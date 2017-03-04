High School Sports

March 4, 2017 7:36 PM

Derby girls beat Washburn Rural, return to 6A tourney

By Scott Paske

Eagle correspondent

DERBY

Derby’s girls took an emphatic step back to the Class 6A tournament, shaking off a slow start to overwhelm Washburn Rural 64-44 in the sub-state final on Saturday.

Guard Tor’e Alford scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting and center Kennedy Brown added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Derby (18-4), which will return to Koch Arena after winning for the 15th time in 16 games.

Alford and Brown are the only players in Derby’s rotation who were on the 2015-16 team that lost in the state quarterfinals to Olathe East. But with freshman Sydney Nilles adding 14 points and senior Jade Winter contributing 10, Derby overwhelmed Rural (17-5) in the final three quarters to advance.

“This was a game where everybody contributed,” said Alford, who made her first eight shots before missing a free throw and a jump shot on the same possession in the fourth quarter.

The early part of the game belonged to Rural, which built a 13-4 lead in the first four minutes. Junior Kendall Michalski made three of the Junior Blues’ four three-pointers in the opening quarter on her way to 17 points.

But Derby began closing the gap toward the end of the quarter, cutting its deficit to 16-13. The Panthers continued with one of their best quarters of the season, outscoring Rural 24-6 with four threes and 9-of-13 shooting for a 37-22 halftime lead.

Derby scored 16 unanswered points, including nine from Nilles, for a 26-16 advantage. The Panthers increased their lead with three-pointers on consecutive possessions from Winter and Brown.

Washburn Rural

16

6

10

12

44

Derby

13

24

13

14

64

WASHBURN RURAL: Sigmund 10, Lucas 6, Houser 3, Bachelor 8, Michalski 17.

DERBY: Young 3, Nilles 14, Winter 10, Alford 21, Brown 15, Myers 1.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch: OT buzzer-beater lifts South past Northwest

View more video

Sports Videos