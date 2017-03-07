Class 3A girls tournament preview

At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: RILEY COUNTY VS. HUGOTON
No. 8 Riley County (15-8) — Riley County has played at the state tournament in 10 of the last 14 years, but has qualified for the first time since 2014. After losing seven games near the end of the season, Riley County has recovered by winning its final five games and defeating No. 5-ranked Rossville in a sub-state championship. Bethany Crubel, a 5-9 senior, is having a standout season for Riley County.
No. 1 Hugoton (23-0) — Seniors Katy Heger, Amy Scott, and Sydney Hein have led Hugoton to its fourth straight state tournament berth, as the trio are a combined 87-9 in their careers with a 4A-II championship coming in 2015. After losing the semifinals as the No. 1 seed last season, Hugoton has come back even more dominant with an average margin of victory of 34.6 points. Hugoton is averaging 68.7 points and has four players averaging double figures: Heger (15.5), Dallie Hoskinson (14.1), Scott (12.6), and Hein (12.1).
4:45 P.M.: NEMAHA CENTRAL VS. HUMBOLDT
No. 5 Nemaha Central (19-3) — Nemaha Central is making its first state tournament appearance on the strength of its defense, which is holding opponents to 33.7 points. Nemaha Central is winning by an average margin of 20.2 points and is 15-0 when holding opponents under 40 points. Nemaha Central is led by 6-foot junior Laura Macke (15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds) and 5-10 senior Kaley Dalinghaus (9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds).
No. 4 Humboldt (21-2) — Humboldt has qualified for the state tournament for the second time and the first since 1990. Humboldt is limiting opponents to 35.4 points, as it has won 18 of 19 games it has scored at least 45 points. Humboldt is led by senior guards Makaylah McCall and Anna Whitcomb.
6:30 P.M.: WICHITA INDEPENDENT VS. THOMAS MORE PREP
No. 7 Wichita Independent (16-7) — This is the first appearance at the state tournament for Independent, as it won its three sub-state games by an average margin of 19.3 points. Independent lost three straight games following a season-ending injury to then-leading scorer Anna Riedmiller, but Independent has recovered with the improved play of junior guard Lea Coccetella (13.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.4 steals). Independent is 15-1 when holding its opponents to 45 points or less.
No. 2 Thomas More Prep (22-1) — For the fifth time in program history and the fourth time in the last eight years, Thomas More Prep is back at the state tournament. TMP finished third last season, as senior guards Megan Koenigsman and Madison Koerner have led the team back.
8:15 P.M.: CHENEY VS. COUNCIL GROVE
No. 6 Cheney (19-4) — After a six-year absence, Cheney returns to Hutchinson for the fourth time under coach Rod Scheer. Cheney is 7-2 in games decided by single-digits and has won five straight games entering the state tournament. Cheney has won 16 of the 17 games it has held its opponent to 45 points or under, while it is just 3-3 when it doesn’t. Haley Albers, a 6-1 senior, leads the team in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (9.1), while Kirstin Campbell (7.9) and Kadie Smith (7.4) are also options on offense.
No. 3 Council Grove (21-2) — For the second time in the last two decades, Council Grove is playing in the state tournament after finishing fourth in 2014. Council Grove is averaging 58.1 points with an average margin of victory of 31.2 points. Council Grove has won every game (18-0) when it has scored at least 50 points. Senior guard Faith Brintle leads the team with 14.3 points and 5.1 assists.
Friday’s semifinals
Nemaha Central-Humboldt winner vs. Riley County-Hugoton winner, 3 p.m.
Cheney-Council Grove winner vs. Wichita Independent-TMP winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Hugoton over Council Grove
