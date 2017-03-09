Thursday’s state tournament scoreboard

BOYS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Free State 48, Wichita South 42
Friday’s semifinals
Lawrence (16-7) vs. BV North (17-6), 4:45 p.m.
Free State (17-6) vs. BV Northwest (20-3), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65
Carroll (12-10) vs. Eisenhower (21-1), 6:30
St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Shawnee Heights (19-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
KC Schlagle (17-6) vs. Wichita Heights (18-5), 4:45 p.m.
Aquinas-Shawnee Heights winner vs. Carroll-Eisenhower winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Andover Central 77, KC Piper 71
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
Miege 81, Louisburg 47
Friday’s semifinals
Andover Central (9-14) vs. McPherson (19-4), 4:45 p.m.
Miege (20-3) vs. Abilene (20-3), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
Friday’s semifinals
Topeka Hayden (17-6) vs. Holcomb (22-1), 4:45 p.m.
Pratt (18-5) vs. Wichita Collegiate (22-1), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Cheney (14-9) vs. Norton (21-2), 6:30
Hugoton (17-6) vs. SE-Saline (18-5), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Belle Plaine (16-8) vs. Marysville (20-4), 4:45 p.m.
Hugoton-SE-Saline winner vs. Cheney-Norton winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John 51, Pittsburg Colgan 38
Seabury 59, Ness City 47
Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
Hoxie 74, Sedan 57
Friday’s semifinals
Seabury (19-4) vs. St. John (23-1), 4:45 p.m.
Hoxie (19-4) vs. Sacred Heart (23-1), 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36
Onaga (17-6) vs. South Gray (22-1), 6:30
Osborne (19-4) vs. Burlingame (21-2), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
St. Francis (22-2) vs. Hanover (22-1), 4:45 p.m.
Osborne-Burlingame winner vs. South Gray-Onaga winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46
Axtell (6-17) vs. Caldwell (21-2), 6:30
Wallace County (17-6) vs. Ashland (18-6), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Hartford (19-5) vs. Central Christian (20-4), 4:45 p.m.
Wallace County-Ashland winner vs. Axtell-Caldwell winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West (14-8) vs. Wichita South (22-0), 6:30
Derby (18-4) vs. Olathe East (18-4), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Olathe South (19-4) vs. Manhattan (22-1), 3 p.m.
Derby-Olathe East winner vs. Wichita West-Wichita South winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize 51, De Soto 17
Salina Central 58, KC Schlagle 47
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Carroll 23
Friday’s semifinals
Salina Central (19-4) vs. Maize (20-3), 3 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas (20-3) vs. Leavenworth (20-3), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KC Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Labette County (17-5) vs. Circle (20-2), 6:30
Wellington (17-5) vs. Miege (19-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson (20-4) vs. KC Piper (22-1), 3 p.m.
Wellington-Miege winner vs. Labette County-Circle winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Andale 47, Clay Center 36
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Topeka Hayden (9-13) vs. Girard (21-1), 6:30
Scott City (13-9) vs. Burlington (17-5), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Andale (13-10) vs. Jefferson West (19-4), 3 p.m.
Scott City-Burlington winner vs. Hayden-Girard winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton 44, Riley County 25
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29
Cheney 44, Council Grove 29
Friday’s semifinals
Nemaha Central (20-3) vs. Hugoton (24-0), 3 p.m.
Cheney (20-4) vs. Thomas More Prep (23-1), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Pittsburg Colgan (15-7) vs. Wabaunsee (21-2), 6:30
Hill City (17-6) vs. Meade (21-2), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Valley Falls (21-3) vs. Central Plains (24-0), 3 p.m.
Hill City-Meade winner vs. Pittsburg Colgan-Wabaunsee winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
Olpe 61, Stockton 53
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover (22-2) vs. Centralia (23-1), 3 p.m.
Olpe (23-1) vs. South Central (23-1), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 37
Golden Plains 60, Central Christian 38
Friday’s semifinals
Otis-Bison (20-4) vs. Waverly (23-1), 3 p.m.
Wheatland-Grinnell (21-3) vs. Golden Plains (21-3), 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
