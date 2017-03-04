Watch: OT buzzer-beater lifts South past Northwest

Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell remained in ICU on Monday night following a ruptured brain aneurysm. Driskell was attending a meeting Sunday afternoon with the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association when he collapsed inside a restaurant.
This half-court, buzzer-beating shot was made by Chance White, a sophomore at Southeast High School in Wichita during a game against Derby. Chance plays in a special-needs league. A push on Twitter is trying to get the video featured on Sports Center.