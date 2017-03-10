Friday’s state tournament scoreboard

BOYS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Free State 48, Wichita South 42
Friday’s semifinals
Lawrence 41, BV North 36
Free State (17-6) vs. BV Northwest (20-3), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third place: BV North (17-7) vs. Free State-BVNW loser, 2 p.m.
Championship: Lawrence (17-7) vs. Free State-BVNW winner, 6:15
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65
Eisenhower 55, Carroll 50
Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Friday’s semifinals
KC Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 39
Shawnee Heights (20-3) vs. Eisenhower (22-1), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Wichita Heights (18-6) vs. Shawnee Heights-Eisenhower lower, 2 p.m.
Championship: KC Schlagle (18-6) vs. Shawnee Heights-Eisenhower winner, 6:15
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Andover Central 77, KC Piper 71
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
Miege 81, Louisburg 47
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 61, Andover Central 51
Miege (20-3) vs. Abilene (20-3), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Andover Central (9-15) vs. Miege-Abilene loser, 2 p.m.
Championship: McPherson (20-4) vs. Miege-Abilene winner, 6:15
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
Friday’s semifinals
Topeka Hayden (17-6) vs. Holcomb (22-1), 4:45 p.m.
Pratt (18-5) vs. Wichita Collegiate (22-1), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Cheney 54, Norton 44
SE-Saline 56, Hugoton 39
Friday’s semifinals
Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 35
Cheney (15-9) vs. SE-Saline (19-5), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Belle Plaine (16-9) vs. Cheney-SE-Saline loser, 2 p.m.
Championship: Marysville (21-4) vs. Cheney-SE-Saline winner, 6:15
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John 51, Pittsburg Colgan 38
Seabury 59, Ness City 47
Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
Hoxie 74, Sedan 57
Friday’s semifinals
Seabury (19-4) vs. St. John (23-1), 4:45 p.m.
Hoxie (19-4) vs. Sacred Heart (23-1), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36
South Gray 73, Onaga 46
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 64, St. Francis 44
Burlingame (22-2) vs. South Gray (23-1), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third place: St. Francis (22-3) vs. Burlingame-South Gray loser, 2 p.m.
Championship: Hanover (23-1) vs. Burlingame-South Gray winner, 6:15
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40
Wallace County 51, Ashland 34
Friday’s semifinals
Hartford 57, Central Christian 50
Wallace County (18-6) vs. Caldwell (22-2), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Central Christian (20-5) vs. Wallace County-Caldwell loser, 2 p.m.
Championship: Hartford (20-5) vs. Wallace County-Caldwell winner, 6:15
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42
Derby 40, Olathe East 33
Friday’s semifinals
Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44
Wichita West (15-8) vs. Derby (19-4), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Olathe South (19-5) vs. Wichita West-Derby loser, noon
Championship: Manhattan (23-1) vs. Wichita West-Derby winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize 51, De Soto 17
Salina Central 58, KC Schlagle 47
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Carroll 23
Friday’s semifinals
Maize 54, Salina Central 35
St. Thomas Aquinas (20-3) vs. Leavenworth (20-3), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Salina Central (19-5) vs. Aquinas-Leavenworth loser, noon
Championship: Maize (21-3) vs. Aquinas-Leavenworth winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KC Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Circle 66, Labette County 52
Miege 63, Wellington 49
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 54, KC Piper 38
Miege (20-3) vs. Circle (21-2), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: KC Piper (22-2) vs. Miege-Circle loser, noon
Championship: McPherson (21-4) vs. Miege-Circle winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Andale 47, Clay Center 36
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Girard 63, Topeka Hayden 58
Scott City 44, Burlington 40
Friday’s semifinals
Jefferson West 57, Andale 41
Scott City (14-9) vs. Girard (22-1), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Andale (13-11) vs. Scott City-Girard loser, noon
Championship: Jefferson West (20-4) vs. Scott City-Girard winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton 44, Riley County 25
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29
Cheney 44, Council Grove 29
Friday’s semifinals
Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37
Cheney (20-4) vs. Thomas More Prep (23-1), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Nemaha Central (20-4) vs. Cheney-TMP loser, noon
Championship: Hugoton (25-0) vs. Cheney-TMP winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Wabaunsee 61, Pittsburg Colgan 42
Meade 57, Hill City 46
Friday’s semifinals
Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41
Meade (22-2) vs. Wabaunsee (22-2), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Valley Falls (21-4) vs. Meade-Wabaunsee loser, noon
Championship: Central Plains (25-0) vs. Meade-Wabaunsee winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
Olpe 61, Stockton 53
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 58, Centralia 57
Hanover (22-2) vs. Centralia (23-1), 3 p.m.
Olpe (23-1) vs. South Central (23-1), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Centralia (23-2) vs. Olpe-South Central loser, noon
Championship: Hanover (23-2) vs. Olpe-South Central winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 37
Golden Plains 60, Central Christian 38
Friday’s semifinals
Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34
Wheatland-Grinnell (21-3) vs. Golden Plains (21-3), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third place: Otis-Bison (20-5) vs. Wheatland-Grinnell-Golden Plains loser, noon
Championship: Waverly (24-1) vs. Wheatland-Grinnell-Golden Plains winner, 4 p.m.
