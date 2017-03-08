3A girls: TMP overwhelms Independent with big second quarter

Independent got the perfect start. What the Panthers needed was the perfect game.
Facing second-seeded and one-loss Thomas More Prep in the first Class 3A state tournament appearance in program history, Independent came out loose and did exactly what coach Chris Porter wanted to see his team do. The Panthers hardly looked intimidated by the situation or the Monarchs and hung right with them for a quarter.
Things unraveled for Independent in the second quarter, however, and the Panthers never could regroup. TMP outscored Independent 23-7 in the period to lead 34-13 at halftime on its way to a 61-29 blowout at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Independent finished the season 16-8 while TMP (23-1) moved on to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Cheney and Council Grove.
If Independent was nervous, it didn’t show early. The Panthers worked easily to get Beets Petrakis a quick basket 15 seconds in for the lead and though the rhythm was sporadic the rest of the quarter, they didn’t let TMP find much of one either as the Monarchs led just 11-6 at the end of the period.
“It was an unbelievable start — never been here and get out 2-0 and get three stops,” Porter said. “We just couldn’t throw it in and then we started fouling a little and they got it going.”
The second quarter was a different story altogether. At least on TMP’s part.
Megan Koenigsman buried a pair of three-pointers, Deonna Wellbrock scored all eight of her points in a 12-2 run to start the quarter and the Monarchs repeatedly got breakaway buckets in putting Independent away.
While TMP was finding its stride, Independent was almost completely out of sorts with six-footer Janell Douvier having picked up her second foul late in the first quarter. The Panthers finished the half with 10 turnovers and made just 6 of 20 shots.
“(Douvier) got into foul trouble and we like to run a four-out where nobody can guard all three of our six-footers,” Porter said. “I’m not blaming her at all, but when she’s out, that changes the whole offensive scheme.”
TMP carried the momentum over to the second half, opening with a 16-2 burst for a 50-15 lead before emptying the bench.
Lea Coccetella scored 15 points to lead Independent and Douvier had six.
Despite the blowout loss, Porter said the experience was huge for a program which lost leading scorer Anna Riedmiller to an injury late in the season and will return two starters next season.
“We’ve got two key components coming back and we’ll build some pieces around them,” Porter said. “Getting here, the seed these seniors planted is huge for the rest of the program.”
Koenigsman and Kayla Vitztum each scored 14 to pace TMP.
Comments