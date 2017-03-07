Class 1A-I girls tournament preview

At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: QUINTER VS. CENTRALIA
No. 8 Quinter (15-8) — Quinter was 0-20 when Sarah Bird (7.2 points) and Brooke Blackwill (8.4) were freshmen, but now they will end their careers as seniors in the state tournament in Quinter’s first appearance in a decade. Peyton Havlas, a 5-10 junior, leads the team with 11.9 points and 10 rebounds. Quinter is averaging 56.2 points in victories and 32.1 points in losses, as it is 15-1 when it scores at least 40 points.
No. 1 Centralia (22-1) — Centralia is back at the state tournament for the eighth time in the last 10 years, as it won the 1A-I championship last season. Centralia’s only loss has come to Hanover in a 66-63 loss in overtime on Jan. 24. Centralia’s top players have been 5-11 senior Cassidy Haufler and junior Katie Glatczak.
4:45 P.M.: HANOVER VS. DIGHTON
No. 5 Hanover (21-2) — Hanover has qualified for the state tournament in four of the last seven seasons, although it has never won a game in the state tournament. Hanover has won its last 13 games since losing twice in January. Macy Doebele (14. 4 points, 6.7 rebounds), a 5-11 sophomore, and Ashton Jueneman (11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds), a 5-10 senior, are the team’s top two players.
No. 4 Dighton (21-2) — After winning the 1A-II championship last season as the No. 4 seed, Dighton is back in the tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Dighton is holding opponents to an average of 26.9 points, as only three opponents have scored over 35 points. Dighton is led by a trio of double-digit scorers in senior guard Sara Cramer (17.4 points, 5.2 assists), 5-11 senior Jordan Speer (15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds), and 5-10 freshman Ella Roberts (10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds).
6:30: RURAL VISTA VS. SOUTH CENTRAL
No. 7 Rural Vista (18-5) — This is the first state appearance for Rural Vista in any girls sport since it became a co-op of Hope and White City in 2014, as Rural Vista doubled its win total from last season. Four of Rural Vista’s five losses have come by a combined 12 points. Sophomore guard Lauren Campuzano (14.6 points, 7 rebounds) is the team’s top player, while freshmen posts Hannah Riedy (8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Holly Brockmeier (6.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) already play key roles.
No. 2 South Central (22-1) — South Central has qualified for the state tournament for the second time in program history and the first since it took third in 2011. South Central has held opponents to 32.5 points this season, while it has held 18 of its 23 opponents under 40 points. South Central is driven by mostly underclassmen, as its top players are sophomore guard Bri Rutherford (18.5 points) and 5-9 junior Rylee Alexander (10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds).
8:15: STOCKTON VS. OLPE
No. 6 Stockton (20-3) — Stockton returns to the state tournament for the first time since 1999 with one of the field’s most potent offenses, as it is averaging more than 66 points in its last 10 games. Haven Hamilton, a 5-11 junior, leads a team with only one senior in scoring with 16.0 points, while freshman Jill Stephens (10.3) is a three-point specialist and Shae Griffin (8.2) and Delayne Colburn (8.7) are reliable scorers.
No. 3 Olpe (22-1) — This will be the 27th time Olpe has played in the state tournament, as it reached the 2A championship game last season. Olpe won the Lyon County League this season behind the breakout season of 5-10 junior Brianna Vogts, who averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds. Olpe’s offense is also bolstered by 5-10 sophomore Emma Miller (10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds) and senior guard Colleen Smith (10.1 points).
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover-Dighton winner vs. Quinter-Centralia winner, 3 p.m.
Stockton-Olpe winner vs. Rural Vista-South Central winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Centralia over Olpe
