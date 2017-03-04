Eisenhower makes return to 5A boys tourney by beating Maize

Eisenhower brothers Dylan Vincent, a junior, and Jordan, a freshman, keyed the Tigers’ fourth-quarter push to a Class 5A tournament berth on Saturday night.
They scored 10 of the final 15 Eisenhower points to return to the 5A tournament with a 52-44 win over Maize.
Eisenhower trailed 13-7 after the first quarter, but the momentum quickly shifted as the Tigers opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run. Matt Pile was a big part to Eisenhower’s run, scoring five straight in the 7-0 run after he electrified the crowd after drilling a three-pointer and forcing a Maize timeout.
The Tigers continued their dominance in the second quarter and ended the first half leading 22-15, outscoring the Eagles 15-2 in the quarter.
Pile gave Eisenhower its largest lead after cleaning up a missed free throw from Jeffrey Wake. Pile got the basket to go after the rebound and then connected on the and-one free throw to give the Tigers a 31-21 lead with 3:53 to go in the third quarter. Eisenhower went into the final quarter leading 37-28.
Maize didn’t back down in the final quarter. The Eagles opened the final quarter on a 7-2 run to pull within three after a Jalen Johnson steal and score. Eisenhower quickly pulled away from the three-point lead and went on a 12-1 run before Maize was able to score again.
Maize
13
2
13
16
—
44
Eisenhower
7
15
15
15
—
52
MAIZE: Bugbee 9, Johnson 8, Grill 12, Studevan 5, Koehn 10.
EISENHOWER: Pile 10, D. Vincent 18, Bush 5, Wake 11, J. Vincent 8.
