Wednesday’s state tournament box scores

CLASS 6A BOYS
LAWRENCE 51, MANHATTAN 44, OT
LAWRENCE: Solko 1-4 0-0 2, Chapple 4-5 1-1 9, King 1-5 5-9 7, Mallory 1-7 3-4 5, Buffalomeat 9-10 5-5 23, Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Selden 0-2 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 17-40 16-23 51.
MANHATTAN: Saville 0-4 0-0 0, Hudgins 6-15 6-10 19, Trapp 0-2 0-0 0, Ekart 4-10 0-0 9, Roberts 2-4 3-9 7, Awbrey 2-2 1-2 5, Haus 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 16-39 10-21 44.
Lawrence
14
12
4
9
12
—
51
Manhattan
5
10
13
11
5
—
44
Three-point shooting: Lawrence 1-12 (Miller 1-5, Solko 0-1, King 0-1, Butler 0-1, Mallory 0-4), Manhattan 2-8 (Ekart 1-2, Hudgins 1-3, Saville 0-3). Rebounds: Lawrence 35 (Chapple 8), Manhattan 19 (Hudgins 10). Fouls: Lawrence 16, Manhattan 19.
BV NORTH 61, OLATHE NORTHWEST 37
BV NORTH: Rhyner 2-3 4-5 10, Gittemeier 0-0 0-0 0, Bullock 5-12 6-7 18, Emery 10-14 4-6 24, Orr 2-4 2-2 6, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Hendershot 0-0 0-0 0, Baston 0-0 1-2 1, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-1 0, Freberg 0-1 0-0 0, Shanahan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-36 17-23 61.
OLATHE NORTHWEST: Nicodemus 0-6 6-6 6, Holmgren 0-1 0-0 0, Vanderslice 4-11 0-2 8, Waters 4-12 1-2 10, Messina 1-10 3-3 6, Parks 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Shiever 0-1 0-0 0, Cashman 1-1 0-0 2, Oppenheim 0-2 2-2 2, R. Pinkerton 0-0 0-0 0, J. Pinkerton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-46 12-15 37.
BV North
13
13
14
21
—
61
Olathe NW
7
9
9
12
—
37
Three-point shooting: BV North 4-7 (Bullock 2-2, Rhyner 2-3, Emery 0-1, Hunter 0-1), Olathe Northwest 3-21 (Parks 1-1, Waters 1-5, Messina 1-6, Holmgren 0-1, Shiever 0-1, Oppenheim 0-2, Nicodemus 0-5). Rebounds: BV North 35 (Emery 9), Olathe Northwest 23 (Vanderslice 7). Fouls: BV North 14, Olathe Northwest 18.
CLASS 4A-I BOYS
ANDOVER CENTRAL 77, KC PIPER 71
ANDOVER CENTRAL: Bell 5-11 1-1 11, Col. Taylor 4-9 2-2 11, Belt 7-16 6-7 23, Henry 0-0 2-2 2, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Anthemides 2-7 3-3 8, Leedom 7-10 4-5 22. Totals 25-54 18-20 77.
KC PIPER: Covington 6-12 3-4 17, Hall 1-4 1-2 3, J. Taylor 7-17 5-8 19, Goodpastor 6-12 0-0 10, Letcher 0-2 0-0 0, Yoder 0-4 0-0 0, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 3-6 0-0 9, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 11-16 71.
A. Central
12
25
22
18
—
77
KC Piper
9
12
25
25
—
71
Three-point shooting: Andover Central 9-23 (Leedom 4-7, Bell 3-5, Col. Taylor 1-4, Crawford 0-1, Bell 0-1), KC Piper 12-39 (Goodpastor 6-11, Rogers 3-5, Covington 2-5, Houston 1-3, Letcher 0-1, Hall 0-1). Rebounds: Andover Central 32 (Belt, Bell 6), KC Piper 31 (J. Taylor 8). Fouls: Andover Central 15, KC Piper 24.
McPHERSON 65, LABETTE COUNTY 47
LABETTE COUNTY: Reliford 8-20 5-10 25, Brader 0-1 1-2 1, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Back 0-1 2-2 2, Russell 2-10 2-3 7, Nibarger 0-20 0-0 0, Rexwinkle 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 3-11 3-6 10, Gatewood 0-0 0-0 0, Sorrell 0-2 1-2 1, Walters 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 15-27 47.
McPHERSON: Pyle 8-21 4-6 23, Diggs 4-5 2-3 11, Jak. Alexander 4-11 1-1 9, M. Alexander 6-16 0-0 16, Laberlew 0-2 2-2 2, Stuffbean 0-0 0-0 0, Hoover 0-0 0-0 0, Kinnamon 0-0 0-0 0, Hoppes 0-0 0-0 0, Seidl 0-0 0-0 0, Trost 0-0 0-0 0, Jay. Alexander 0-2 4-5 4. Totals 22-57 13-17 65.
Labette Co.
10
12
14
11
—
47
McPherson
9
16
22
18
—
65
Three-point shooting: Labette County 6-24 (Reliford 4-11, Dean 1-1, Russell 1-8, Anderson 0-1, Back 0-1, Sorrell 0-1, Nibarger 0-1), McPherson 8-23 (M. Alexander 4-8, Pyle 3-8, Diggs 1-2, Jay. Alexander 0-1, Jak. Alexander 0-4). Rebounds: Labette County 29 (Dean 7), McPherson 43 (Pyle 17). Fouls: Labette County 12, McPherson 17.
CLASS 4A-II BOYS
HOLCOMB 65, SMOKY VALLEY 45
SMOKY VALLEY: Reinert 2-11 2-4 7, Weldy 1-5 0-0 2, Adams 4-5 1-1 9, Heitschmidt 4-7 0-0 9, R. Schrag 4-7 0-0 9, Able 0-1 0-0 0, L. Schrag 1-1 0-0 3, Brumbaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Wing 0-0 0-0 0, Windholz 0-0 0-0 0, Heble 0-1 0-0 0, Chadderden-Weldy 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 18-41 4-7 45.
HOLCOMB: Roth 2-6 0-0 5, Stegman 1-4 1-2 4, Gilbert 8-12 1-2 17, Van Cleave 8-12 1-2 17, Dickson 4-6 0-0 8, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Mader 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Blackburn 5-7 1-3 11, Leyva 2-2 0-0 4, Kepley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-50 3-8 65.
Sm. Valley
6
11
6
22
—
45
Holcomb
22
12
13
18
—
65
Three-point shooting: Smoky Valley 5-13 (Chadderden-Weldy 1-1, R. Schrag 1-1, Heitschmidt 1-2, L. Schrag 1-2, Reinert 1-5, Weldy 0-1, Heble 0-1), Holcomb 2-10 (Stegman 1-4, Roth 1-4, Gilbert 0-2). Rebounds: Smoky Valley 17 (Heitschmidt 4), Holcomb 30 (Van Cleave 10). Fouls: Smoky Valley 11, Holcomb 9.
TOPEKA HAYDEN 75, ROCK CREEK 51
TOPEKA HAYDEN: Sutton 2-6 1-2 5, Harvey 7-15 5-6 21, Hanika 11-12 6-7 28, Canfield 4-12 2-2 11, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Federico 3-5 0-0 6, Hobart 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-1 0-0 0, Dinkel 0-1 0-0 0, Muller 0-0 0-0 0, Tetuan 0-1 0-0 0, Crow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 14-17 75.
ROCK CREEK: Schlochtermeier 8-11 3-3 20, Zenger 3-9 0-0 8, Vogts 6-24 4-6 18, Ebert 1-3 1-2 3, Suther 0-1 0-2 0, DeWeese 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Greening 0-2 0-0 0, Marple 1-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Shaheen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 8-13 51.
T. Hayden
16
16
21
22
—
75
Rock Creek
7
19
16
9
—
51
Three-point shooting: Hayden 3-14 (Harvey 2-4, Canfield 1-6, Braun 0-1, Dinkel 0-1), Rock Creek 5-19 (Zenger 2-7, Vogts 2-9, Schlochtermeier 1-1, Roberts 0-1, Ebert 0-1). Rebounds: Hayden 32 (Hanika 8), Rock Creek 30 (Vogts 8). Fouls: Hayden 15, Rock Creek 13.
CLASS 2A BOYS
ST. JOHN 51, PITTSBURG COLGAN 38
PITTSBURG COLGAN: S. Higginbotham 4-10 0-0 12, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Hayes 6-11 2-2 14, Piccini 0-4 0-0 0, Dickey 0-2 0-0 0, Buche 1-3 0-0 2, Hizey 3-5 0-0 6, Dellasega 0-2 0-0 0, A. Higginbotham 1-1 0-0 2, VanBecelaera 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 2-2 38.
ST. JOHN: Kinnamon 3-8 3-3 10, Valenzuela 2-3 0-0 4, Long 1-2 0-0 2, Calleros 2-6 2-6 6, Fisher 8-10 6-7 22, Calleros 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-5 0-1 5, McVey 0-1 0-0 0, Osborne 1-1 0-0 2, Neri-Leon 0-0 0-0 0, Halling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 11-17 51.
P. Colgan
10
5
14
9
—
38
St. John
10
11
12
18
—
51
Three-point shooting: Colgan 4-15 (S. Higginbotham 4-9, Piccini 0-2, Dickey 0-2, Dellasega 0-2), St. John 2-8 (Smith 1-3, Kinnamon 1-3, J. Calleros 0-1, E. Calleros 0-1). Rebounds: Colgan 24 (Hayes 5), St. John 24 (Fisher 6). Fouls: Colgan 14, St. John 9.
SEABURY 59, NESS CITY 47
SEABURY: Wycoff 8-15 10-10 26, McDermott 9-13 1-2 20, Dizerega 1-6 1-4 3, King 3-8 0-0 7, Gaumer 1-1 0-0 3, Easter 0-3 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hornberger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 12-16 59
NESS CITY: Fellhoeter 0-5 0-0 0, Stiawalt 2-10 0-1 5, Brown 6-10 0-0 13, Scheopner 8-13 2-2 18, Pfannenstiel 3-11 0-0 9, Tillitson 0-0 0-0 0, Rios 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 19-51 4-5 47.
Seabury
7
18
17
17
—
59
Ness City
12
9
14
12
—
47
Three-point shooting: Seabury 3-11 (Gaumer 1-1, King 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Easter 0-2, Wycoff 0-2), Ness City 5-25 (Pfannenstiel 3-11, Brown 1-1, Stiawalt 1-8, Rios 0-1, Fellhoelter 0-4). Rebounds: Seabury 26 (Dizerega 7), Ness City 31 (Scheopner 10). Fouls: Seabury 9, Ness City 13.
SACRED HEART 55, HILLSBORO 54
HILLSBORO: Werth 5-9 0-2 12, Vogt 2-2 0-0 5, Herbel 2-2 0-0 5, Ratzlaff 4-9 0-0 10, Lowen 5-7 3-3 16, Ollenburger 0-1 0-0 0, Rempel 0-0 0-1 0, Hanschu 0-0 0-0 0, Knoll 0-2 0-0 0, Sahw 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 20-35 4-8 54.
SACRED HEART: Riordan 8-13 1-2 18, Leners 2-4 2-2 6, Herrenbruck 1-4 2-4 4, Brown 7-11 3-4 20, Jordan 0-4 0-0 0, Elmore 2-3 0-0 4, Gormley 0-1 0-0 0, Skidmore 1-3 1-2 3, Palen 0-0 0-0 0, Gaskill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-43 9-14 55.
Hillsboro
6
14
18
16
—
54
Sacred Heart
13
13
13
16
—
55
Three-point shooting: Hillsboro 10-19 (Loewen 3-4, Ratzlaff 2-4, Werth 2-5, Vogt 1-1, Herbel 1-1, Shaw 1-1, Ollenburger 0-1), Sacred Heart 4-16 (Brown 3-6, Riordan 1-3, Gormley 0-1, Herrenbruck 0-1, Skidmore 0-2, Jordan 0-3). Rebounds: Hillsboro 19 (Knoll, Shaw 4), Sacred Heart 27 (Riordan 9). Fouls: Hillsboro 15, Sacred Heart 13.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
MAIZE 51, DE SOTO 17
DE SOTO: Grizzle 2-10 0-0 4, Beal 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 2-9 1-2 5, Plake 0-1 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Searls 0-1 0-0 0, Bream 0-1 0-0 0, Shupe 3-9 0-0 6, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-40 3-4 17.
MAIZE: Roe 2-7 4-4 8, Stewart 3-5 1-3 7, Jones 3-10 1-2 7, Holmes 2-7 8-11 12, White 1-6 2-4 4, Cheng 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Cauthon 2-9 0-1 4, Malloy 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Hanna 2-3 1-2 5, Stauffer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 17-29 41.
De Soto
2
6
4
5
—
17
Maize
13
11
12
15
—
51
Three-point shooting: De Soto 0-13 (Grizzle 0-2, Beal 0-2, Jones 0-3, Johnson 0-3, Shupe 0-3), Maize 0-6 (Jones 0-1, Holmes 0-2, Cauthon 0-3). Rebounds: DeSoto 35 (Grizzle 11), Maize 41 (Roe, White 9). Fouls: DeSoto 21, Maize 11.
SALINA CENTRAL 58, KC SCHLAGLE 47
SALINA CENTRAL: Merkle 1-5 0-0 2, Backes 6-9 6-6 18, Petty 1-3 0-0 2, Cain 4-12 4-4 15, Knoth 4-16 2-2 12, Cobb 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 3-4 0-0 9, Mayorga 0-1 0-0 0, Sanderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 12-12 58.
KC SCHLAGLE: Lawson 2-13 0-0 5, Daniels 1-5 1-2 3, Springsteen 2-14 0-0 5, Suttington 8-23 3-5 19, Brown 5-11 3-6 15, Mebane 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-68 7-13 47.
S. Central
16
13
14
15
—
58
KC Schlagle
6
17
12
12
—
47
Three-point shooting: Salina Central 8-25 (Ward 3-4, Cain 3-10, Knoth 2-7, Backes 0-1, Cobb 0-1, Merkle 0-2), KC Schlagle 4-28 (Brown 2-4, Springsteen 1-7, Lawson 1-9, Daniels 0-1, Davis 0-1, Green 0-1, Suttington 0-5). Rebounds: Salina Central 46 (Backes 14), KC Schlagle 39 (Brown 8). Fouls: Salina Central 10, KC Schlagle 17.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
HUGOTON 44, RILEY COUNTY 24
RILEY COUNTY: Earhart 1-5 3-4 5, Vargo 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Oliver 1-5 0-0 2, Crubel 4-7 3-4 12, Herron 0-2 0-0 0, Camerlinck 0-0 0-0 0, VanSickle 1-1 1-1 3, Holle 0-0 0-1 0, Thomson 0-3 0-0 0, Wagner 1-1 0-0 2, Roles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-29 7-10 24.
HUGOTON: D. Hoskinson 2-12 0-2 5, Hein 2-9 0-0 5, Scott 4-9 0-0 0, Rawlins 1-2 0-0 2, Heger 5-15 2-2 13, Harper 2-3 0-0 4, Armendariz 0-0 0-0 0, L. Hoskinson 0-0 0-0 0, Fabela 1-2 0-0 3, Beesley 0-0 0-0 0, Maravila 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-53 2-4 44.
Riley Co.
5
6
4
9
—
24
Hugoton
12
12
16
4
—
44
Three-point shooting: Riley County 1-13 (Crubel 1-1, Vargo 0-1, Earhart 0-2, Allen 0-3, Oliver 0-3, Thomson 0-3), Hugoton 6-21 (Scott 2-4, Fabela 1-2, D. Hoskinson 1-4, Heger 1-4, Hein 1-7). Rebounds: Riley County 22 (Oliver 6), Hugoton 36 (D. Hoskinson 17). Fouls: Riley County 10, Hugoton 14.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 47, HUMBOLDT 37
NEMAHA CENTRAL: M. Hammes 1-7 0-2 3, Larkin 0-4 1-2 1, Macke 11-14 1-3 23, K. Dalinghaus 8-13 0-0 16, J. Dalinghaus 2-8 0-1 4, A. Kramer 0-1 0-0 0, Rottinghaus 0-2 0-0 0, A. Hammes 0-0 0-0 0, S. Kramer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 2-8 47.
HUMBOLDT: A. McCall 2-5 1-2 5, Wells 2-5 3-6 7, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, M. McCall 5-10 3-4 14, Whitcomb 4-9 0-2 8, Johnson, 0-2 0-0 0, Mauk 0-1 0-0 0, Wilhite 1-3 0-2 3. Totals 14-36 7-16 37.
Nem. Central
11
4
20
12
—
47
Humboldt
7
11
11
8
—
37
Three-point shooting: Nemaha Central 1-9 (M. Hammes 1-5, Rottinghaus 0-1, J. Dalinghaus 0-3), Humboldt 2-8 (Wilhite 1-1, M. McCall 1-5, Wells 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds: Nemaha Central 31 (Larkin 10), Humboldt 27 (Whitcomb 7). Fouls: Nemaha Central 19, Humboldt 12.
CLASS 1A-I GIRLS
CENTRALIA 67, QUINTER 34
QUINTER: Bird 1-5 0-0 2, Crist 3-14 0-0 8, Fisher 2-2 0-0 4, Blackwill 3-18 0-1 6, Havlas 3-9 1-2 7, Gruenbacher 0-1 0-0 0, Walt 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Kentner 0-0 0-0 0, Selensky 1-1 0-1 2, Kitch 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 15-54 1-4 34.
CENTRALIA: Koch 4-6 1-1 9, Glatczak 7-14 4-4 212, Krame 1-6 0-0 3, Haufler 8-12 3-3 19, Lueger 2-4 6-8 10, Thunder Hawk 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Bowers 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Boyce 2-3 1-1 5, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Conley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 15-17 67.
Quinter
9
9
9
7
—
34
Centralia
14
18
20
15
—
67
Three-point shooting: Quinter 3-21 (Crist 2-11, Kitch 1-2, Bird 0-2, Blackwill 0-6), Centralia 4-16 (Glatczak 3-8, Krame 1-4, Jones 0-1, Boyce 0-1, Lueger 0-2). Rebounds: Quinter 24 (Havlas 8), Centralia 38 (Koch 13). Fouls: Quinter 14, Centralia 6.
HANOVER 49, DIGHTON 34
HANOVER: Juenemann 2-13 5-7 9, R. Doebele 3-9 1-5 9, M. Doebele 5-12 8-12 18, Zarybnicky 0-2 0-0 0, Sedlacek 1-1 0-0 2, Lohse 3-7 0-0 8, Hendrickson 0-0 0-0 0, L. Bruna 1-1 0-0 2, P. Bruna 0-0 0-0 0, T. Bruna 0-0 0-0 0, Klipp 0-2 1-2 1, Kynek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 15-26 49.
DIGHTON: Cramer 5-10 0-0 11, G. Shapland 0-2 0-1 0, E. Sheppard 1-4 0-0 3, O’Brien 0-0 0-1 0, Speer 6-14 2-5 14, Villareal 0-0 0-0 0, Dowell 0-0 0-0 0, Marsteller 0-0 0-0 0, Beaton 0-0 0-0 0, Whipple 0-1 1-2 1, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 1-10 3-5 5. Totals 13-42 6-14 34.
Hanover
11
9
10
19
—
49
Dighton
10
5
12
7
—
34
Three-point shooting: Hanover 4-10 (R. Doebele 2-5, Lohse 2-5, M. Doebele 0-1), Dighton 2-6 (Cramer 1-1, E. Sheppard 1-3, Speer 0-1, Roberts 0-1). Rebounds: 31 (Jueneman 7), Dighton 27 (Cramer, Speer 7). Fouls: Hanover 16, Dighton 23.
SOUTH CENTRAL 62, RURAL VISTA 43
RURAL VISTA: Barten 1-5 0-0 3, Campuzano 6-22 6-6 20, Riedy 3-10 0-0 7, Brockmeier 1-3 3-4 5, Kahnt 0-1 0-0 0, Beck 1-1 1-1 3, Sly 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Sanford 1-8 0-0 3, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Okinedo 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-52 10-11 43.
SOUTH CENTRAL: Harris 2-3 0-0 4, Rutherford 11-19 0-0 23, Kissel 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 6-10 1-2 16, Jellison 5-8 0-4 10, T. Snyder 3-5 0-0 7, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, McGuire 0-0 2-2 2, A. Snyder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 3-8 62.
Rural V.
10
11
12
10
—
43
South Cent.
22
12
16
12
—
62
Three-point shooting: Rural Vista 5-24 (Campuzano 2-9, Barten 1-4, Riedy 1-4, Sanford 1-6, Brockmeier 0-1), South Central 5-14 (Alexander 3-6, T. Snyder 1-3, Rutherford 1-4, Kissel 0-1). Rebounds: Rural Vista 23 (Brockmeier 7), South Central 38 (Jellison 10), Fouls: Rural Vista 13, South Central 11.
CLASS 1A-II GIRLS
WAVERLY 48, WETMORE 44
WETMORE: McQueen 2-9 3-10 8, J. Henry 2-9 6-6 12, Ramirez 2-5 2-3 6, M. Henry 4-14 5-6 15, Shumaker 1-3 0-0 3, Flowers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-41 16-25 44
WAVERLY: Bowers 0-4 3-4 3, Lee 2-3 0-1 5, Massoth 7-20 1-1 16, Meader 6-16 3-4 15, Foster 2-7 4-7 8, McWilliams 1-2 0-0 2, Fischer 0-2 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 11-17 49.
Wetmore
9
13
15
7
—
44
Waverly
7
10
20
12
—
49
Three-point shooting: Wetmore 6-16 (J. Henry 2-4, M. Henry 2-6, Shumaker 1-3, McQueen 1-3), Waverly 2-11 (Lee 1-1, Massoth 1-7, Fischer 0-1, Foster 0-2). Rebounds: Wetmore 38 (M. Henry 13), Waverly 36 (Meader 10). Fouls: Wetmore 14, Waverly 22.
OTIS-BISON 53, CALDWELL 46
CALDWELL: Ward 1-10 4-8 7, Bruey 3-10 2-4 9, Schmidt 2-9 0-0 5, Lebeda 1-5 5-8 7, Stuewe 5-22 4-5 14, Roop 0-2 1-3 1, Strand 1-3 1-2 3, Mayo 0-0 0-0 0, Hager 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 13-66 17-30 46.
OTIS-BISON: Regan 2-10 10-12 14, Schilowsky 2-4 1-2 7, Mitchell 6-10 0-0 12, Wiltse 4-11 5-7 13, Trapp 1-5 1-4 3, A. Schneider 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, S. Schneider 0-0 0-0 0, Ewy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-41 19-27 53.
Caldwell
12
13
10
11
—
46
Otis-Bison
14
14
12
13
—
53
Three-point shooting: Caldwell 3-22 (Bruey 1-2, Schmidt 1-6, Ward 1-8), Otis-Bison 2-4 (Schilowsky 2-4). Rebounds: Caldwell 48 (Bruey, Lebeda 10), Otis-Bison 43 (Wiltse 14). Fouls: Caldwell 22, Otis-Bison 22.
WHEATLAND-GRINNELL 69, FOWLER 37
FOWLER: Harris 3-13 1-2 8, Bergkamp 4-10 3-5 12, Stout 3-12 2-2 8, Dewell 1-2 2-2 4, Bollinger 2-5 1-2 5, Granados 0-0 0-0 0, Duesing 0-0 0-0 0, Bollinger 0-0 0-0 0, Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Medrano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-43 9-13 37.
WHEATLAND: Haffner 4-13 0-0 8, Schultz 5-8 0-0 12, B. Bixenman 3-9 1-2 7, B. Bixenman 7-15 2-3 21, Bernbeck 0-0 0-0 0, Heier 1-5 0-0 2, Vincent 1-1 0-0 2, Goetz 3-9 2-2 9, Kniesteadt 2-8 0-0 4, Mong 0-1 0-0 0, Zimmerman 2-4 0-0 4, Rathgeber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 5-7 69.
Fowler
9
9
12
7
—
37
Wheatland
14
21
12
22
—
69
Three-point shooting: Fowler 2-12 (Bergkamp 1-1, Harris 1-6, Weber 0-1, Bollinger 0-1, Stout 0-3), Wheatland 8-22 (B. Bixenman 5-10, Schultz 2-4, Goetz 1-2, Mong 0-1, B. Bixenman 0-1, Haffner 0-4). Rebound: Fowler 35 (Dewell 11), Wheatland 44 (Schultz 7). Fouls: Fowler 9, Wheatland 15.
