March 9, 2017 6:08 PM

Thursday’s state tournament scoreboard

BOYS

CLASS 6A

At Koch Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT

BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37

BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54

Free State 48, Wichita South 42

Friday’s semifinals

Lawrence (16-7) vs. BV North (17-6), 4:45 p.m.

Free State (17-6) vs. BV Northwest (20-3), 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 5A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Thursday’s quarterfinals

KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53

Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65

Carroll (12-10) vs. Eisenhower (21-1), 6:30

St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Shawnee Heights (19-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

KC Schlagle (17-6) vs. Wichita Heights (18-5), 4:45 p.m.

Aquinas-Shawnee Heights winner vs. Carroll-Eisenhower winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Andover Central 77, KC Piper 71

McPherson 65, Labette County 47

Abilene 83, Mulvane 58

Miege 81, Louisburg 47

Friday’s semifinals

Andover Central (9-14) vs. McPherson (19-4), 4:45 p.m.

Miege (20-3) vs. Abilene (20-3), 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45

Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51

Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69

Pratt 69, Burlington 48

Friday’s semifinals

Topeka Hayden (17-6) vs. Holcomb (22-1), 4:45 p.m.

Pratt (18-5) vs. Wichita Collegiate (22-1), 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 3A

At Sports Arena, Hutchinson

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62

Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44

Cheney (14-9) vs. Norton (21-2), 6:30

Hugoton (17-6) vs. SE-Saline (18-5), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Belle Plaine (16-8) vs. Marysville (20-4), 4:45 p.m.

Hugoton-SE-Saline winner vs. Cheney-Norton winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

St. John 51, Pittsburg Colgan 38

Seabury 59, Ness City 47

Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54

Hoxie 74, Sedan 57

Friday’s semifinals

Seabury (19-4) vs. St. John (23-1), 4:45 p.m.

Hoxie (19-4) vs. Sacred Heart (23-1), 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46

St. Francis 49, South Barber 36

Onaga (17-6) vs. South Gray (22-1), 6:30

Osborne (19-4) vs. Burlingame (21-2), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

St. Francis (22-2) vs. Hanover (22-1), 4:45 p.m.

Osborne-Burlingame winner vs. South Gray-Onaga winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 1A-II

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46

Axtell (6-17) vs. Caldwell (21-2), 6:30

Wallace County (17-6) vs. Ashland (18-6), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Hartford (19-5) vs. Central Christian (20-4), 4:45 p.m.

Wallace County-Ashland winner vs. Axtell-Caldwell winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

At Koch Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52

Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44

Wichita West (14-8) vs. Wichita South (22-0), 6:30

Derby (18-4) vs. Olathe East (18-4), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Olathe South (19-4) vs. Manhattan (22-1), 3 p.m.

Derby-Olathe East winner vs. Wichita West-Wichita South winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Maize 51, De Soto 17

Salina Central 58, KC Schlagle 47

Leavenworth 45, Newton 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Carroll 23

Friday’s semifinals

Salina Central (19-4) vs. Maize (20-3), 3 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas (20-3) vs. Leavenworth (20-3), 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Thursday’s quarterfinals

KC Piper 45, Abilene 34

McPherson 60, Paola 54

Labette County (17-5) vs. Circle (20-2), 6:30

Wellington (17-5) vs. Miege (19-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson (20-4) vs. KC Piper (22-1), 3 p.m.

Wellington-Miege winner vs. Labette County-Circle winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Andale 47, Clay Center 36

Jefferson West 51, Larned 37

Topeka Hayden (9-13) vs. Girard (21-1), 6:30

Scott City (13-9) vs. Burlington (17-5), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Andale (13-10) vs. Jefferson West (19-4), 3 p.m.

Scott City-Burlington winner vs. Hayden-Girard winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Sports Arena, Hutchinson

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hugoton 44, Riley County 25

Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37

Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29

Cheney 44, Council Grove 29

Friday’s semifinals

Nemaha Central (20-3) vs. Hugoton (24-0), 3 p.m.

Cheney (20-4) vs. Thomas More Prep (23-1), 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Plains 60, Chase County 30

Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26

Pittsburg Colgan (15-7) vs. Wabaunsee (21-2), 6:30

Hill City (17-6) vs. Meade (21-2), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Valley Falls (21-3) vs. Central Plains (24-0), 3 p.m.

Hill City-Meade winner vs. Pittsburg Colgan-Wabaunsee winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Centralia 67, Quinter 34

Hanover 49, Dighton 34

South Central 62, Rural Vista 43

Olpe 61, Stockton 53

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover (22-2) vs. Centralia (23-1), 3 p.m.

Olpe (23-1) vs. South Central (23-1), 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A-II

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Waverly 49, Wetmore 44

Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46

Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 37

Golden Plains 60, Central Christian 38

Friday’s semifinals

Otis-Bison (20-4) vs. Waverly (23-1), 3 p.m.

Wheatland-Grinnell (21-3) vs. Golden Plains (21-3), 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

