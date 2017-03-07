Class 6A boys tournament preview

At Koch Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: LAWRENCE VS. MANHATTAN
No. 7 Lawrence (15-7) – The Lions edged SM East to earn their third consecutive 6A berth. Lawrence is balanced with three double-figure scorers. Illinois State football signee and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest Kobe Buffalomeat averaged 18 points on 80-percent shooting in sub-state.
No. 2 Manhattan (18-4) – Manhattan avenged its only loss since the McPherson Invitational, edging Washburn Rural 47-45 in the sub-state final. Seniors Trevor Hudgins (15 points) and Tommy Ekart (14.2) are the top scorers. It’s the Indians’ first trip to state since 2010.
4:45 P.M.: BV NORTH VS. OLATHE NORTHWEST
No. 6 BV North (16-6) – BV North will try to claim its second boys title 20 years after winning in 5A. The Mustangs topped rival Blue Valley 58-55 on the Tigers’ court to advance. Senior Colby Bullock averages 18.3 points and Miles Emery (10.3) had 21 in the sub-state final.
No. 3 Olathe Northwest (17-5) – The Ravens opened the season 8-0 and bring a five-game winning streak into their first state appearance. They took down SM West 56-38 in the sub-state final to avenge a five-point February loss. Luke Waters averages 18.6 points on 62-percent shooting.
6:30 P.M.: GARDEN CITY VS. BV NORTHWEST
No. 8 Garden City (11-11) – The Buffaloes were 0-6 at Christmas, but rallied for their second 6A berth under coach Jacy Holloway. Garden City won 44-36 at Wichita North to advance. Junior Garret Doll leads the Buffs in scoring (11.5) and rebounding (4.4).
No. 1 BV Northwest (19-3) – The Huskies, 6A champs in 2013 and 2014, return as the top seed after finishing fourth a year ago. Northwest’s only losses are to reigning 4A-I champ Miege and 5A qualifier St. Thomas Aquinas. Top scorer Darien Jackson, a 6-3 guard, recently committed to Tulsa.
8:15 P.M.: WICHITA SOUTH VS. FREE STATE
No. 5 Wichita South (16-6) – Senior D’Andre Adkism’s three-pointer at the overtime buzzer shot South past Wichita Northwest and into the 6A field for the third consecutive season. Jariah Taylor (11.6 points) leads four double-figure scorers. The Titans last won a state quarterfinal game in 1998.
No. 4 Free State (16-6) – The Sunflower League champion Firebirds won their first sub-state title in four years, toppling Derby behind 26 points and 18 rebounds from 6-7 center Cameron Clark. Senior forward Jay Dineen signed to play football at Kansas.
Friday’s semifinals
BV North-Olathe Northwest winner vs. Lawrence-Manhattan winner, 4:45 p.m.
Wichita South-Free State winner vs. Garden City-BV Northwest winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
BV Northwest over BV North
