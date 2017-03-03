Three-pointer at OT buzzer puts South past Northwest, into state tournament

D’Andre Adkism knew it.
South’s senior guard knew he had a hot hand in warmups. He knew coach Charles Gunter would go to him for a clutch shot. And, as soon as he let that shot go just before the buzzer sounded in overtime, he knew it was going in.
Adkism’s three-pointer from the right corner as time expired gave South a 70-67 overtime win against Northwest to claim a Class 6A sub-state championship and send the Titans to the 6A tournament next week at Koch Arena. A coin flip will decide South’s place in the bracket as a 4-, 5- or 6-seed.
“I knew as soon as it left my hand it was going in,” Adkism said moments after ending up at the bottom of a celebration pile at midcourt. “I can’t breathe. I don’t know what to say. I knew it.”
The senior guard finished with 21 points on five threes. He was the high scorer in a physical, loosely called game that saw Northwest shake off its five-win regular season to put up an effort worthy of a state tournament bid. Northwest led by four with two minutes left in regulation, had a chance to win it at the buzzer in the fourth quarter and led by one with seven seconds left in overtime.
But South responded with a big shot each time, twice from Adkism. He hit a clutch three-pointer with 16.9 seconds left in regulation before needing a key defensive stand to save the game. Northwest’s Jalen Smith got a floater off from the baseline with 5 seconds left, but it bounced off the rim and two putback attempts also rimmed out to send the game to overtime.
Freshman Ethan Stewart hit a contested 18-footer with 13 seconds left in overtime to give Northwest a 67-66 led.
South’s Matthew Papamie made 1 of 2 free-throw attempts to tie the game, but Northwest got another chance to win when they gained possession out of bounds in a tie game with 1.2 seconds left. The inbounds pass sailed over everyone’s head and landed untouched out of bounds, giving the ball back to South (16-6) on the Titans’ side of midcourt with no time off the clock.
Gunter called a timeout and drew up a play looking for either an alley-oop lob to 6-foot-5 senior Jariah Taylor or a pass to Adkism in the corner. Taylor stumbled on the curl to the paint and wouldn’t have worked anyway against Northwest’s zone defense, but the opening came for Adkism when Stewart made a defensive cut to the middle from the wing. Adkism slipped unguarded to the corner, and D.J. Jones’ chest pass caught him with time to square up and win the game. Adkism’s quick release beat the outstretched hands of both Stewart and Michael Duncan, who rushed into the play late, and swished as the buzzer sounded.
“For me, it’s just relief,” Gunter said. “Northwest has talent, and we knew they’d bring it. We made some mistakes that we can’t do. We’ve got to hit free throws and stop turning the ball over. But we got the job done so I’m relieved.”
Northwest trailed by 11 with five minutes left in the third quarter, but a 12-2 run in a three-minute span brought the visiting team to within one.
A loosely officiated game played into Northwest’s physical style, forcing South to make adjustments inside. Chance Scott answered as a capable post off the bench in the second half for South, which saw starters Malcolm Tate and Remy Lemovou eventually foul out.
Junior Javin Dixon led Northwest with 19 points, but fouled out with 23 seconds left in overtime. His absence put Northwest in a difficult situation without its leading scorer needing a game-winning basket with 1.2 seconds left in overtime. The inbounds attempt was intended for the hands of the 6-foot-6 Duncan in the post but sailed over his head untouched, giving the ball back to South for Adkism’s game-winner.
Northwest
13
5
24
19
6
—
67
South
14
12
20
15
9
—
70
NORTHWEST: Smith 17, Cupps 13, Stewart 2, Dixon 19, Hall 4, M. Duncan 10, J. Duncan 2.
SOUTH: Jones 3, Adkism 21, Taylor 17, Tate 10, Papamie 5, Scott 5, Lemovou 9.
