Wednesday’s state tournament scoreboard

BOYS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence (15-7) vs. Manhattan (18-4), 3 p.m.
BV North (16-6) vs. Olathe Northwest (17-5), 4:45
Garden City (11-11) vs. BV Northwest (19-3), 6:30
Wichita South (16-6) vs. Free State (16-6), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
BV North-Olathe NW winner vs. Lawrence-Manhattan winner, 4:45 p.m.
Wichita South-Free State winner vs. Garden City-BVNW winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Thursday’s quarterfinals
KC Schlagle (16-6) vs. Salina Central (20-2), 3 p.m.
Wichita Heights (17-5) vs. Pittsburg (20-2), 4:45
Carroll (12-10) vs. Eisenhower (21-1), 6:30
St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Shawnee Heights (19-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Wichita Heights-Pittsburg winner vs. KC Schlagle-Salina Central winner, 4:45 p.m.
Aquinas-Shawnee Heights winner vs. Carroll-Eisenhower winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Andover Central (8-14) vs. KC Piper (20-2), 3 p.m.
Labette County (11-11) vs. McPherson (18-4), 4:45
Mulvane (9-13) vs. Abilene (19-3), 6:30
Louisburg (10-12) vs. Miege (19-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Labette County-McPherson winner vs. Andover Central-KC Piper winner, 4:45 p.m.
Louisburg-Miege winner vs. Mulvane-Abilene winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Smoky Valley (15-7) vs. Holcomb (21-1), 3 p.m.
Topeka Hayden (16-6) vs. Rock Creek (18-4), 4:45
Frontenac (14-8) vs. Wichita Collegiate (21-1), 6:30
Pratt (17-5) vs. Burlington (17-5), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Hayden-Rock Creek winner vs. Smoky Valley-Holcomb winner, 4:45 p.m.
Pratt-Burlington winner vs. Frontenac-Wichita Collegiate winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Belle Plaine (15-8) vs. Galena (20-3), 3 p.m.
Silver Lake (17-6) vs. Marysville (19-4), 4:45
Cheney (14-9) vs. Norton (21-2), 6:30
Hugoton (17-6) vs. SE-Saline (18-5), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Silver-Lake Marysville winner vs. Belle Plaine-Galena winner, 4:45 p.m.
Hugoton-SE-Saline winner vs. Cheney-Norton winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Pittsburg Colgan (17-5) vs. St. John (22-1), 3 p.m.
Seabury (18-4) vs. Ness City (21-2), 4:45
Hillsboro (17-6) vs. Sacred Heart (22-1), 6:30
Hoxie (18-4) vs. Sedan (20-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Seabury-Ness City winner vs. Colgan-St. John winner, 4:45 p.m.
Hoxie-Sedan winner vs. Hillsboro-Sacred Heart winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Rural Vista (17-6) vs. Hanover (21-2), 3 p.m.
South Barber (19-4) vs. St. Francis (21-2), 4:45
Onaga (17-6) vs. South Gray (22-1), 6:30
Osborne (19-4) vs. Burlingame (21-2), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
South Barber-St. Francis winner vs. Hanover-Rural Vista winner, 4:45 p.m. Osborne-Burlingame winner vs. South Gray-Onaga winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Wheatland-Grinnell (14-9) vs. Central Christian (19-4), 3 p.m.
Otis-Bison (16-7) vs. Hartford (18-5), 4:45
Axtell (6-17) vs. Caldwell (21-2), 6:30
Wallace County (17-6) vs. Ashland (18-6), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Otis-Bison-Hartford winner vs. Wheatland-Grinnell-Central Christian winner, 4:45 p.m.
Wallace County-Ashland winner vs. Axtell-Caldwell winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
At Koch Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Olathe Northwest (15-7) vs. Manhattan (21-1), 3 p.m.
Lawrence (18-4) vs. Olathe South (18-4), 4:45
Wichita West (14-8) vs. Wichita South (22-0), 6:30
Derby (18-4) vs. Olathe East (18-4), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Lawrence-Olathe South winner vs. Olathe Northwest-Manhattan winner, 3 p.m.
Derby-Olathe East winner vs. Wichita West-Wichita South winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
De Soto (15-7) vs. Maize (19-3), 3 p.m.
Salina Central (18-4) vs. KC Schlagle (19-3), 4:45
Newton (17-5) vs. Leavenworth (19-3), 6:30
Carroll (18-4) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Salina Central-KC Schlagle winner vs. De Soto-Maize winner, 3 p.m.
Carroll-Aquinas winner vs. Newton-Leavenworth winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A-I
At Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Abilene (16-6) vs. KC Piper (21-1), 3 p.m.
Paola (18-4) vs. McPherson (19-3), 4:45
Labette County (17-5) vs. Circle (20-2), 6:30
Wellington (17-5) vs. Miege (19-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Paola-McPherson winner vs. Abilene-KC Piper winner, 3 p.m.
Wellington-Miege winner vs. Labette County-Circle winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A-II
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Andale (12-10) vs. Clay Center (20-2), 3 p.m.
Larned (13-9) vs. Jefferson West (18-4), 4:45
Topeka Hayden (9-13) vs. Girard (21-1), 6:30
Scott City (13-9) vs. Burlington (17-5), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Larned-Jefferson West winner vs. Andale-Clay Center winner, 3 p.m.
Scott City-Burlington winner vs. Hayden-Girard winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Sports Arena, Hutchinson
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Riley County (15-8) vs. Hugoton (23-0), 3 p.m.
Nemaha Central (19-3) vs. Humboldt (21-2), 4:45
Wichita Independent (16-7) vs. Thomas More Prep (22-1), 6:30
Cheney (19-4) vs. Council Grove (21-2), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Nemaha Central-Humboldt winner vs. Riley County-Hugoton winner, 3 p.m.
Cheney-Council Grove winner vs. Wichita Independent-TMP winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Chase County (15-8) vs. Central Plains (23-0), 3 p.m.
Berean Academy (19-4) vs. Valley Falls (20-3), 4:45
Pittsburg Colgan (15-7) vs. Wabaunsee (21-2), 6:30
Hill City (17-6) vs. Meade (21-2), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Berean Academy-Valley Falls winner vs. Chase County-Central Plains winner, 3 p.m.
Hill City-Meade winner vs. Pittsburg Colgan-Wabaunsee winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A-I
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Quinter (15-8) vs. Centralia (22-1), 3 p.m.
Hanover (21-2) vs. Dighton (21-2), 4:45
Rural Vista (18-5) vs. South Central (22-1), 6:30
Stockton (20-3) vs. Olpe (22-1), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover-Dighton winner vs. Quinter-Centralia winner, 3 p.m.
Olpe-Stockton winner vs. Rural Vista-South Central winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A-II
At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Wetmore (13-10) vs. Waverly (22-1), 3 p.m.
Caldwell (16-7) vs. Otis-Bison (19-4), 4:45
Fowler (14-9) vs. Wheatland-Grinnell (20-3), 6:30
Central Christian (15-8) vs. Golden Plains (20-3), 8:15
Friday’s semifinals
Caldwell-Otis-Bison winner vs. Wetmore-Waverly winner, 3 p.m.
Fowler-Wheatland-Grinnell winner vs. Central Christian-Golden Plains winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
