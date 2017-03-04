Cheney girls top Garden Plain in 3A sub-state

Unfettered by foul trouble, Cheney senior Haley Albers came up in Saturday’s Class 3A sub-state final, scoring 21 points inside and outside in a 51-42 victory over host Garden Plain.
The triumph sends the Cardinals on to Hutchinson for the 3A state tournament in Hutchinson.
Albers did most of her damage in a crucial third quarter, when Cheney outscored Garden Plain 18-11. She scored nine points in the period, including a three-pointer – one of two she hit in the game.
Cheney also got a big second-half boost from Emily Monson, who had three field goals and a free throw – her only points of the game.
Garden Plain pulled away to a 23-19 halftime lead, scoring 16 second-quarter points. Junior Taylor Joplin led the way, with five of her seven first-half points in the period. But she also picked up three fouls in the first half. Fellow junior Piper Bourne had five first-half points for the Owls, who also got second-quarter three-pointers from Joplin, sophomore Kara Heimerman and freshman Kennedy Horacek.
Cheney’s offense mostly came up front with 5-11 junior Kadie Smith scoring six and senior Haley Albers. But another junior, Kristin Wewe hit a three-pointer way back of the line on the right wing.
Fouls hindered the pace of play. Garden Plain was called for 11 in the first half, including the three on Joplin that limited her effectiveness. Cheney was called for 10, so both teams were parading to the free-throw line frequently in the period.
Cheney
7
12
18
14
—
51
Garden Plain
7
16
11
8
—
42
CHENEY – Albers 21, Smith 7, Wewe 7, Monson 7, Campbell 5, Freund 4.
GARDEN PLAIN – Gordon 4, Horacek 3, Hoheisel 1, Flax 5, Bourne 12, Joplin 8, Heimerman 7, Danahy 2.
