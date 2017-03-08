High School Sports

March 8, 2017 11:48 AM

Wednesday’s state tournament scoreboard

BOYS

CLASS 6A

At Koch Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Lawrence (15-7) vs. Manhattan (18-4), 3 p.m.

BV North (16-6) vs. Olathe Northwest (17-5), 4:45

Garden City (11-11) vs. BV Northwest (19-3), 6:30

Wichita South (16-6) vs. Free State (16-6), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

BV North-Olathe NW winner vs. Lawrence-Manhattan winner, 4:45 p.m.

Wichita South-Free State winner vs. Garden City-BVNW winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 5A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Thursday’s quarterfinals

KC Schlagle (16-6) vs. Salina Central (20-2), 3 p.m.

Wichita Heights (17-5) vs. Pittsburg (20-2), 4:45

Carroll (12-10) vs. Eisenhower (21-1), 6:30

St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Shawnee Heights (19-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Wichita Heights-Pittsburg winner vs. KC Schlagle-Salina Central winner, 4:45 p.m.

Aquinas-Shawnee Heights winner vs. Carroll-Eisenhower winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Andover Central (8-14) vs. KC Piper (20-2), 3 p.m.

Labette County (11-11) vs. McPherson (18-4), 4:45

Mulvane (9-13) vs. Abilene (19-3), 6:30

Louisburg (10-12) vs. Miege (19-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Labette County-McPherson winner vs. Andover Central-KC Piper winner, 4:45 p.m.

Louisburg-Miege winner vs. Mulvane-Abilene winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Smoky Valley (15-7) vs. Holcomb (21-1), 3 p.m.

Topeka Hayden (16-6) vs. Rock Creek (18-4), 4:45

Frontenac (14-8) vs. Wichita Collegiate (21-1), 6:30

Pratt (17-5) vs. Burlington (17-5), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Hayden-Rock Creek winner vs. Smoky Valley-Holcomb winner, 4:45 p.m.

Pratt-Burlington winner vs. Frontenac-Wichita Collegiate winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 3A

At Sports Arena, Hutchinson

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Belle Plaine (15-8) vs. Galena (20-3), 3 p.m.

Silver Lake (17-6) vs. Marysville (19-4), 4:45

Cheney (14-9) vs. Norton (21-2), 6:30

Hugoton (17-6) vs. SE-Saline (18-5), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Silver-Lake Marysville winner vs. Belle Plaine-Galena winner, 4:45 p.m.

Hugoton-SE-Saline winner vs. Cheney-Norton winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Pittsburg Colgan (17-5) vs. St. John (22-1), 3 p.m.

Seabury (18-4) vs. Ness City (21-2), 4:45

Hillsboro (17-6) vs. Sacred Heart (22-1), 6:30

Hoxie (18-4) vs. Sedan (20-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Seabury-Ness City winner vs. Colgan-St. John winner, 4:45 p.m.

Hoxie-Sedan winner vs. Hillsboro-Sacred Heart winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Rural Vista (17-6) vs. Hanover (21-2), 3 p.m.

South Barber (19-4) vs. St. Francis (21-2), 4:45

Onaga (17-6) vs. South Gray (22-1), 6:30

Osborne (19-4) vs. Burlingame (21-2), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

South Barber-St. Francis winner vs. Hanover-Rural Vista winner, 4:45 p.m. Osborne-Burlingame winner vs. South Gray-Onaga winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

CLASS 1A-II

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Wheatland-Grinnell (14-9) vs. Central Christian (19-4), 3 p.m.

Otis-Bison (16-7) vs. Hartford (18-5), 4:45

Axtell (6-17) vs. Caldwell (21-2), 6:30

Wallace County (17-6) vs. Ashland (18-6), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Otis-Bison-Hartford winner vs. Wheatland-Grinnell-Central Christian winner, 4:45 p.m.

Wallace County-Ashland winner vs. Axtell-Caldwell winner, 8:15

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6:15

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

At Koch Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Olathe Northwest (15-7) vs. Manhattan (21-1), 3 p.m.

Lawrence (18-4) vs. Olathe South (18-4), 4:45

Wichita West (14-8) vs. Wichita South (22-0), 6:30

Derby (18-4) vs. Olathe East (18-4), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Lawrence-Olathe South winner vs. Olathe Northwest-Manhattan winner, 3 p.m.

Derby-Olathe East winner vs. Wichita West-Wichita South winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

De Soto (15-7) vs. Maize (19-3), 3 p.m.

Salina Central (18-4) vs. KC Schlagle (19-3), 4:45

Newton (17-5) vs. Leavenworth (19-3), 6:30

Carroll (18-4) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Salina Central-KC Schlagle winner vs. De Soto-Maize winner, 3 p.m.

Carroll-Aquinas winner vs. Newton-Leavenworth winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A-I

At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Abilene (16-6) vs. KC Piper (21-1), 3 p.m.

Paola (18-4) vs. McPherson (19-3), 4:45

Labette County (17-5) vs. Circle (20-2), 6:30

Wellington (17-5) vs. Miege (19-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Paola-McPherson winner vs. Abilene-KC Piper winner, 3 p.m.

Wellington-Miege winner vs. Labette County-Circle winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A-II

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Andale (12-10) vs. Clay Center (20-2), 3 p.m.

Larned (13-9) vs. Jefferson West (18-4), 4:45

Topeka Hayden (9-13) vs. Girard (21-1), 6:30

Scott City (13-9) vs. Burlington (17-5), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Larned-Jefferson West winner vs. Andale-Clay Center winner, 3 p.m.

Scott City-Burlington winner vs. Hayden-Girard winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Sports Arena, Hutchinson

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Riley County (15-8) vs. Hugoton (23-0), 3 p.m.

Nemaha Central (19-3) vs. Humboldt (21-2), 4:45

Wichita Independent (16-7) vs. Thomas More Prep (22-1), 6:30

Cheney (19-4) vs. Council Grove (21-2), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Nemaha Central-Humboldt winner vs. Riley County-Hugoton winner, 3 p.m.

Cheney-Council Grove winner vs. Wichita Independent-TMP winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Chase County (15-8) vs. Central Plains (23-0), 3 p.m.

Berean Academy (19-4) vs. Valley Falls (20-3), 4:45

Pittsburg Colgan (15-7) vs. Wabaunsee (21-2), 6:30

Hill City (17-6) vs. Meade (21-2), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Berean Academy-Valley Falls winner vs. Chase County-Central Plains winner, 3 p.m.

Hill City-Meade winner vs. Pittsburg Colgan-Wabaunsee winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A-I

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Quinter (15-8) vs. Centralia (22-1), 3 p.m.

Hanover (21-2) vs. Dighton (21-2), 4:45

Rural Vista (18-5) vs. South Central (22-1), 6:30

Stockton (20-3) vs. Olpe (22-1), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover-Dighton winner vs. Quinter-Centralia winner, 3 p.m.

Olpe-Stockton winner vs. Rural Vista-South Central winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A-II

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Wetmore (13-10) vs. Waverly (22-1), 3 p.m.

Caldwell (16-7) vs. Otis-Bison (19-4), 4:45

Fowler (14-9) vs. Wheatland-Grinnell (20-3), 6:30

Central Christian (15-8) vs. Golden Plains (20-3), 8:15

Friday’s semifinals

Caldwell-Otis-Bison winner vs. Wetmore-Waverly winner, 3 p.m.

Fowler-Wheatland-Grinnell winner vs. Central Christian-Golden Plains winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Final seconds of a five-overtime basketball game

View more video

Sports Videos