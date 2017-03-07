Class 2A girls tournament preview

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Thursday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: CHASE COUNTY VS. CENTRAL PLAINS
No. 8 Chase County (15-8) — For the second time in the last three seasons, Chase County is back in the state tournament. After an 8-7 start to the season, Chase County enters the state tournament having won seven of its last eight games since senior Sammy Jo Peterson (16.5 points) returned from an illness.
No. 1 Central Plains (23-0) — Central Plains is looking for its fourth straight 2A championship, as seniors Janae Ryan (16.6 points), Kylee Kasselman (11), and Cassidy Crites (10.3) are 100-1 in their four-year careers. Central Plains has been on another level this season, as it is averaging 72.7 points with a 43.6-point average margin of victory. Central Plains’ best player this season has been 5-9 freshman Emily Ryan, who is averaging 21.9 points on 70-percent shooting, 6.5 assists and 5.5 steals.
4:45 P.M.: BEREAN ACADEMY VS. VALLEY FALLS
No. 5 Berean Academy (19-4) — Berean Academy returns to the state tournament for the first time since 2010 when it finished fourth in 2A. Junior Ashtyn Wiebe has become the team’s top scorer this season, as the team’s defense is holding opponents to 33.9 this season.
No. 4 Valley Falls (20-3) — Valley Falls has qualified for the state tournament for the third straight season, as it finished fourth in 2015 and third in 2016. Valley Falls is back at the state tournament because of its defense, as it held opponents to 27.4 points. Sophomore guard Reagan Kirkwood (13.2 points) is the team’s leading scorer and has gone over 20 points five times, while 6-0 junior Rachel Frakes averages 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds.
6:30 P.M.: PITTSBURG COLGAN VS. WABAUNSEE
No. 7 Pittsburg Colgan (15-7) — The state tournament will be the first time Colgan, which has played primarily 4A and 3A teams, has played a 2A opponent. Colgan has qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight year, but is still in search of its first victory in Manhattan. Colgan has averaged 48.5 points in its 15 wins and 27.8 points in its seven losses. Cathy Farmer (10.7 points), a 5-10 sophomore, accounts for nearly a quarter of the offense, while seniors Emily Paterni (9.1 rebounds) and Allie Evans (7.2 rebounds) provide production inside.
No. 2 Wabaunsee (21-2) — Wabaunsee is back at the state tournament for the second time in the last three years after ending a 29-year drought in 2015, but this time Wabaunsee is the No. 2-ranked team with 21 wins. Wabaunsee has an efficient offense that is averaging 55.8 points on 47 percent shooting, which has led to an average margin of victory of more than 17 points. The bulk of the scoring is done by 5-10 junior Karsen Schultz (19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Abby Oliver (10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds).
8:15 P.M.: HILL CITY VS. MEADE
No. 6 Hill City (17-6) — Hill City is back in the state tournament for the third consecutive season as a lower seed in the quarterfinals after knocking off No. 4-ranked Hoxie in a sub-state championship. Hill City has won every game (15-0) this season it has scored more than 45 points. Junior guard Conner Keith has excelled this season offensively, averaging a team-high 17.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.5 steals.
No. 3 Meade (21-2) — Meade is playing in its seventh consecutive state tournament, although it has only won in the quarterfinals twice during that span. Meade is averaging 57.4 points and has won 17 of 18 times this season it has scored more than 50 points. The bulk of the scoring load is handled by senior guard Jaylin Stapleton, who averages 21.1 points and 3.6 steals.
Friday’s semifinals
Berean Academy-Valley Falls winner vs. Chase County-Central Plains winner, 3 p.m.
Hill City-Meade winner vs. Pittsburg Colgan-Wabaunsee winner, 6:30.
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Central Plains over Meade
Comments