6A boys: Garden City knocks off North

North scored seven points on two possessions over 32 seconds late in the third quarter Friday, the most telling sign that a 22-minute funk was nearing its end.
Those points accounted for 25 percent of North’s scoring for the game to that point, and that proved to be even more revealing. There were no other large chunks of scoring as North fell to Garden City 44-36 in a sub-state championship basketball game at home.
Garden City (11-11) advances to the Class 6A tournament while North (11-11) finishes its season two nights after extending its winning streak to four games.
North led by a point about a minute into the fourth quarter but scored five points in the final seven minutes while Garden City’s took over.
“Defensively, we didn’t get stops like we had to,” North coach Gary Squires said. “That’s what we’ve been doing. That was just out of character. We couldn’t stop the ball penetration. They got too many easy baskets, and we’re down here working our tails off trying to (score).”
Peyton Hatter, who led North with 15 points, was fouled on a only three-pointer and he turned it into a four-point play that put North ahead 26-23 with 1:31 to go in the third quarter.
On North’s next possession, Zach Sterner was fouled on a successful drive to the basket, pushing the lead up to five points. With points from Hatter, a guard, and Sterner, a forward, North appeared on its way to finding the balance it lacked to that point.
But it never happened. Hatter was the only North player to score more than five points and North was unable to capitalize on its size advantage with Sterner, Jonah Carrasco and Brigham Shockley.
“We’ve struggled,” Squires said. “We went inside, tried to get it inside, but we couldn’t finish. They played behind us (defensively), but we didn’t finish. Then you’ve got crunch time, and we couldn’t get a good shot.”
Garden City didn’t have that problem. After missing all of their second-half three-pointers, the Buffaloes turned toward driving to the basket. Guards Garrett Doll and Griff Brunson made them count, combining for 10 fourth-quarter points.
“You talk about stealing momentum, they really did with those two plays (by Hatter and Sterner),” Garden City coach Jacy Holloway said. “…I didn’t know what we were going to respond like. Griff Brunson, our point guard, did a great job of giving us some life there at the end.”
Garden City
12
7
8
17
—
44
North
12
5
12
7
—
36
Garden City: Davis 4, Springston 5, Doll 13, Brunson 5, Karlin 8, Allen-Mader 4, Elliott 5.
North: Golsten 4, Hatter 15 McCollum 4, Shockley 5, Carrasco 4, Sterner 4.
