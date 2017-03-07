Scales’ stern exterior masks a devotion for his South players

Antwain Scales is an old Chevrolet convertible kind of guy.
In his spare time, Scales buys spare parts and pieces them together to rebuild classic models. He just sold a 1969 convertible in a show and is currently building a 1970 model.
Just two weeks ago, Scales drove to Jonesboro, Ill., to pick up his latest project. He was so furious with the seller when he arrived and found the car not in the condition it had been advertised that he demanded a lower price and was still so upset that he immediately loaded the car and drove the nine hours straight back to Wichita.
Whether it’s building cars or coaching girls basketball, Scales brings a fiery intensity until he achieves perfection to his passions. He considers his demeanor his greatest strength, but it can also make him vulnerable to criticism. It has led him to championships and controversy in his six seasons at South and Scales isn’t apologizing for the way he climbed to the top of the Kansas high school coaching world.
If you saw what he saw and have gone through what he has, then maybe you would understand the man behind South’s 53-game winning streak that has the Titans in position, starting Thursday at Koch Arena, to win an unprecedented fifth straight Class 6A championship.
“I grew up in a neighborhood where I saw a lot of wasted potential and kids that choose to go down the wrong path,” Scales said. “That’s why I coach with my emotions on my sleeve because I try to get them to understand there is a way out if they exert all their effort and energy into being the best they can be.”
▪ ▪ ▪
To begin to understand Scales, you have to understand where he was raised.
His mother was unable to raise him while living in Denver, so she sent Antwain, along with older brothers Dion and Shapel, to live with their grandparents on the 2600 block of Madison on the north side of Wichita when Antwain was 8.
“Growing up on 26th Street, you see gang violence and drug dealing on the daily when you’re a kid,” said Ervin Garnes, a neighbor four years older than Antwain. “That stuff is a part of your life, no matter if you’re directly involved or not. It leaves that residue on you. You have to be tough or you’ll get eaten up in that type of environment.”
The elders in the neighborhood would try to guide the youth and the boys’ grandparents, “Mama Jene” and “Daddy Joe” Stevenson, were the elders of the group on 26th Street.
But not even they could prevent the inevitable. Many teenagers saw joining a gang and dealing drugs as the only way to earn respect. Soon Dion, Antwain’s oldest brother, was consumed by the life and had to serve a brief stint in prison.
“The expectation growing up there was for us to fail by society,” Shapel said. “We was predicted to have pretty much nothing and I think that’s why we three brothers strive for the best. We wanted to make something of ourselves.”
Sports and Shapel, who was a good student and active in church, were what motivated Antwain to reject the gang culture surrounding him. Antwain became the starting quarterback at South and later at Heights during his senior year of high school. He was also a good basketball player.
“I remember playing against him when he played for the Colts and I was on the Bulldogs,” said long-time friend Chuck Gunter, who coaches the South boys team. “He was a real smart quarterback and he had one heck of an arm. He was a big-time athlete.”
But sports were put on hold when Scales became a father to his first daughter, Kayla, when he was a junior at South. His grandparents did not approve and he moved in with his aunt, Debra Carter, prompting the transfer to Heights for his senior year.
Instead of repeating the mistakes of so many of those around him, Scales rose to the occasion to survive growing up on 26th Street. It wasn’t the easiest childhood, but it’s shaped him and the neighborhood will always be a part of him.
“You don’t know how good it feels to hear from people who maybe didn’t get a fair shake in life or maybe choose gangs and got incarcerated to say, ‘I’m proud of you,’ ” Scales said. “That warms my heart more than anything. My ultimate career goal is to coach in college, but my primary life goal is to give back to my community where I came from.”
▪ ▪ ▪
Loyalty trumps everything in the eyes of Scales and once you gain his trust, you become family.
After a player years ago went to practice without a coat because he could not afford one, Scales returned the next day with a coat for the player. He is known to do such things for those he considers loyal to him, while he is often known to come off as abrasive to those outside his trust circle.
“People don’t even really know, but he’s honestly one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” South junior Loan-Anh Johnson said. “And he’s got a sweet spot for all of us in his heart. He really does care.”
“A lot of people only get to see him during games and they view him as this stern, mean, intense guy,” said Ericka Mattingly, a freshman at Texas-Arlington and a leader on South’s four championship teams. “It kind of sucks that people don’t get to see his other side because Antwain is an extremely goofy dude and he’s got a big heart.”
Players admit that practices are not easy and Scales’ yelling can sometimes be difficult to handle, but they know it’s because he’s trying to bring out the best in them.
“He holds you to really high expectations and sometimes it’s tough, but it’s because he sees the potential in you that sometimes you don’t even see,” said Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew, recently named Big East Freshman of the Year, who was coached by Scales during the summer while in high school. “He helps bring out what you’re capable of because he holds you to those high expectations.”
Scales’ success in coaching actually dates back before he arrived at South, where he has compiled a 132-13 record. He has won multiple Biddy Basketball national championships with his Wichita Dream Team organization and also led Brooks Middle School’s girls to a league championship in 2009.
“I think his intensity kind of carries over to the kids he coaches and they kind of take on his persona when they’re on the court,” said Drew Holmes, who has taken over the Wichita Dream Team after being Scales’ assistant. “His team have been playing angry a long time before Wichita State coined that phrase.”
Scales gives part of the credit to his success to his coaching mentors. He said he learned to demand academic excellence from former Southeast coach Carl Taylor; patience from former East coach Ron Allen; discipline from former South coach Steve Eck; and wisdom from former Heights coach Goose Doughty.
“I guess I’m kind of like a hybrid,” Scales said. “I take things that I learned from my idols and then I’ve kind of put it all together here at South.”
▪ ▪ ▪
What many people don’t know about Scales is that his success has not always led to happiness.
During the midst of South’s four-peat, Scales was finalizing a divorce from his wife and moved out of the house, away from his children.
After South won the title in 2013, Scales couldn’t celebrate with the team because he had to log extra hours at his third-shift security job for the Wichita school district to help pay bills. He says he didn’t even have enough money to buy a championship ring after the Titans won. He lost his grandmother shortly after, then watched his aunt take her final breathe in the hospital room less than a year later.
“There were some dark days and there were times where I felt like I was worthless,” Scales said. “I spent a lot of time alone. When you can’t tuck your kids in at night and help them with homework and do all those things with them, man, you don’t realize how tough it is until you lose that stuff.”
Basketball and the girls he coached were what helped him through it.
“Sometimes these kids think I’m on the one teaching them about basketball, but when I was going through some hard times, it was them that was teaching me,” Scales said. “I can still remember getting a text from Ericka (Mattingly) and it would just say, ‘Coach, keep your head up.’ That’s a kid telling me that. That’s what helped.”
This past year has been a good one for Scales.
South is No. 1 and 22-0 after it faced some uncertainty in its title-contender status following the graduations of Mattingly and Kendrian Elliott. On top of coaching and working his third-shift job, Scales is closing in on finishing up his online degree from Fort Hays State.
He is enrolled in 15 hours and says he spends almost as much time worrying about discussion boards and weekly papers as he does South’s upcoming opponent.
Scales expects to graduate this year and become the first in his family to earn a college degree.
“I can’t tell you how proud we are of him,” Shapel said. “I brag on him all the time because I feel like when he succeeds, we succeed. I’m a big believer in the church that praises go up and blessings come down and I want to be in the midst when all of the blessings come down around him.”
He enjoys coaching high school girls, but Scales is beginning to develop the passion for wanting to prove himself at the collegiate level.
Coaching has given him four state championships, won him a national coach of the year award, and brought him more acclaim and criticism than he could have ever imagined growing up on 26th Street.
“From where I come from, people don’t know how big of a deal this is to me,” Scales said. “And the most exciting part is knowing I’m just getting started.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments