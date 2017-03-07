High School Sports

March 7, 2017 1:29 PM

Class 4A-I girls tournament preview

By Jeffrey Lutz

The Wichita Eagle

At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

Thursday’s quarterfinals

3 p.m.: Abilene vs. KC Piper

No. 8 Abilene (16-6) – Abilene reached the state tournament with sub-state wins by 30 and 35 points, its two most lopsided victories. McKenzie Funston (13.5 points) is the only double-figure scorer, but four others averaged between 4.9 and 9.7 points.

No. 1 KC Piper (20-2) – Piper has three state berths and a 19-win season in the last four years. The Pirates’ success has been largely guided by underclassmen, including freshman Ali Vigil, who averages 14 points and better than four rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Ryan Cobbins also averages 14 points.

4:45 p.m.: Paola vs. McPherson

No. 5 Paola (18-4) – Paola starts four seniors and a freshman. One of those seniors, Matti Morgan, averages 16 points and eight rebounds and is Paola’s top three-point threat. She is part of a senior class, including Chandler Karr, Rhe Leckner and Sky Williams, that has advanced to the state tournament each of the last four years.

No. 4 McPherson (18-4) – McPherson advances to the state tournament for the 22nd time in 25 seasons while on a nine-game winning streak. The Bullpups are led by junior Taylor Robertson’s 24 points. Junior Mandi Cooks averages 13 points.

6:30 p.m.: Labette County vs. Circle

No. 7 Labette County (17-5) – Labette finished fourth at state last season. In the last four games, the Grizzlies have held two opponents under 25 points. Tristan Gegg averages 26 points and six rebounds.

No. 2 Circle (20-2) – Circle credits success to the steadiness of seniors Kali Martin, Saige Jeffries, Anna Keller and Dalyn Garrison. But a sophomore, Carissa Beck, leads in scoring at 14.7 points. Martin is right behind her at 14.3. Its only two losses were to McPherson.

8:15 p.m.: Wellington vs. Miege

No. 6 Wellington (17-5) – Wellington’s seniors, including leading scorer Lauryn Snipes, own a 70-22 career record. Snipes, a Florida International commit, averages 15 points and four assists. Wellington, last season’s third-place finisher, has reached state three times in six seasons.

No. 3 Miege (19-3) – Miege tries for its 20th state championship and is a three-time defending champion. The Stags have an eight-game winning streak dating to Feb. 6. Hunter Bentley and Ashley McDonald guide the team as senior guards.

Friday’s semifinals

Paola-McPherson winner vs. Abilene-KC Piper winner, 3 p.m.

Wellington-Miege winner vs. Labette County-Circle winner, 6:30

Saturday’s finals

Third-place game, noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

Taylor Eldridge’s pick

Miege over KC Piper

