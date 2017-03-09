McPherson girls bank on threes to beat Paola

McPherson’s streakiness from the perimeter coincided with its ability to hold a comfortable lead against Paola’s girls on Thursday.
When the Bullpups were hot, they went ahead in a Class 4A-II quarterfinal game by double digits or close to it, nullifying the balance achieved by Paola.
When the shots weren’t falling, Paola used its more versatile offense to hang around or, like at the end of the third quarter, take a lead. But McPherson became multi-faceted in the fourth quarter, holding on for a 60-54 win.
McPherson (20-3) advances to Friday’s semifinals against Kansas City Piper, which defeated Abilene in Thursday’s opener.
“We shoot a lot of threes. We do,” McPherson coach Chris Strathman said. “Fortunately, we were pretty hot early, and it kind of gave us the lead and we played with that.
“Down the stretch, we weren’t going to shoot a lot of threes, but we were getting fouled and going to the (free-throw) line all the time.”
McPherson made five threes in the first quarter – three from Taylor Robertson, who finished with 29 points – and two in the first three minutes of the second quarter while taking a 10-point lead.
The lead fluctuated until McPherson’s perimeter streak went on hiatus, and Paola scored the final nine points of the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead. The momentum shift occurred with multiple McPherson starters, including Robertson, battling foul trouble.
Robertson overcame that by scoring seven of the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, giving McPherson a permanent lead. The other points during the run came on a three-point play by center Mandi Cooks.
That shifted the method of McPherson’s offensive success, as it didn’t make another three-pointer. Cooks excelled defensively with 13 rebounds and two steals.
“We really led almost the whole game, except for that little stretch there,” Strathman said. “I thought our kids really handled adversity well. We haven’t been in a ton of really tight games, to be honest, so that was great on our part.”
