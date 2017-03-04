High School Sports

March 4, 2017 7:24 PM

Andale girls rally in second half to reach 4A-II tournament

By Jeffrey Lutz

The Wichita Eagle

ANDALE

Trinity Academy freshman center Lauren Mathews is, at 6-foot-2, such an imposing presence that Andale’s Tyler Winter stood still rather than try to win the opening tip.

In a less one-sided, 5-on-5 competition, Andale found ways to combat its size disadvantage.

Using swarming interior defense and effective spacing when Trinity double-teamed the post, Andale kept Trinity’s size from becoming a factor in its win on Saturday.

Andale (12-10) won the Class 4A-II sub-state and advances to the state tournament next week in Emporia. Andale broke open a close game by outscoring Trinity (13-9) 16-8 in the third quarter behind three three-pointers.

Andale clamped down on Mathews and 5-11 forward Lindsey Scheufler, limiting them to two points and four rebounds in the first half. Trinity initially found a way around Andale’s strategy through the play of point guard Ally Henderson.

Henderson took up the slack for her taller teammates, scoring eight of Trinity’s 16 first-half points and grabbing eight rebounds to help the Knights take a two-point halftime lead.

The lead was erased quickly as Andale scored the first 11 points of the second half for a 25-16 lead. While Trinity focused on the paint, Andale’s shooters spotted up. Winter and Rachel Bergkamp made three-pointers in the run to start the quarter and Maggie Knoblauch made one after Trinity pulled to within six points late in the third.

Andale made seven three-pointers but found production inside as 5-11 reserve Morgan Geist had eight points and five rebounds.

Trinity Acad.

8

8

8

5

29

Andale

8

6

16

7

37

TRINITY ACADEMY: Henderson 17, Bearup 10, Mathews 2.

ANDALE: Geist 8, Gutschenritter 2, R. Bergkamp 11, Winter 6, Easter 5, Knoblauch 3, J. Bergkamp 2.

High School Sports

