5A girls: Maize holds De Soto to tournament-record 17 points to advance

All season, Maize has taken pride in its defense and now its defense is historic.
The top-seeded Eagles held De Soto to the fewest points in the history of the Class 5A tournament in their 51-17 quarterfinal victory on Wednesday afternoon. Maize held De Soto to 17.5-percent shooting (7 of 40) and forced 32 turnovers.
The previous record was held by Shawnee Heights, which held Kapaun Mount Carmel to 20 points in a 2003 quarterfinal game. Maize’s performance is tied for third-best across all state tournaments.
Maize will play Salina Central, which defeated Kansas City Schlagle 58-47, for a third time in Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal. Maize won both regular-season matchups against its league rival.
“We’ve got some really key ingredients for some good defense,” Maize coach Jerrod Handy said. “I’m really proud of (the record) because our girls love love defense and they play really hard.”
5A GIRLS | END/3Q #VKSCORES— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) March 8, 2017
1️⃣2️⃣ DeSoto
3️⃣6️⃣ @MaizeEagleAD
TRIPLE-DOUBLE WATCH FOR @breck_roe2
8️⃣POINTS
9️⃣REBOUNDS
8️⃣STEALS pic.twitter.com/lBFN1xpATN
The most effective ingredient, at least on Wednesday, was the length and quickness of 6-foot senior Brecken Roe, who had eight points, nine rebounds, and nine steals.
De Soto struggled to handle Roe at the front of Maize’s extended zone defense. She leveraged her wingspan into making life miserable for De Soto’s ballhandlers, and when they did happen to loft a pass over her fingertips, Maize’s team speed came into play.
“I think we rotate and play so well off of each other,” Roe said. “If someone goes to trap, then we know where to rotate. We know each other so well that we know what the next step needs to be.”
De Soto coach Ryan Robie was stunned by the final result.
“We thought we had a pretty good game plan in place to prepare for their defense,” Robie said. “But you just can’t simulate their length and size and quickness. We felt really good about our game plan, but they came out and punched us in the mouth and we couldn’t get a rebound.”
It’s true. Maize jumped out to a 13-1 lead and held De Soto without a basket for the first 10 minutes. The Eagles grabbed nearly 40 percent of their own misses, finishing with 17 offensive rebounds and a 41-35 rebounding advantage.
Taylor Holmes led all scorers with 12 points for Maize, while Caitlyn Stewart and Halie Jones added seven points and Lauren White grabbed nine rebounds. DeSoto was led by six points off the bench from Mackenzie Shupe.
5A GIRLS: #8 DeSoto really struggling to keep up with #1 Maize, as @tayholmes_ puts Maize on top 10-2 with 3:53 left 1Q. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/FgvwJS0htO— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) March 8, 2017
Maize gave Handy the relentless effort he was looking for in the state tournament and now his team is in the record books for what it loves the most.
“I didn’t know coming into the game (what the record was),” Holmes said. “I wish we would have known because I think we would have held them to less than 17.”
Comments