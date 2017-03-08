4A-I boys: Taylor’s three helps Andover Central advance with 10 wins

Cole Taylor’s lost season is alive and well.
Taylor, who missed the regular season with a knee injury but returned in time to help Andover Central to a sub-state title, assured himself two more games Wednesday by coming up big on the state’s biggest stage.
Taylor’s three-pointer with 35 seconds left gave Andover Central the lead for good and his two free throws at 17.8 seconds all but sealed the deal as the eighth-seeded Jaguars survived a Kansas City Piper rally for a 77-71 Class 4A-I quarterfinal victory at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.
“(The injury) happened in September and I didn’t even think I’d play basketball this year,” Taylor said. “To be able to come back and contribute like this feels great.”
No. 1-seed Piper (20-3) had erased a 22-point first-half deficit to finally grab a 71-70 advantage on Daviance Livingston’s fast-break layup with 56 seconds on the clock. But Taylor, who missed his first three three-point attempts, calmly connected from the top left side to stop the bleeding.
“If you’re a shooter, you keep shooting,” said Taylor, who finished with 11 points. “I know I missed some shots before but that was the first half.
“The second half, fourth quarter is a different time. I was ready to step up and hit the shot.”
With the victory, Andover Central (9-14) advanced to Friday’s 4:45 p.m. semifinal against McPherson, a 65-47 first-round victory over Labette County. The Jaguars lost to McPherson in the semifinals last year.
“This is great,” Taylor said. “Our motto all week was the people in our locker room were the only ones who believed we could win.”
The Jaguars got off to a fast start, leading 12-9 after one quarter and blowing it open in the second. They led by 22 points with 1:16 left in the half and settled for a 37-21 cushion at the break.
“We couldn’t have gotten off to a better start,” Andover Central coach Jesse Herrmann said. “We came out and made our threes early, but they made theirs late.”
Piper still trailed 59-46 after three quarters, but closed the gap to 63-62 on Bryan Rogers’ three-pointer with 3:02 left and tied it at 67 on Covington’s free throw at the 2:02 mark. Xavier Bell answered with a three-point play for Andover Central, only to fall behind when Jalen Taylor scored in the paint and Covington made off a layup.
“We knew they were going to go on runs,” Taylor said. “That’s what we talked about in the locker room at halftime.
“They’re a great team and we just knew that we had to fight through it, stay the course. We knew that if we were there at the end we had a great chance to win.”
For Andover Central, Braden Belt led the way with 23 points, including three three-pointers, and Easton Leedom had 22 with four threes. Bell added 11 points and six rebounds.
Jalen Taylor had 19 points, Jordan Goodpaster 18 and Daviance Covington 17 for Piper.
