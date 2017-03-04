High School Sports

March 4, 2017 7:38 PM

Eisenhower makes return to 5A boys tourney by beating Maize

By Sean Boston

Eagle correspondent

GODDARD

Eisenhower brothers Dylan Vincent, a junior, and Jordan, a freshman, keyed the Tigers’ fourth-quarter push to a Class 5A tournament berth on Saturday night.

They scored 10 of the final 15 Eisenhower points to return to the 5A tournament with a 52-44 win over Maize.

Eisenhower trailed 13-7 after the first quarter, but the momentum quickly shifted as the Tigers opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run. Matt Pile was a big part to Eisenhower’s run, scoring five straight in the 7-0 run after he electrified the crowd after drilling a three-pointer and forcing a Maize timeout.

The Tigers continued their dominance in the second quarter and ended the first half leading 22-15, outscoring the Eagles 15-2 in the quarter.

Pile gave Eisenhower its largest lead after cleaning up a missed free throw from Jeffrey Wake. Pile got the basket to go after the rebound and then connected on the and-one free throw to give the Tigers a 31-21 lead with 3:53 to go in the third quarter. Eisenhower went into the final quarter leading 37-28.

Maize didn’t back down in the final quarter. The Eagles opened the final quarter on a 7-2 run to pull within three after a Jalen Johnson steal and score. Eisenhower quickly pulled away from the three-point lead and went on a 12-1 run before Maize was able to score again.

Maize

13

2

13

16

44

Eisenhower

7

15

15

15

52

MAIZE: Bugbee 9, Johnson 8, Grill 12, Studevan 5, Koehn 10.

EISENHOWER: Pile 10, D. Vincent 18, Bush 5, Wake 11, J. Vincent 8.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch: OT buzzer-beater lifts South past Northwest

View more video

Sports Videos