March 4, 2017 7:46 PM

Saturday’s Kansas sub-state basketball finals

BOYS

CLASS 6A

Qualified Friday

BV North

BV Northwest

Free State

Garden City

Lawrence

Manhattan

Olathe Northwest

Wichita South

CLASS 5A

Carroll at Kapaun

Eisenhower 52, Maize 44

KC Schlagle at KC Washington

Pittsburg 85, KC Harmon 32

St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 53

Salina Central 57, Newton 41

Topeka Seaman at Shawnee Heights

Wichita Heights 62, Salina South 42

CLASS 4A-I

Basehor-Linwood at KC Piper

Circle at Andover Central

Labette County vs. Coffeyville

Louisburg vs. Fort Scott

McPherson at Buhler

Miege vs. Eudora

Ottawa at Abilene

Wellington vs. Mulvane

CLASS 4A-II

Burlington at Parsons

Frontenac vs. Baxter Springs

Holcomb at Scott City

Holton vs. Rock Creek

Nickerson at Pratt

Osawatomie vs. Topeka Hayden

Smoky Valley at Concordia

Wichita Collegiate at Andale

CLASS 3A

Caney Valley vs. Belle Plaine

Conway Springs vs. Cheney

Galena vs. Jayhawk-Linn

Hutchinson Trinity vs. Hugoton

Marysville at Sabetha

Phillipsburg vs. Norton

Silver Lake vs. Rossville

Wellsville vs. SE-Saline

CLASS 2A

Berean Academy vs. Sedan

Central Plains vs. St. John

Ellis vs. Hoxie

Lyndon vs. Hillsboro

Pittsburg Colgan vs. Yates Center

Seabury vs. Jackson Heights

Spearville vs. Ness City

Wabaunsee vs. Sacred Heart

CLASS 1A-I

Dighton at South Gray

Doniphan West vs. Onaga

Lebo vs. Burlingame

Norwich at South Barber

Osborne vs. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton

Pike Valley vs. Hanover

Rural Vista vs. Little River

Triplains vs. St. Francis

CLASS 1A-II

Caldwell at Attica

Elyria Christian vs. Central Christian

Hartford at Waverly

Moscow vs. Ashland

Otis-Bison at Ingalls

Wetmore at Axtell

Weskan vs. Wallac County

Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Northern Valley

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

Derby 64, Washburn Rural 44

Garden City at Wichita West

Lawrence 58, SM South 44

Manhattan 62, Free State 43

Olathe East at BV North

Olathe South 35, Gardner-Edgerton 31

SM Northwest at Olathe Northwest

Wichita Northwest at Wichita South

CLASS 5A

Qualified Friday

Carroll

De Soto

KC Schlagle

Leavenworth

Maize

Newton

St. Thomas Aquinas

Salina Central

CLASS 4A-I

Abilene 65, Ottawa 30

Circle 46, Andover Central 45, OT

KC Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 31

Labette County 56, Independence 46

McPherson 67, Hays 37

Miege 59, Baldwin 42

Paola 52, Spring Hill 41

Wellington 37, Rose Hill 36

CLASS 4A-II

Clay Center at Concordia

Girard 43, Baxter Springs 37

Iola vs. Burlington

Jefferson West 56, Holton 48

Larned 40, Haven 32

Scott City 45, Holcomb 42

Topeka Hayden 46, Santa Fe Trail 40

Trinity Academy at Andale

CLASS 3A

Cheney 51, Garden Plain 42

Cimarron vs. Hugoton

Hiawatha vs. Nemaha Central

Humboldt 54, Erie 50

Riley County vs. Rossville

Thomas More Prep 53, Russell 36

Wellsville vs. Council Grove

Wichita Independent vs. Elk Valley

CLASS 2A

Berean Academy 54, Flinthills 42

Central Plains 68, Kinsley 34

Chase County vs. Moundridge

Hill City 37, Hoxie 35

Jefferson North at Valley Falls

Pittsburg Colgan 51, West Elk 37

Sublette vs. Meade

Wabaunsee 61, Washington County 54

CLASS 1A-I

Dighton at South Gray

Frankfort at Centralia

Linn vs. Hanover

Olpe 37, St. Paul 20

Quinter 44, St. Francis 36

Rural Vista at Goessel

South Central 64, Norwich 49

Stockton at Thunder Ridge

CLASS 1A-II

Caldwell vs. Cunningham

Central Christian vs. Wilson

Golden Plains 49, Weskan 35

Hartford at Waverly

Moscow vs. Fowler

Otis-Bison at Ingalls

Wetmore vs. South Cloud

Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Logan 47

