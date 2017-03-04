Derby girls beat Washburn Rural, return to 6A tourney

Derby’s girls took an emphatic step back to the Class 6A tournament, shaking off a slow start to overwhelm Washburn Rural 64-44 in the sub-state final on Saturday.
Guard Tor’e Alford scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting and center Kennedy Brown added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Derby (18-4), which will return to Koch Arena after winning for the 15th time in 16 games.
Alford and Brown are the only players in Derby’s rotation who were on the 2015-16 team that lost in the state quarterfinals to Olathe East. But with freshman Sydney Nilles adding 14 points and senior Jade Winter contributing 10, Derby overwhelmed Rural (17-5) in the final three quarters to advance.
“This was a game where everybody contributed,” said Alford, who made her first eight shots before missing a free throw and a jump shot on the same possession in the fourth quarter.
The early part of the game belonged to Rural, which built a 13-4 lead in the first four minutes. Junior Kendall Michalski made three of the Junior Blues’ four three-pointers in the opening quarter on her way to 17 points.
But Derby began closing the gap toward the end of the quarter, cutting its deficit to 16-13. The Panthers continued with one of their best quarters of the season, outscoring Rural 24-6 with four threes and 9-of-13 shooting for a 37-22 halftime lead.
Derby scored 16 unanswered points, including nine from Nilles, for a 26-16 advantage. The Panthers increased their lead with three-pointers on consecutive possessions from Winter and Brown.
Washburn Rural
16
6
10
12
—
44
Derby
13
24
13
14
—
64
WASHBURN RURAL: Sigmund 10, Lucas 6, Houser 3, Bachelor 8, Michalski 17.
DERBY: Young 3, Nilles 14, Winter 10, Alford 21, Brown 15, Myers 1.
