bullock 1-7, Turner 0-1), Lawrence 3-12 (Mallory 2-4, King 1-3, Butler 0-1, Miller 0-2, Quartlebaum 0-2). Rebounds: BV North 36 (Miles 7), Lawrence 17 (King 4). Fouls: BV North 13, Lawrence 15.
CLASS 5A BOYS
KC SCHLAGLE 50, WICHITA HEIGHTS 39
W. Heights
10
12
14
3
—
39
KC Schlagle
3
15
11
21
—
50
WICHITA HEIGHTS: Andrews 2-12 3-5 7, Davis 7-16 0-1 19, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 1-7 3-3 6, Kirkendoll 0-0 2-2 2, Hale 0-1 0-0 0, Okon 0-2 1-2 1, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 12-46 9-13 39.
KC SCHLAGLE: Mitchell 2-6 6-8 10, Grant-Foster 1-9 7-10 10, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Cushon 7-8 6-7 20, Gaw 1-4 5-6 8, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Bass 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 24-31 50.
Three-point shooting: Wichita Heights 6-20 (Davis 5-13, Collins 1-5, Andrews 0-1, Hale 0-1), KC Schlagle 2-11 (Gaw 1-2, Grant-Foster 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds: Wichita Heights 27 (Richardson 7), KC Schlagle 34 (Cushon 17). Fouls: Wichita Heights 25, KC Schlagle 13.
CLASS 4A-I BOYS
McPHERSON 61, ANDOVER CENTRAL 51
A. Central
9
13
11
18
—
51
McPherson
26
9
11
15
—
61
ANDOVER CENTRAL: Bell 3-6 1-4 7, Cole Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Belt 6-13 19, Anthemides 3-6 0-0 6, Leedom 3-12 1-1 8, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 2-4 0-0 6, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Jensen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-47 6-9 51.
McPHERSON: Labertew 2-2 0-0 4, M. Alexander 3-10 5-6 13, Jake Alexander 2-9 6-6 11, Diggs 3-3 0-0 6, Pyle 10-16 4-5 27, Stufflebean 0-0 0-0 0, Hoover 0-0 0-0 0, Kinnamon 0-0 0-0 0, Hoppes 0-0 0-0 0, Trost 0-0 0-0 0, Seidl 0-0 0-0 0, Jayse Alexander 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 15-17 61.
Three-point shooting: Andover Central 7-22 (Belt 3-6, Washington 2-4, Cole Taylor 1-3, Leedom 1-6, Connor Taylor 0-1, Anthemides 0-2), McPherson 6-17 (Pyle 3-5, M. Alexander 2-6, Jake Alexander 1-4, Jayse Alexander 0-2). Rebounds: Andover Central 17 (Belt, Anthemides, Henry 3), McPherson 30 (Pyle 11). Fouls: Andover Central 19, McPherson 15.
CLASS 4A-II BOYS
HOLCOMB 74, TOPEKA HAYDEN 69, OT
T. Hayden
16
13
18
11
11
—
69
Holcomb
10
18
11
19
15
—
73
HAYDEN: Sutton 3-5 0-0 6, Harvey 8-22 7-8 26, Hanika 4-6 1-2 11, Canfield 4-15 3-5 11, Wilson 2-2 2-2 6, Federico 2-2 1-2 5, Braun 0-1 2-2 2, Dinkel 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-53 18-23 69.
HOLCOMB: Roth 1-8 1-5 3, Stegman 1-5 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-5 4-4 7, Van Cleave 9-16 8-8 28, Dickson 11-17 4-9 26, Mader 2-5 0-0 5, Blackburn 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-58 17-27 73.
Three-point shooting: Hayden 5-18 (Harvey 3-6, Hanika 2-3, Braun 0-1, Canfield 0-8), Holcomb 4-16 (Van Cleave 2-4, Gilbert 1-2, Mader 1-3, Stegman 0-1, Roth 0-6). Rebounds: Hayden 28 (Sutton, Hanika, Federico 5), Holcomb 41 (Van Cleave 17). Fouls: Hayden 23, Holcomb 21.
CLASS 3A BOYS
MARYSVILLE 68, BELLE PLAINE 35
Marysville
18
21
15
14
—
68
Belle Plaine
8
10
6
11
—
35
MARYSVILLE: Blumer 0-4 0-0 0, Pieschl 11-17 4-4 29, Haggard 3-4 0-0 6, Lindhorst 1-3 0-0 3, Meinhardt 4-7 2-4 10, Rader 1-6 0-0 3, Wetter 3-5 0-0 7, Backus 0-0 2-2 2, Ballman 1-2 0-0 3, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Sparks 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 26-53 9-12 68.
BELLE PLAINE: Gooch 3-11 5-6 12, Osgood 2-8 0-0 5, Stover 3-5 0-0 6, Nolan 2-7 1-2 5, Sturgeon 2-4 0-0 4, Zimmerman 1-1 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-0 1-2 1, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Padley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 7-10 35.
Three-point shooting: Marysville 7-23 (Pieschl 3-7, Wetter 1-2, Ballman 1-2, Rader 1-6, Haggard 0-2, Blumer 0-3), Belle Plaine 2-12 (Osgood 1-4, Gooch 1-6, Nolan 0-2). Rebounds: Marysville 44 (Meinhardt 9), Belle Plaine 16 (Stover 4, Reynolds 4). Fouls: Marysville 9, Belle Plaine 11.
CLASS 2A BOYS
ST. JOHN 52, SEABURY 51, 6OT
Seabury
8
9
9
13
2
0
0
2
6
—
51
St. John
13
4
9
13
2
0
0
2
7
—
52
SEABURY: Wycoff 4-15 7-7 15, McDermott 5-18 11-14 23, Dizerega 1-2 1-1 3, King 3-6 0-0 8, Gaumer 1-3 0-0 2, Easter 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 19-22 51.
ST. JOHN: Smith 0-1 0-1 0, Kinnamon 4-8 2-3 13, Valenzuela 0-3 0-0 0, Calleros 1-2 3-6 5, Fisher 9-19 6-12 24, Long 5-5 0-0 10, Halling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-39 11-22 52.
Three-point shooting: Seabury 4-23 (King 2-5, McDermott 2-7, Dizerega 0-1, Gaumer 0-1, Easter 0-4, Wycoff 0-5), St. John 3-6 (Kinnamon 3-5, Smith 0-1). Rebounds: Seabury 32 (McDermott 14), St. John 29 (Fisher 10). Fouls: Seabury 20, St. John 17.
CLASS 1A-I BOYS
HANOVER 64, ST. FRANCIS 44
St. Francis
10
14
12
8
—
44
Hanover
16
19
15
14
—
64
ST. FRANCIS: Rogers 1-2 0-0 3, Busse 4-15 2-2 12, Cravens 1-4 5-6 7, Waters 4-10 10-11 19, Nietzel 1-3 0-0 3, Weeter 0-1 0-0 0, Straub 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-36 17-19 44.
HANOVER: W. Bruna 8-15 12-15 31, Fritschi 1-2 0-0 2, Zarybnicky 1-2 1-2 3, Jueneman 4-10 6-8 18, C. Bruna 0-5 0-0 0, Stallbaumer 3-6 0-0 8, Peters 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-41 19-25 64.
Three-point shooting: St. Francis 5-14 (Busse 2-9, Nietzel 1-1, Rogers 1-1, Bussse 2-9), Hanover 9-23 (Jueneman 4-9, W. Bruna 3-6, Stallbaumer 2-3, Fritschi 0-1). Rebounds: St. Francis 21 (Nietzel 10), Hanover 29 (Fritschi 9). Fouls: St. Francis 18, Hanover 18.
CLASS 1A-II BOYS
HARTFORD 57, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 50
Hartford
11
18
15
13
—
57
C. Christian
11
16
11
12
—
50
HARTFORD: Neill 1-2 0-0 2, Kemmerer 4-9 3-6 11, Ikerd 1-1 0-0 2, Fowler 5-9 1-2 13, Dan. Kistner 9-19 2-4 23, Dal. Kistner 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 22-45 8-15 57.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Butterfield 12-24 0-1 34, Gibson 0-4 0-0 0, Duree 2-3 1-1 5, Rich 2-5 1-2 5, Heneha 2-11 1-2 6, Hall 0-6 0-0 0, Oswalt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 3-6 50.
Three-point shooting: Hartford 5-10 (Dan. Kistner 3-7, Fowler 2-3), Central Christian 11-35 (Butterfield 10-19, Heneha 1-8, Gibson 0-3, Hall 0-5). Rebounds: Hartford 40 (Fowler 13), Central Christian 26 (Rich 7). Fouls: Hartford 11, Central Christian 16.
CLASS 6A GIRLS
MANHATTAN 57, OLATHE SOUTH 44
O. South
11
9
11
13
—
44
Manhattan
16
11
13
7
—
47
OLATHE SOUTH: Butaud 5-8 0-0 12, Gooch 3-8 1-2 7, Griswold 1-4 0-0 2, Roebuck 5-8 1-3 11, Bartels 3-14 0-1 6, Harshbarger 1-2 0-0 2, Winslow 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 19-49 4-8 44.
MANHATTAN: McAtee 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Ke. Wilson 3-5 0-0 8, Ki. Wilson 6-11 1-2 13, Carr 5-11 0-0 12, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 0-0 2-4 2, Worthington 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 18-39 6-11 47.
Three-point shooting: Olathe South 2-8 (Butaud 2-5, Gooch 0-1, Griswold 0-1, Winslow 0-1), Manhattan 5-12 (Ke. Wilson 2-3, Carr 2-5, McAtee 1-2, Williams 0-1, Worthington 0-1). Rebounds: Olathe South 27 (Bartels 7), Manhattan 29 (Ki. Wilson, Carr 7). Fouls: Olathe South 14, Manhattan 12.
DERBY 50, WICHITA WEST 48
Derby
14
15
13
8
—
50
W. West
15
14
9
10
—
48
DERBY: Young 1-3 0-1 2, Nilles 3-8 4-5 11, Winter 3-9 1-2 9, Alford 1-3 1-2 4, Brown 7-12 4-9 19, Myers 1-5 3-4 5. Totals 16-40 13-23 50.
WICHITA WEST: B. Johnson 7-14 0-0 18, Muldrow 1-3 0-0 2, Pittman 0-6 1-2 1, McElrath 5-14 0-1 11, Shaw 3-5 0-2 6, Gould 2-5 1-2 7, Cashaw 0-2 0-0 0, Timmer 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-51 2-7 48.
Three-point shooting: Derby 5-12 (Winter 2-3, Alford 1-2, Nilles 1-3, Brown 1-3, Young 0-1), Wichita West 8-20 (B. Johnson 4-9, Gould 2-4, Timmer 1-2, McElrath 1-4, Pittman 0-1). Rebounds: Derby 37 (Brown 12), Wichita West 29 (Muldrow 9). Fouls: Derby 10, Wichita West 19.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
MAIZE 54, SALINA CENTRAL 35
S. Central
5
10
6
14
—
35
Maize
7
13
14
20
—
54
SALINA CENTRAL: Merkle 1-2 1-4 3, Backes 3-9 0-2 6, Cain 2-8 3-4 8, Knoth 2-8 3-4 8, Nowling 0-1 0-0 0, Cobb 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 2-3 0-0 5, Mayorga 0-0 2-2 2, Nash 0-1 1-2 1, Sanderson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 10-33 12-20 35.
MAIZE: Roe 6-10 2-2 18, Stewart, 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 4-4 7, Holmes 2-8 10-12 15, White 0-6 0-0 0, Cauthon 2-3 2-2 6, Hanna 0-0 1-2 1, Stauffer 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 14-35 19-24 54.
Three-point shooting: Salina Central 3-15 (Ward 1-2, Knoth 1-3, Cain 1-6, Cobb 0-1, Backes 0-3), Maize 7-14 (Roe 4-4, Jones 1-2, Stauffer 1-2, Holmes 1-5, Cauthon 0-1). Rebounds: Salina Central 20 (Backes 4), Maize 29 (Jones, Holmes 5). Fouls: Salina Central 19, Maize 19.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47, LEAVENWORTH 38
Aquinas
16
8
10
13
—
47
Leavenworth
11
7
11
9
—
38
AQUINAS: Corrigan 1-4 0-1 2, Pearson 2-5 5-5 9, Townsell 5-11 3-4 16, Weledji 1-6 4-6 6, Thomas 4-6 5-5 13, Morgan 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 13-32 18-23 47.
LEAVENWORTH: Moore 5-12 5-5 15, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Haywood 0-6 5-6 5, Lister 6-11 1-4 16, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-33 11-15 38.
Three-point shooting: Aquinas 3-8 (Townsell 3-5, Weledji 0-1, Pearson 0-2), Leavenworth 3-8 (Lister 3-3, Robinson 0-1, Moore 0-2, Haywood 0-2). Rebounds: Aquinas 27 (Thomas 10), Leavenworth 17 (Moore 5). Fouls: Aquinas 12, Leavenworth 18.
CLASS 4A-I GIRLS
McPHERSON 54, KC PIPER 38
McPherson
11
13
22
8
—
54
KC Piper
4
16
11
7
—
38
McPHERSON: E. Yowell 2-5 0-0 6, Hett 0-1 2-3 2, Robertson 8-16 3-3 22, Bruner 0-2 0-0 0, Cooks 6-10 5-6 17, C. Yowell 0-1 0-0 0, Hageman 0-2 1-2 1, Schieferecke 2-2 1-2 6, Sweat 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 18-39 12-17 54.
KC PIPER: Ford 3-13 1-1 7, Morrow 1-4 1-7 3, Leslie 2-5 0-1 4, Cobbins 3-6 0-0 7, Vigil 2-11 0-0 5, Banes 2-3 3-3 8, Gooch 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 15-46 5-12 38.
Three-point shooting: McPherson 6-16 (Robertson 3-7, E. Yowell 2-5, Schieferecke 1-1, Hett 0-1, Bruner 0-1, C. Yowell 0-1), KC Piper 3-8 (Cobbins 1-1, Banes 1-1, Vigil 1-6). Rebounds: McPherson 33 (Cooks 10), KC Piper 20 (Ford 6). Fouls: McPherson 18, KC Piper 19.
MIEGE 50, CIRCLE 39
Miege
13
13
10
14
—
50
Circle
9
9
10
11
—
39
MIEGE: Gonzalez 2-5 2-3 6, Russell 1-4 7-8 9, Bentley 4-10 7-9 16, C. Harms 3-5 0-2 7, Verhulst 3-7 2-2 8, J. Harms 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 15-35 18-25 50.
CIRCLE: Jeffries 1-4 1-2 3, Perry 0-4 0-2 0, Beck 4-19 7-8 16, Martin 6-21 5-6 18, Galloway 0-5 2-4 2, Kelly 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 11-55 15-23 39.
Three-point shooting: Miege 2-8 (Bentley 1-2, C. Harms 1-2, Gonzalez 0-1, Russell 0-1, J. Harms 0-2), Circle 2-18 (Martin 1-8, Beck 1-9, Kelly 0-1). Rebounds: Miege 30 (Russell 5), Circle 35 (Galloway 7). Fouls: Miege 18, Circle 23.
CLASS 4A-II GIRLS
JEFFERSON WEST 57, ANDALE 41
Jeff West
13
9
16
19
—
57
Andale
17
2
9
13
—
41
JEFFERSON WEST: A. Negosott 4-10 1-1 11, Becker 2-6 3-5 7, Garza 5-6 2-3 12, Metzger 3-4 2-2 10, Murdie 4-10 4-4 12, J. Negonsott 0-1 2-2 2, Giltner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-39 14-17 57.
ANDALE: Geist 0-4 0-0 0, R. Bergkamp 4-9 0-0 11, Winter 1-9 2-2 5, Knoblauch 4-6 2-4 10, J. Bergkamp 4-13 0-0 10, Gutschenritter 0-6 2-2 2, Easter 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 14-51 6-9 41.
Three-point shooting: Jeff West 5-13 (Metzger 2-3, A. Negonsott 2-6, Giltner 1-2, Becker 0-2), Andale 7-20 (R. Bergkamp 3-6, J. Bergkamp 2-6, Winter 1-5, Easter 1-1, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds: Jeff West 33 (Murdie 12), Andale 29 (R. Bergkamp, Gutschenritter 8). Fouls: Jeff West 12, Andale 18.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
HUGOTON 55, NEMAHA CENTRAL 37
N. Central
10
11
6
10
—
37
Hugoton
16
14
15
10
—
55
NEMAHA CENTRAL: Rottinghaus 0-3 0-0 0, M. Hammes 1-6 0-0 3, Macke 6-12 3-4 15, K. Dalinghaus 3-8 4-6 10, J. Dalinghaus 2-5 2-5 6, Kramer 1-2 0-0 3, Larkin 0-0 0-4 0. Totals 13-36 9-19 37.
HUGOTON: Hoskinson 3-9 0-2 6, Hein 1-7 5-6 8, Scott 3-8 0-1 8, Rawlins 2-3 0-0 4, Heger 8-13 4-4 20, Fabela 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 20-44 9-13 55.
Three-point shooting: Nemaha Central 2-11 (Kramer 1-1, M. Hammes 1-5, Macke 0-1, J. Dalinghaus 0-1, Rottinghaus 0-3), Hugoton 6-15 (Fabela 3-4, Scott 2-4, Hein 1-6, Hoskinson 0-1). Rebounds: Nemaha Central 28 (K. Dalinghaus 8), Hugoton 24 (Hoskinson, Rawlins 5). Fouls: Nemaha Central 14, Hugoton 16.
CHENEY 54, THOMAS MORE PREP 43
Cheney
12
12
12
18
—
54
TMP
12
7
15
9
—
43
CHENEY: Ortiz 0-2 2-4 2, Wewe 1-6 4-5 6, Campbell 1-4 2-4 4, Smith 5-6 4-5 14, Albers 5-11 2-6 13, Freund 1-1 1-2 3, Jones 1-3 2-3 4, Monson 3-10 2-3 8, Higgins 0-1 0-0 0, Block 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-44 19-34 54.
THOMAS MORE PREP: M. Koenigsman 2-9 0-0 6, Wellbrock 0-1 0-1 0, Koerner 0-6 0-0 0, Zimmerman 1-4 2-2 4, Vitztum 8-16 9-12 25, Schippers 2-4 1-2 5, A. Koenigsman 1-2 0-0 3, Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 12-17 43.
Three-point shooting: Cheney 1-9 (Albers 1-3, Monson 0-2, Wewe 0-4), TMP 3-13 (M. Koenigsman 2-5, A. Koenigsman 1-2, Vitztum 0-2, Schippers 0-2). Rebounds: Cheney 41 (Smith 8, Albers 8), TMP 21 (Zimmerman, Vitztum 5). Fouls: Cheney 19, TMP 23.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
CENTRAL PLAINS 53, VALLEY FALLS 41
V. Falls
8
8
12
13
—
41
C. Plains
12
12
17
12
—
53
VALLEY FALLS: DeLong 1-7 2-2 5, Kirkwood 4-8 2-2 11, Kearney 2-7 3-4 9, Burns 1-4 0-0 3, Frakes 4-5 0-0 8, Wildeman 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 14-34 8-10 41.
CENTRAL PLAINS: E. Ryan 6-11 8-8 20, Crites 2-4 2-2 6, Hurley 2-3 0-0 4, Kasselman 5-6 6-7 16, J. Ryan 1-9 1-2 3, Bieberle 1-2 0-0 2, Donecker 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 18-57 17-21 53.
Three-point shooting: Valley Falls 5-11 (Kearney 2-5, Kirkwood 1-1, DeLong 1-2, Burns 1-2, Wildeman 0-1), Central Plains 0-8 (Bieberle 0-1, E. Ryan 0-1, J. Ryan 0-6). Rebounds: Valley Falls 21 (Kearney 5), Central Plains 22 (E. Ryan 5). Fouls: Valley Falls 15, Central Plains 10.
CLASS 1A-I GIRLS
HANOVER 58, CENTRALIA 57
Hanover
13
18
15
12
—
58
Centralia
10
10
17
20
—
57
HANOVER: Jueneman 6-16 0-2 12, R. Doebele 2-7 9-13 14, M. Doebele 4-10 5-6 14, Zarybnicky 3-5 1-2 9, Sedlacek 2-2 0-0 5, Lohse 1-8 0-2 2, Klipp 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 15-25 58.
CENTRALIA: Koch 6-9 0-1 12, Glatzcak 4-12 0-0 10, Krame 0-5 0-0 0, Haufler 6-8 2-2 14, Lueger 5-8 6-6 16, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Boyce 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 23-44 8-9 57.
Three-point shooting: Hanover 5-16 (Zarybnicky 2-3, Sedlacek 1-1, R. Doebele 1-2, M. Doebele 1-3, Jueneman 0-1, Lohse 0-6), Centralia 3-14 (Glatczak 2-7, Boyce 1-1, Lueger 0-2, Krame 0-4). Rebounds: Hanover 23 (M. Doebele 7), Centralia 34 (Koch 11). Fouls: Hanover 13, Centralia 18.
OLPE 58, SOUTH CENTRAL 47
Olpe
19
13
15
11
—
58
South Central
8
11
16
12
—
47
OLPE: Smith 3-9 0-1 8, McDougald 1-5 0-0 2, Barnard 1-1 1-2 3, Miller 5-7 0-0 10, Vogts 9-15 3-4 21, Davis 4-12 2-2 14. Totals 23-49 6-9 58.
SOUTH CENTRAL: Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Rutherford 9-21 9-9 29, Alexander 3-11 0-0 8, Jellison 2-3 6-8 10, Snyder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 15-17 47.
Three-point shooting: Olpe 6-18 (Davis 4-12, Smith 2-5, McDougald 0-1), South Central 4-12 (Rutherford 2-4, Alexadner 2-6, Snyder 0-1, Harris 0-1). Rebounds: Olpe 28 (Miller 10), South Central 22 (Jellison 7). Fouls: Olpe 16, South Central 14.
CLASS 1A-II GIRLS
WAVERLY 44, OTIS-BISON 34
Otis-Bison
11
6
6
11
—
34
Waverly
11
14
8
11
—
44
OTIS-BISON: Regan 6-11 2-3 14, Schilowsky 1-1 0-0 3, Mitchell 0-5 0-2 0, Wiltse 3-6 0-0 6, Trapp 1-6 2-4 5, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Ewy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-36 4-9 34.
WAVERLY: Bowers 2-5 5-10 9, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Massoth 6-15 10-11 22, Meader 4-9 0-0 8, Foster 1-2 1-2 3, Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-35 16-23 44.
Three-point shooting: Otis-Bison 2-7 (Schilowsky 1-1, Trapp 1-4, Ewy 0-1, Wiltse 0-1), Waverly 0-7 (Lee 0-1, Fischer 0-1, Massoth 0-5). Rebounds: Otis-Bison 31 (Wiltse 8), Waverly 21 (Meader 11). Fouls: Otis-Bison 19, Waverly 12.
WHEATLAND 44, GOLDEN PLAINS 41
G. Plains
2
10
10
19
—
41
Wheatland
3
11
18
12
—
44
GOLDEN PLAINS: Miller 1-7 3-6 5, Schiltz 5-13 9-12 20, Nieman 4-8 1-1 9, Ritter 2-6 0-0 4, Schaben 0-2 1-2 1, Lugo 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 13-37 14-23 41.
WHEATLAND-GRINNELL: haffner 0-3 2-2 2, Kniesteadt 3-9 0-0 6, Schultz 2-10 0-0 5, Br. Bixenman 1-5 0-0 2, Ba. Bixenman 5-16 2-3 15, Heier 0-1 0-0 0, Goetz 2-7 6-8 10, Zimmerman 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 15-55 10-13 44.
Three-point shooting: Golden Plains 1-7 (Schiltz 1-6, Nieman 0-1), Wheatland-Grinnell 4-21 (Ba. Bixenman 3-12, Achultz 1-3, Heier 0-1, Haffner 0-2, Goetz 0-3). Rebounds: Golden Plains 31 (Schaben, Ritter 7), Wheatland-Grinnell 32 (Kniesteadt 6). Fouls: Golden Plains 16, Wheatland-Grinnell 20).
