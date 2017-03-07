Class 1A-I boys tournament preview

At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Thursday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: RURAL VISTA VS. HANOVER
No. 7 Rural Vista (17-6) — In its first appearance at a state tournament, Rural Vista will rely on a balanced scoring attack that has featured six different leading scorers this season. Rural Vista has excelled defensively this season, holding opponents to an average of 42.9 points and winning every game it has scored at least 50 points (13-0) this season. The leading scorer is Seppe Van Hulten (12.7 points), a 6-6 senior.
No. 2 Hanover (21-2) — This will be the third straight appearance at the state tournament as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for seniors Michael Jueneman (17.9 points), Will Bruna (15.5), Adam Zarybnicky (5.8), and Adam Fritschi (5.7), as the class has led Hanover to a 67-9 record during that span and a 1A I championship in 2015.
4:45 P.M.: SOUTH BARBER VS. ST. FRANCIS
No. 6 South Barber (19-4) — South Barber will play at the state tournament for the third time in program history and the first time since 2011. Cole Coggins, a 6-2 sophomore, leads the team in scoring (12.1) and rebounding (7.4), while Grant Cantrell (10.9) and David Belohlavek (10.0) are also double-figure scorers.
No. 3 St. Francis (21-2) — For the second time in program history and the first since 1997, St. Francis will be at the state tournament. St. Francis has won every time (19-0) it which it scored at least 55 points. St. Francis is led by 6-2 junior Tate Busse (21.4 points, 4.1 steals) and 6-2 senior Brock Waters (15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds).
6:30 P.M.: ONAGA VS. SOUTH GRAY
No. 8 Onaga (17-6) — This will be Onaga’s 10th appearance at the state tournament, but the first since 1990. Onaga’s defense is holding opponents to 43.7 points, but it is only averaging 49.9 on offense. When Onaga can reach 50 points, it has won 11 of 13 times this season.
No. 1 South Gray (22-1) — Back for a third straight year, but looking for its first state tournament victory in that span, South Gray brings its most dominant team yet currently on a 16-game winning streak and winning games by an average margin of 31.9 points. South Gray’s offense is averaging 68.7 points, as it has 14 of its last 16 games by at least 18 points. South Gray is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or less. Jackson Miller (19.5 points) and Gilbert Peters (12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds) are South Gray’s top two players and are both 6-6.
8:15 P.M.: OSBORNE VS. BURLINGAME
No. 5 Osborne (19-4) — After losing in the 1A-I championship game last season, Osborne returns to the tournament after handing No. 1-ranked Beloit St. John’s-Tipton, which had defeated Osborne three times earlier in the season, its first loss in a sub-state championship. Osborne has once again excelled on the defensive end, holding opponents to 38.2 points. Osborne is led in scoring by seniors Cullen Grabast (15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds) and Justin Burch (10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds).
No. 4 Burlingame (21-2) — For the third time in program history and the first sine 1995, Burlingame is playing in the state tournament. Burlingame has found success behind a potent offense that averages 63.8 points and exceeded 60 points in 15 of its 21 victories. Jake Thompson, a 6-3 junior, leads the team in scoring (12.3) and rebounding (8.5), while guards Colton Noonan (9.8) and Danny Quaney (9.0) are also top options on offense.
Friday’s semifinals
South Barber-St. Francis winner vs. Rural Vista-Hanover winner, 4:45 p.m.
Osborne-Burlingame winner vs. Onaga-South Gray winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
South Gray over Hanover
