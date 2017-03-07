Class 5A girls tournament preview

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: DE SOTO VS. MAIZE
No. 8 De Soto (15-7) — De Soto has qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season, the fourth time in program history, and the first time in 5A. After losing 5 of 8 games near the end of the season, De Soto recovered by winning its last three and defeating No. 10-ranked Pittsburg in a sub-state championship. Junior Mariah Grizzle is the team’s top player.
No. 1 Maize (19-3) — Maize has played in the state tournament in 7 of 8 years, as it is looking for its program’s first title after playing for 6A titles in 2014 and 2015. Since losing to Derby by 34 points in Emporia on Jan. 27, Maize has won nine straight games with victories over ranked opponents in Derby, Salina Central, and Newton to win the AV-CTL I championship. The team is led by seniors Taylor Holmes (11.6 points), Brecken Roe (9.8), and Caitlyn Stewart (7.2).
4:45 P.M.: SALINA CENTRAL VS. KC SCHLAGLE
No. 5 Salina Central (18-4) —Salina Central is back at the state tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons, as it looking to win the program’s first championship after playing for the 5A title in 2014. Salina Central is averaging 54.6 points and has not lost yet (13-0) when it has scored at least 50 points. Salina Central has a trio of double-figure scorers in Casey Knoth (13.5), Elisa Backes (10.3), and Emma Cain (10.2).
No. 4 KC Schlagle (19-3) — After ending a 14-year drought last season, Schlagle is back for the second straight season with a 19-3 record. Schlagle lost last season as the No. 1 seed to eventual champion Aquinas. Schlagle is averaging close to 15 steals, while freshman phenom Ishante Suttington (14.1 points, 5.1 steals) has made an instant impact. Schlagle is also led by guards Kiara Brown (12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 steals) and Riana Lawson (10.1 points).
6:30 P.M.: NEWTON VS. LEAVENWORTH
No. 7 Newton (17-5) — Newton returns to the state tournament for the fifth time in eight seasons. Teams that have had success against Newton have held its offense in check, as Newton has won 15 of 16 games it has scored at least 40 points. Newton has a balanced scoring attack led by 5-11 sophomore DesiRay Kernal (11.2), junior guard Jada Berry (8.2), and 6-3 senior Abby Schmidt (7.3).
No. 2 Leavenworth (19-3) — Leavenworth has qualified for the state tournament for five straight years and has reached the championship game the last three seasons, winning in 2014 and 2015. Leavenworth is holding opponents to 34.2 points, as its three losses have all come to ranked opponents in a higher class by a combined 13 points. Leavenworth has won 16 out of 17 times it has scored at least 40 points, while its attack is generated by 5-9 senior Terrion Moore (10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds) and junior Aarika Lister (13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds).
8:15 P.M.: CARROLL VS. ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
No. 6 Carroll (18-4) — In coach Taylor Dugan’s fifth season, Carroll is returning to the state tournament for the third straight year after reaching the semifinals in last two appearances in Topeka. Carroll has overcome season-ending injuries to its second- and third-leading scorers, both post players, as senior Brynn Maul (12.1 points) and 6-0 junior Ashton McCorry (8.3) have both increased their productivity. Carroll’s four losses have come to Wichita South (twice), Derby, and Miege, while its 18 victories have come by an average margin of 20.8 points.
No. 3 Aquinas (19-3) — Aquinas is back in the state tournament for the 22nd time in 23 seasons in search of its sixth championship after winning the 5A title last year as the No. 8 seed. Aquinas is holding opponents to 33.1 points and has not lost yet this season (19-0) when it has scored at least 35 points. Aquinas is led in scoring by 6-0 junior Sereena Weledji (11.7). Aquinas’ only 5A loss was to Leavenworth (37-34 on Jan. 28), a potential semifinal matchup.
Friday’s semifinals
Salina Central-KC Schlagle winner vs. De Soto-Maize winner, 3 p.m.
Carroll-Aquinas winner vs. Newton-Leavenworth winner, 6:30.
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Leavenworth over Maize
