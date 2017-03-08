4A-II boys: Collegiate boys overcome slow start

Top seeds aren’t supposed to be treated like this, much less defending champions.
But there was No. 8 seed Frontenac leading No. 1 Collegiate by double figures before the Spartans closed to within seven points at halftime.
Whatever Collegiate needed to do in the second half, it did, going on to a 79-69 victory Wednesday night in its Class 4A-Division II opener.
Despite the uphill path, Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel was pretty matter-of-fact about the comeback.
“We were down by 17 at Andale and came back to win,” he said. “There’s no script when you get to state.”
Fiegel cited the work of his three seniors – Cooper Root (eight points, eight rebounds), Keandre Ashley (eight points, 4-4 from the free-throw line) and Elijah Bradley.
Bradley hit a crucial three-pointer with four seconds left in the third quarter, breaking a 55-55 tie. He finished with 15 points.
“They did what seniors are supposed to do, and they righted the ship when it was teetering a little bit,” Fiegel said. “It just took us a little while to get going.”
Junior Cody McNerney also provided a spark, finishing with a game-high 27 points. McNerney missed his only free throws in the first half, when the Spartans (22-1) shot 31.4 percent. But after missing his first attempt of the second half, he hit eight straight, helping Collegiate maintain its lead.
“Cody did what he always does,” Fiegel said. “He dominated the game in a lot of statistical categories. This was his third time (at state). He’s well-versed in this event.”
Frontenac (14-9) took advantage of the Spartans’ cold shooting in the first half, capitalizing with a number of transition baskets, which helped it take the halftime lead.
“We didn’t expect that, but again, there’s no script,” Fiegel said. “When you play our brand of basketball, you’re never out of it.”
But in the second half, the Raiders committed 13 turnovers, and Collegiate took advantage, gradually chipping away at the lead until Bradley’s three-pointer. Frontenac tied the score 60-60, but after that Collegiate gradually pushed its lead to as much as 72-60 with 2:42 left.
Collegiate will advance to Friday’s semifinals, where it will face the winner Wednesday’s late game between fourth-seeded Burlington and fifth-seeded Pratt.
“Once we got over the shellshock of just being here and settled in, we were a lot better,” Fiegel said. “But we can’t allow that lapse we had (Wednesday night) in the semis.”
