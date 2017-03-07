Class 2A boys tournament preview

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: PITTSBURG COLGAN VS. ST. JOHN
No. 7 Pittsburg Colgan (17-5) — After missing the state tournament for the first time in 15 seasons last year, Pittsburg Colgan returns for its 20th appearance in the last 22 years. Pittsburg Colgan has won a game at the state tournament in 15 of those appearances and played for a 2A title 11 times since 1996. Pittsburg Colgan’s top six players are all seniors, as 6-2 forward Simon Higginbottom (14.7 points) is the team’s top player.
No. 2 St. John (22-1) — St. John had its streak of three straight championships snapped last season short of the state tournament, but return this season looking for its fifth title in coach Clint Kinnamon’s tenure. St. John has won its 22 games by an average margin of 29 points, while its lone loss came to Ness City, 59-56, on Jan. 21. St. John is averaging 65.9 points with three double-digit scorers in Cole Kinnamon (16.6), Chase Fisher (12.3), and Jorge Calleros (10.3).
4:45 P.M.: SEABURY ACADEMY VS. NESS CITY
No. 6 Seabury Academy (18-4) — All three of Seabury’s state appearances have come in the last six seasons, while it is still in search of its first victory at the state tournament. Seabury will have one of the top players in the field with its 5-11 senior point guard Mikey Wycoff, who is averaging close to 25 points per game this season.
No. 3 Ness City (21-2) — Ness City is back at the state tournament for the first time since taking fourth in 2013. Ness City is the only team to defeat top-ranked St. John this season, although the two split their two meetings, and could meet again in the semifinals. Ness City has won every game (16-0) when it has scored at least 60 points.
6:30 P.M.: HILLSBORO VS. SACRED HEART
No. 8 Hillsboro (17-6) — Hillsboro is back at the state tournament for the first time since 2014 behind a stingy defense that has allowed opponents an average of 43.7 points this season. Hillsboro features a balanced scoring attack led by Darian Ratzlaff (10.2 points), Elias Werth (10.0), Preston Loewen (8.2), Joe Knoll (8.1) and Carson Herbel (7.3). Hillsboro’s season has gone as its defense has, as it has won 16 of 17 games it has held opponents under 50 points and lost five of six games when it hasn’t.
No. 1 Sacred Heart (22-1) — Sacred Heart will be playing in its 31st state tournament and the seventh in the last 10 years, although it hasn’t won a championship since 1981. Since losing its season-opener to Hesston by 30 points, Sacred Heart is averaging 71.6 points in 22 straight victories by an average margin of 23.4 points.
8:15 P.M.: HOXIE VS. SEDAN
No. 5 Hoxie (18-4) — Hoxie has qualified for the state tournament four times in the last seven years, but this will be its first appearance since reaching the 1A I championship in 2014. Hoxie has won all 17 games it has held opponents under 60 points and is just 1-4 when it doesn’t.
No. 4 Sedan (20-3) — After a three-decade drought, Sedan is back at the state tournament for the second straight season. After losing its first and only game last season in the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed, Sedan is looking for its first victory at the state tournament since 1981. Sedan is 19-1 when it scores at least 45 points, as it has held opponents to an average of 37.7 points. Sedan is led by 6-4 junior Kiefer Brewer (15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds) and 6-3 junior Kylar Walker (14.7).
Friday’s semifinals
Seabury-Ness City winner vs. Pittsburg Colgan-St. John winner, 4:45 p.m.
Hoxie-Sedan winner vs. Hillsboro-Sacred Heart winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
St. John over Sacred Heart
Comments