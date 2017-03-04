Saturday’s Kansas sub-state basketball finals

BOYS
CLASS 6A
Qualified Friday
BV North
BV Northwest
Free State
Garden City
Lawrence
Manhattan
Olathe Northwest
Wichita South
CLASS 5A
Carroll at Kapaun
Eisenhower 52, Maize 44
KC Schlagle at KC Washington
Pittsburg 85, KC Harmon 32
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 53
Salina Central 57, Newton 41
Topeka Seaman at Shawnee Heights
Wichita Heights 62, Salina South 42
CLASS 4A-I
Basehor-Linwood at KC Piper
Circle at Andover Central
Labette County vs. Coffeyville
Louisburg vs. Fort Scott
McPherson at Buhler
Miege vs. Eudora
Ottawa at Abilene
Wellington vs. Mulvane
CLASS 4A-II
Burlington at Parsons
Frontenac vs. Baxter Springs
Holcomb at Scott City
Holton vs. Rock Creek
Nickerson at Pratt
Osawatomie vs. Topeka Hayden
Smoky Valley at Concordia
Wichita Collegiate at Andale
CLASS 3A
Caney Valley vs. Belle Plaine
Conway Springs vs. Cheney
Galena vs. Jayhawk-Linn
Hutchinson Trinity vs. Hugoton
Marysville at Sabetha
Phillipsburg vs. Norton
Silver Lake vs. Rossville
Wellsville vs. SE-Saline
CLASS 2A
Berean Academy vs. Sedan
Central Plains vs. St. John
Ellis vs. Hoxie
Lyndon vs. Hillsboro
Pittsburg Colgan vs. Yates Center
Seabury vs. Jackson Heights
Spearville vs. Ness City
Wabaunsee vs. Sacred Heart
CLASS 1A-I
Dighton at South Gray
Doniphan West vs. Onaga
Lebo vs. Burlingame
Norwich at South Barber
Osborne vs. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton
Pike Valley vs. Hanover
Rural Vista vs. Little River
Triplains vs. St. Francis
CLASS 1A-II
Caldwell at Attica
Elyria Christian vs. Central Christian
Hartford at Waverly
Moscow vs. Ashland
Otis-Bison at Ingalls
Wetmore at Axtell
Weskan vs. Wallac County
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Northern Valley
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
Derby 64, Washburn Rural 44
Garden City at Wichita West
Lawrence 58, SM South 44
Manhattan 62, Free State 43
Olathe East at BV North
Olathe South 35, Gardner-Edgerton 31
SM Northwest at Olathe Northwest
Wichita Northwest at Wichita South
CLASS 5A
Qualified Friday
Carroll
De Soto
KC Schlagle
Leavenworth
Maize
Newton
St. Thomas Aquinas
Salina Central
CLASS 4A-I
Abilene 65, Ottawa 30
Circle 46, Andover Central 45, OT
KC Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 31
Labette County 56, Independence 46
McPherson 67, Hays 37
Miege 59, Baldwin 42
Paola 52, Spring Hill 41
Wellington 37, Rose Hill 36
CLASS 4A-II
Clay Center at Concordia
Girard 43, Baxter Springs 37
Iola vs. Burlington
Jefferson West 56, Holton 48
Larned 40, Haven 32
Scott City 45, Holcomb 42
Topeka Hayden 46, Santa Fe Trail 40
Trinity Academy at Andale
CLASS 3A
Cheney 51, Garden Plain 42
Cimarron vs. Hugoton
Hiawatha vs. Nemaha Central
Humboldt 54, Erie 50
Riley County vs. Rossville
Thomas More Prep 53, Russell 36
Wellsville vs. Council Grove
Wichita Independent vs. Elk Valley
CLASS 2A
Berean Academy 54, Flinthills 42
Central Plains 68, Kinsley 34
Chase County vs. Moundridge
Hill City 37, Hoxie 35
Jefferson North at Valley Falls
Pittsburg Colgan 51, West Elk 37
Sublette vs. Meade
Wabaunsee 61, Washington County 54
CLASS 1A-I
Dighton at South Gray
Frankfort at Centralia
Linn vs. Hanover
Olpe 37, St. Paul 20
Quinter 44, St. Francis 36
Rural Vista at Goessel
South Central 64, Norwich 49
Stockton at Thunder Ridge
CLASS 1A-II
Caldwell vs. Cunningham
Central Christian vs. Wilson
Golden Plains 49, Weskan 35
Hartford at Waverly
Moscow vs. Fowler
Otis-Bison at Ingalls
Wetmore vs. South Cloud
Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Logan 47
Comments