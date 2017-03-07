Class 5A boys tournament preview

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Thursday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: KC SCHLAGLE VS. SALINA CENTRAL
No. 7 KC Schlagle (16-6) — Making its return to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years, KC Schlagle enters on a six-game winning streak. Schlagle’s offense averaged 67.4 points, while it topped 70 points on eight occasions. Schlagle has been led by 6-3 junior Tyon Grant-Foster, who is averaging 20.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. KC Schlagle has only defeated one team (KC Washington twice) with a winning record.
No. 2 Salina Central (20-2) — Salina Central has an affinity for shooting three-pointers, as it makes nearly eight per game with 47 percent of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Guards Brayden Neuschafer (18.1 points) and Sam Shaffer (11.0) have made a combined 91 three-pointers. Salina Central is allowing an average of 46.4 points, as it has lost two of the three times opponents have scored more than 55 points this season.
4:45 P.M.: WICHITA HEIGHTS VS. PITTSBURG
No. 6 Wichita Heights (17-5) — Heights has excelled when the pace quickens and the game becomes high-scoring, as it has scored more than 61 points 13 times and has won the game every time this season. Guard Devin Davis (14.8 points) leads the team in scoring and has made 62 three-pointers, while senior guard Tyrell Andrews (14.0 points) leads the team in rebounding (5.7), assists (4.6), and steals (2.2).
No. 3 Pittsburg (20-2) — Pittsburg makes it first appearance at the state tournament in more than a decade, as its only losses are to 6A No. 1 BV Northwest and Missouri power Nixa. Of Pittsburg’s 20 victories, only three have come against 5A or higher competition and none have come against winning teams. Pittsburg is led by Marque English (16.0 points, 8.3 rebounds), Drew Roelfs (10.2), Chase Curtis (9.8), and Gavyn Elkamil (9.6).
6:30 P.M.: CARROLL VS. EISENHOWER
No. 8 Carroll (12-10) — After knocking off cross-town rival and City League-champion Kapaun in a five-overtime victory, Carroll returns to the state tournament for the seventh time in 11 years. Carroll is 8-1 when it has been able to hold opponents under 55 points in coach Mike Domnick’s first season. Clay Cundiff, a 6-5 sophomore, has blossomed in a featured role in the offense, averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds.
No. 1 Eisenhower (21-1) — Eisenhower has qualified for state for the fourth time in its six-year history but is still looking for state win No. 1. Eisenhower once again enters with an efficient offense that averages 71 points on 54-percent shooting and 18 assists on 25 made baskets. Eisenhower is led by the guard-post duo of junior Dylan Vincent (22.5 points, 6.9 assists) and 6-8 senior Matt Pile (19.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.7 blocks).
8:15 P.M.: ST. THOMAS AQUINAS VS. SHAWNEE HEIGHTS
No. 5 Aquinas (18-4) — Aquinas is playing in its sixth state tournament in the last 10 years and its first since 2014, and it enters with most victories (11) in the field over teams with winning records. Not only did Aquinas sweep Miege, but it owns double-digit victories over top teams such as BV Northwest, Miege, and Blue Valley. Aquinas has been led by senior point guard Ben Hagenkord, while posts Angelo Allegri (6-6) and Jack Boedeker (6-9) are also factors on offense.
No. 4 Shawnee Heights (19-3) — For just the second time in the last 15 seasons, Shawnee Heights is back at the state tournament after defeating Topeka Seaman for the third time — with the three victories totaling seven points. Heights has won 14 of its last 15 games, although the health of senior standout guard Poncho Freeman is in doubt after he missed the second half of the sub-state championship. Shawnee Heights has excelled in higher-scoring games, as it is 11-1 when scoring more than 60 points with an average margin of victory of nearly 15 points.
Friday’s semifinals
Wichita Heights-Pittsburg winner vs. KC Schlagle-Salina Central winner, 4:45 p.m.
Aquinas-Shawnee Heights winner vs. Carroll-Eisenhower winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Eisenhower over Wichita Heights
