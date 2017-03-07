Class 1A-II girls tournament preview

At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: WETMORE VS. WAVERLY
No. 8 Wetmore (13-10) — Wetmore has qualified for the state tournament for the third straight season, as it upended the No. 1 seed as a No. 8 seed last season and finished fourth. Wetmore is 12-1 when it holds its opponent under 45 points, but has won once (1-9) when it doesn’t. Junior Jill Henry (11.9 points) and senior Dakota McQueen (10.0) are the team’s leading scorers.
No. 1 Waverly (22-1) — Waverly replaced its leading scorer from its team that lost in last year’s 1A-I championship game, as it returns to the state tournament for the third straight year as the top-ranked team in the field. Waverly has resumed its dominance with an even more smothering defense, which has held opponents to 30.9 points. Only four opponents have scored more than 40 points against Waverly, as Waverly is the only team to defeat Olpe. The bulk of the production is handled by senior guard Bailey Massoth (17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.7 steals) and 6-3 senior Payton Meader (15.1 points, 9.2 rebounds).
4:45 P.M.: CALDWELL VS. OTIS-BISON
No. 5 Caldwell (16-7) — Caldwell is playing in the state tournament for the fifth time in program history, as it is looking for its first win in the tournament since 2001. Since a 6-6 start, Caldwell has won 10 of its last 11 games. Caldwell is led by 5-10 senior Hanna Stuewe (15.9 points, 8.5 rebounds), while 6-foot sophomore Megg Lebeda (7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds) helps give Caldwell the size that allows it to out-rebound its opponents by an average of 9.3 this season.
No. 4 Otis-Bison (19-4) — For the first time since 1990, Otis-Bison is playing at the state tournament. While all four of Otis-Bison’s losses have come by at least 16 points an average margin of 27.3 points, none have come to 1A II competition. Otis-Bison has been excellent in close games this season, as it is 8-0 in games decided by single-digits. Taylor Regan accounts for over 40 percent of the offense, as the 5-11 senior averages 22.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 steals.
6:30 P.M.: FOWLER VS. WHEATLAND-GRINNELL
No. 7 Fowler (14-9) — Fowler will be playing in the state tournament for the first time in program history. After an 8-7 start to the season, Fowler ended the year winning six of its final eight games entering the state tournament.
No. 2 Wheatland-Grinnell (20-3) — Wheatland-Grinnell is back at the state tournament for the first time since placing fourth in 2015 and the third time in program history. Wheatland-Grinnell has won every game (17-0) it has scored more than 50 points, while it is 2-3 in games when it doesn’t. Wheatland-Grinnell has six players averaging between six and 11 points, as three-point senior sniper Brooke Bixenman (49 three-pointers) leads the team with 10.6 points.
8:15 P.M.: CENTRAL CHRISTIAN VS. GOLDEN PLAINS
No. 6 Central Christian (15-8) — Central Christian has qualified for the state tournament in three of the last six seasons, but returns for the first time since 2012 and the third time in program history. Almost half of Central Christian’s games have been decided by single-digits, while five of its losses have come by a combined 14 points. Central Christian is allowing opponents 36.4 points, while Raelee Ibarra (11.6) and Kalin Coffey (11.2) are the team’s leading scorers.
No. 3 Golden Plains (20-3) — Golden Plains has qualified for the state tournament in four of the last five seasons, but is looking for its first state victory since reaching the 1A-II championship game in 2014. Golden Plains has held opponents to an average of 31.8 points and has won 18 of 19 games it has kept its opponent under 40 points. All five of Golden Plains’ starters average at least five rebounds, while KayCee Miller (14.5) and Gabi Schiltz (12.2) are the team’s leading scorers.
Friday’s semifinals
Caldwell-Otis-Bison winner vs. Wetmore-Waverly winner, 3 p.m.
Central Christian-Golden Plains winner vs. Fowler-Wheatland-Grinnell winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Waverly over Golden Plains
Comments