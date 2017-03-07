Class 4A-I boys tournament preview

At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
3 p.m.: Andover Central vs. KC Piper
No. 8 Andover Central (8-14) – The Jaguars lost their final three regular-season games but were boosted by the sub-state return of Cole Taylor, who missed the first 22 games with a knee injury suffered during football season. Taylor averaged 20 points in sub-state and becomes an offensive threat alongside Braden Belt (14.7 points), Easton Leedom (11.5) and Xavier Bell (10.0).
No. 1 KC Piper (20-2) – Piper’s only losses were to 17-win Ottawa in the opener and to Class 5A powerhouse Eisenhower. The Pirates excel defensively with 4.5 blocks and 9.4 steals. Their balanced scoring is led by Jalen Taylor (14.6 points) and Doc Covington (11.7).
4:45 p.m.: Labette County vs. McPherson
No. 5 Labette County (11-11) – The Grizzlies started 6-9 before winning five of their last seven games on a schedule that included nine ranked opponents. The last three wins came by a total of seven points, giving Labette nine single-digit victories. Javon Reliford leads in scoring at 17.3 points, followed by Tanner Russell at 12.0.
No. 4 McPherson (18-4) – McPherson enters the tournament on a 12-game winning streak, last losing to Andale on Jan. 13. The streak has included several wins over Class 6A or 5A teams such as Manhattan, Maize, Newton and SM East. Ben Pyle (22.5 points) had 31 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in the sub-state win over Buhler.
6:30 p.m.: Mulvane vs. Abilene
No. 7 Mulvane (9-13) – Mulvane had lost four straight and five of six games before defeating Winfield and Wellington at sub-state. The Wildcats’ top players include Jayden Price and Dalton Blaine, who average a combined 29 points. The Wildcats last appeared at state in 1987.
No. 2 Abilene (19-3) – Abilene defeated Ottawa, teams with 36 combined wins, to earn a trip to state. The Cowboys have won seven straight. The team is led by seniors Ryan Wilson and Parker Base.
8:15 p.m.: Louisburg vs. Miege
No. 6 Louisburg (10-12) – Louisburg makes its first state trip to state since 2005. Grant Harding averages 17 points while Jayce Geiman averages 10 points, four assists and two rebounds.
No. 3 Miege (19-3) – Miege won the Class 4A-I title last year to become the second champion, along with two-time champ McPherson, the second winner in the classification’s three-year history. Miege’s seniors include Semaj Ray, Landry Webber and Francesco Badocchi.
Friday’s semifinals
Labette County-McPherson winner vs. Andover Central-KC Piper winner, 4:45 p.m.
Louisburg-Miege winner vs. Mulvane-Abilene winner, 8:15
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 6:15
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Miege over McPherson
Comments