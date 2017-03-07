Class 4A-II girls tournament preview

At White Auditorium, Emporia
Thursday’s quarterfinals
3 P.M.: ANDALE vs. CLAY CENTER
No. 7 Andale (12-10) – The Indians benefited from being at home during sub-state, stunning top-seed Trinity Academy in the final 37-29. Andale doesn’t have a single player averaging in double figures. Its leading scorer is 5-8 junior Rachel Bergkamp (7.3), and 5-10 senior Jill Bergkamp averages 6.7 points and a team-leading 6-7 rebounds. The Indians got a boost in the sub-state final from 5-11 junior Morgan Geist, who scored eight points off the bench.
No. 2 Clay Center (20-2) – The Tigers entered state a year ago as a No. 5 seed, but handed top-seeded Hugoton its second loss in the semifinals and went on to the title with a 56-50 victory over Topeka Hayden. In the sub-state final, the Tigers took the rubber match with sub-state host Concordia 36-30. Against Concordia, 6-foot junior Hannah Ferguson led the way with 13 points. The Tigers scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.
4:45 P.M.: LARNED vs. JEFFERSON WEST
No. 6 Larned (13-9) – The Indians upended top-seeded Haven in the Pratt sub-state final and are returning to the state tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years. Kelsey Parr, a 5-5 senior, scored 18 points in both sub-state games. The Indians jumped out to an early lead against Haven and were able to maintain it in a 40-32 victory.
No. 3 Jefferson West (18-4) – Jefferson West entered as the second seed in its sub-state to Holton, but the Tigers defeated the Wildcats 56-48 in the final. Three Tigers scored in double figures in the victory, led by 5-10 junior Alyssa Garza’s 18. Jeff West also has two seniors who will be going on in basketball, 5-7 Faith Becker (signed with Kansas Wesleyan) and 5-5 defensive specialist Taylor Metzger (Avila).
6:30 P.M.: TOPEKA HAYDEN vs. GIRARD
No. 8 Topeka Hayden (9-13) – The only team in the field with a sub-500 record, the Wildcats entered last year’s tournament as a No. 3 seed and finished second. They are led by Preston Reid’s 17.7 points. Sophomore Brooklyn Hunter, a two-time Class 4A tennis champion, is Hayden’s leading rebounder (6.3).
No. 1 Girard (21-1) – It’s a safe bet that the top-seeded Trojans will be wary of Hayden in this year’s tournament. A year ago, the Wildcats upset No. 2-seeded Girard 50-37. The Trojans got 20 points and eight rebounds from 6-4 senior Ashley Ray in a 43-37 victory over Baxter Springs in the Girard sub-state final. Junior Sydnee Crain paced the attack with 14 points in the sub-state opener, a 58-27 victory over Frontenac.
8:15 P.M.: SCOTT CITY vs. BURLINGTON
No. 5 Scott City (13-9) – Scott City is making its first trip to the state tournament, but it’s not the first time for its coach. Sarah McCormick coached for many years at Garden Plain before moving to Scott City last year when her husband Brad took over as principal. The Beavers advanced to state by fending off a challenge from Holcomb 45-42. Kiana Yager (11 points), Bailey Latta (10) and Macie Price (10) scored in double figures.
No. 4 Burlington (17-5) – The Wildcats are back in the state tournament for the fifth time in the past six years. Senior forward Asha Roney scored 14 points in the sub-state final, helping Burlington hold off Iola 44-39. Roney is one of two Wildcats averaging double-figure scoring at 10 points and averages 4 rebounds. The leading scorer is 5-8 sophomore guard Kirsten Young (13 points). Senior Rylie Hess has also been through the battles for the Wildcats and is averaging six points and three rebounds.
Friday’s semifinals
Larned-Jefferson West winner vs. Andale-Clay Center winner, 3 p.m.
Scott City-Burlington winner vs. Topeka Hayden-Girard winner, 6:30
Saturday’s finals
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 4 p.m.
Taylor Eldridge’s pick
Clay Center over Girard
